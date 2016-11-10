India can rethink its US-China equations

Donald Trump is the 45th President of the United States of America. This was a bitterly fought election, with Trump emerging victorious with a vote share of 48 per cent. Interestingly, our analysis shows that candidates, who in the past has scraped through in the US elections, performed better in terms of managing the economy. If this is statistically significant, it augurs well for the US and India in the coming years!



The impact of this election has to be assessed at two levels – global and bilateral. At the global level, there is a possibility that there can be a change in the US approach to its foreign policy. Going by the election rhetoric, the US gaze will turn inwards implying less involvement in West Asia and the South China Sea and mending ties with Russia.



One of the most important aspects of the global impact of this election will be the position of the new President on issues surrounding the Federal Reserve. The new President believes that the Federal Reserve should be audited, Dodd-Frank either be amended or repealed, and he favours dovish low interest rates policy unless there are inflationary forces. Hence in the nutshell, the monetary policy signals from the Fed will be uncertain for some time and rate hikes in the near future may be ruled out.



At the domestic level, the change of guard in the US gives India an opportunity to rethink how it will manage the US-China-India triangle, which at this juncture is possibly tilted towards the US.



Furthermore, the US may consider a realistic position by availing Indian expertise where it will tend to benefit. To drive home the point, US may re-consider the moratorium on the use of Indian space technology imposed during the Reagan period to launch its miniature satellites.



Since trade and immigration were the two most significant issues being debated in the campaign, flowing from the rhetoric there are many concerns between the two countries notably – IPR, H1B visa and the unnoticed antipathy faced by Indian expertise in space and pharma – that need to be sorted out to the satisfaction of both sides.



Indo-US trade has suffered despite its growth over the decades. This is due to the caution of the US Corporation on the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) regime in India. As early as 2016, USTR Special 301 Report kept India on the Priority Watch List. This has resulted in lesser FDI flows from US into India. However, in May this year India unveiled a National Intellectual Property Rights policy to promote the IP regime and to encourage creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship in India. The policy seeks to put in place a legal framework that will encourage the IPR regime and reduce the time taken by the government to approve a trademark to a month by 2017.



The export of Indian labour to the US has always been a pressure point. The US has continued to aggravate the H1B visa issue and in response India in May 2016 approached the WTO after a steep rise in visa fee for Indians. Despite the contention on H1B visa, which has benefitted the US corporations, the US position on strict labour standards under the TTIP stands in strong contrast. It needs to be seen how this tussle gets resolved.



