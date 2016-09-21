'Innovation is main pillar of strategy at Lange'

German luxury watchmaker A. Lange & Söhne has been in India since 2008. It has five points of sale in India: two in Delhi, one eachin Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore. On offer in A. Lange & Sohne watches are more novelties than one. For instance, the Datograph Perpetual Tourbillon, which is the star piece of the year which includes a perpetual calendar, a flyback function, a chronograph as well as a moon-phase display. The Richard Lange Jumping Seconds has functions like jumping seconds, zero-reset function, power indication with a red triangle., brand director India, Middle-East & Africa, A Lange & Söhne, spoke about many such innovation to. Excerpts:The Indian market is characterised by a rapidly developing watch culture and offers huge potential for our brand. We are constantly planning to further develop our presence even more to be able to cater to our customers in a best way.Our customers, collectors and watch enthusiasts in India are our key players as they withhold the final decision to buy at the end of the day and they have a deep appreciation for the craftsmanship, tradition and performance of our watches, deeply rooted in the brand’s DNA. The strategy for us is proximity to our clients and offering them the opportunity to witness our products and learn more about A. Lange & Söhne’sheritage and commitment to deliver the world’s finest timepieces.Innovation is one of the main pillars of our strategy. By definition, A. Lange & Söhne is a brand that strives to push boundaries. Exceptional timepieces like the Grand Complication with the most complex of chiming mechanisms or the Richard Lange Perpetual Calendar “Terraluna” with its patent pending orbital moon phase perfectly illustrate this. Our constant quest for perfection means that we try every year to outperform our own achievements.A. Lange & Söhne will always stay true to its strategy and tradition established from the very beginning by having Glashütte as its hub for Saxon watchmaking. Yet we do have an international “F.A Lange Watchmaking Excellence Award” competition as a commitment to young talents. This is open to young watchmaking talents from all over the world and is held annually.I would say, the Grand Complication. The project was an adventurous expedition into the universe of complexity with uncertain outcomes. In the end, it took seven years to create this horological masterpiece, which brings to life seven of the most sophisticated complications. In retrospect, the great value of this endeavour is that it has inspired so many ideas for new developments.We entered the market with high hopes eight years ago and can confirm they were without a doubt fulfilled. We are covering four cities with a clientele that developed rapidly over the past five years and had the chance to converse with the German fine-watch making aficionado’s in Delhi, Mumbai and at a later stage the southern part of India: Chennai and Bangalore.The Indian market plays an important role for us ever since we opened our first point of sale in the region. The market is characterised by a refined watch culture and still offers great potential for our brand. There is no doubt that there are some challenging factors facing the industry lately but we believe that is just an adaptive phase that customers will have to go throughA. Lange watch is a complicated work of art, consisting of the style of the brand, our passion for craftsmanship and the unique technical and watchmaking skills of our employees. We have five product families with timepieces that cater to different demands in haute horology and prices can range from $15,000 to $ 2,000,000.The collection available is quite limited and at the same time very rich, it comprises of our four product families (Lange 1, Saxonia, Zeitwerk, 1815 & Richard Lange), they all have their own distinctive DNA. The LANGE 1 was – and still is – the ideal embodiment of our ambition, which is available in India today. The outsize date, the offset arrangement of the displays on the dial and the three-day power reserve were revolutionary at the time of the launch more than twenty years. In terms of other novelties, we try to constantly cater to our clientele and offer different ranges of products from the Saxonia, which is anentry level models to high end fine complication such as the Zeitwerkso that all tastes are covered and have something to look for every year.A. Lange & Söhne timepieces are crafted from most precious materials with the utmost of artisanal skill, with very few exceptions; all parts of a watch are produced in the manufactory. Thus, to keep true with our values, all the repairing and servicing of our timepieces are taken care of in our manufactory in Glashütte