India no exception to external trends in a global economy

Liquidity flows are difficult to predict and India being integrated with global markets is also not insulated from such trends. One key structural shift, which could support the market and domestic liquidity, is the shift in savings from physical to financial, which we believe could continue over a period of time, said, vice-president and head of equity research, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Comp­any, in an interview with. India would be one of the key economies where improvement in GDP growth, together with earnings growth, would help drive valuations, she said. Excerpts:The macroeconomic parameters of the economy are on a sound footing. Data does suggest some improvement in the growth trajectory even while the pace of improvement remains slow. We estimate the real gross domestic product (GDP) growth on a gross value-added (GVA) basis at 7.6 per cent for FY17E, and expect growth to be consumption led with a lagged recovery in investment growth.The pickup in the gross fixed capital formation still remains muted and would be visible only over time. Investments in the near-term would be driven by public capex. Private capex spend would still take some time to pick up as balancesheet leverage remains on the higher side.Better monsoon leading to higher agricultural growth and rural demand could provide an upside bias to our GDP estimates. This, together with the benefits of the seventh pay commission, could provide further boost to consumption. Reforms, including implementation of goods and services tax (GST), would provide a medium-term structural boost to GDP.With monsoon being normal so far, we expect pressure on food inflation to ease towards the second half of the year. Pulses output is expected to be bumper (going by the sowing data, so far) causing sharp disinflation in the commodity. Also, international food prices, which spiked March onwards, have reversed the course. Crude oil, too, has remained stable in terms of pricing. With this backdrop, we continue to expect 25-50 basis points easing in interest rates in FY17. We must, however, remember how integrated the global economy has become and India is no exception. Therefore, the timing of the next Fed rate hike, imp­a­ct of Brexit, crude oil prices and China’s mini-cycles are some factors that could have broader impact on the Indian market beyond domestic trends.While we remain structurally positive, the market is trading at the higher end of the historical valuation band. In terms of numbers, the Nifty is trading at ~19xFY17E EPS and 15.5xFY18E EPS. We are, therefore, cautious on some segments of the market wherein valuations appear stretched. India would be one of the key economies wherein improvement in GDP gro­wth, together with earnings growth, would help drive valuations.While all eyes are on the macro developments, which have shown significant improvement and stability, the key driver for the Indian market from hereon will be the corporate earnings trajectory. Our focus is on identifying stock specific opportunities wherein growth is higher than the market with valuations remaining reasonable. From here on it’s difficult to see a large multiple re-rating of the market without earnings growth improvement. The key market drivers would be improvement in the corporate earnings trajectory, India’s superior growth outlook versus other economies, especially over the medium-term, and a structural shift in domestic savings from physical to financial sectors, aided by positive real interest rates as inflation moderates.Banks have not been cutting lending rates even with lower cost of borrowings in the system. As the cut in policy rates and improvement in liquidity translates into lower borrowing costs for companies, we expect the widening of return on invested capital–cost of capital gap to help support valuations for the market.I don’t invest directly in equities and stocks. Most of my investments are in mutual funds wherein I follow an asset allocation strategy across various categories of funds. Also, we have taken a voluntary pledge to invest only in our own funds. This is a demonstration of our conviction in our own schemes.Public sector banks have borne the brunt of the large overhang of non-performing assets (NPA) and the consequent impact on profitability together with loss in market share in loans and deposits. RBI and the government felt the need for urgent re­cognition and resolution of the banking system stress. After the asset quality review in September 2015, government and RBI are trying to find ways to not only stem the formation of new bad loans but also to aid the process of recovery. Many measures announced in the recent past, include the setting up of the bank board bureau and RBI’s new guidelines announcing the scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets.While the pace of incremental addition to NPLs has definitely slowed, the overall improvement in the profitability of PSBs would be long process, which would be aided by improvement in recovery of bad loans and structural improvements in governance and administration. Further, while the government has committed to infusing adequate capital into these banks, the capital requirements for banks would keep increasing as the system moves towards the Basel-III norms.Retail private banks are examples of stocks with compounding opportunities driven by superior return on equity and higher earnings growth. With the capability of these banks to adapt new technologies, the shift in market share away from PSBs in terms of loans and deposits would continue driving valuations for these banks.Time in the market is more important than timing the market. We recommend a regular and disciplined investment in equities through mutual funds, especially for retail investors. Investors should look at a mix of large and midcap funds for the three-five years horizon on systematic investment basis to maximise returns on investment.