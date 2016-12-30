Hostile neighbourhood, unknown Trump

As the year 2016 draws to a close with its eventful record of developments in the spheres of national economy, internal security and foreign policy, a prognosis of what lies ahead for India can be made with reasonable assurance.



The country's economy is likely to advance at a steady pace notwithstanding the temporary disruption caused to the large unorganised sector by demonetisation.



The challenges on the national security front, however, may become far stronger because of the cumulative effect of hostile trends in our neighbourhood, likely preoccupation of the Trump administration in US with the domestic scene, and the fast emerging maritime environ around India that is already a cause for concern.



Three major issues would remain on top of the national security agenda of India. The problem of Kashmir that is now intertwined with our approach to Pakistan, China and the US; the threat of 'proxy war' that may get increasingly focused on the targeting of India's economic assets of strategic importance; and the rapid developments in the Indian and Indo-Pacific oceans that await a considered response from India as a maritime major power in the region, pretty much spell out these challenges.



Fortunately India's foreign policy under prime minister Narendra Modi has shed many ambiguities of the earlier times. India's Pakistan policy, for instance, now rests on stern reciprocity, which, interestingly, has yielded a rich dividend in terms of an improved understanding of India's position on Kashmir in the international community.



In Kashmir, the advent of a stable coalition in which a popular regional party and a nationalist



party — which is also the ruling party at the Centre — have come together, provides a rare opportunity



to the country to retrieve this border state from the vicissitudes of the past and put it on a shared path of progress with the rest of the nation.



Installation of the PDP-BJP coalition is a first time event and it is a matter of satisfaction that it has remained steadfast in the face of serious internal unrest created by the external adversary actively supported by Pakistan agents inside as well as the miscreants prompted by the Hurriyat.



The strong drive of the government against the masterminds behind the stone-pelting mobs of youngsters yielded results and helped the successful conduct of board examinations in Kashmir.



There is little doubt that the separatist leadership of Hurriyat had been progressively marginalised and driven to making a last-ditch effort to gain relevance by playing a pro-Pak role in the recent disturbances.



Union home minister Rajnath Singh on his visit to Srinagar, rightly refused to reach out to the separatists and implicitly exposed the Hurriyat leaders as people acting like the stake holders of Pakistan.



The security situation in J&K deteriorated sharply after the Pak ISI— flush from the success of the anti-Soviet armed campaign in Afghanistan for which it got all the credit from the US-led West— lost no time in planning a replication of the Afghan jehad in Kashmir and started pumping in foreign mujahideen into the Valley in early nineties. The militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba and others belonging to the extremist Salafi or Wahabi ideology began changing the Islamic profile of the Valley pushing Kashmiriyat into the background. This has increased the vulnerability of the youth there to 'radicalisation', which is now a major concern for India.



The handling of Kashmir is intricately linked to the effectiveness of India's



Pakistan policy. The prime minister has successfully used the BRICS summit to give a quantum push to India's drive to isolate



Pakistan in the world community by calling that country 'the mothership of terrorism' and strongly urging all nations not to make



any distinction between 'good terrorists' and 'bad terrorists'.



Indian diplomacy is on test in getting the new US President Donald Trump and India on the same page in condemning cross border terrorism— something that had not happened in the Obama regime.



The surgical strike carried out by Indian army's para commandos on the terrorist launch pads across LOC, in the wake of the attack that was made on the army base at Uri by Pak infiltrators, has caused a paradigm shift in Indo- Pak relations.



Conscious of its limitations in taking on India in a conventional combat, the Pakistani army has stepped up its proxy war against India and extended it beyond J& K to pick up targets in the rest of the country as well.



An additional dimension of the threat of terrorism is the significant increase in the number of youth converting to radical Islam in various parts of India under the influence of ISIS.



Only last week NIA arrested a suspected ISIS sympathiser, Mohammad Mussa, who was planning to attack the headquarters of Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata and Western tourists elsewhere. He indicated that the number of ISIS followers in India could be running into thousands.



The ability of Pak ISI to manoeuvre the new Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent(AQIS), whose head Asim Umar belongs to Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, adds to the terror of Islamic radicals on the Indian soil.



While all of this keeps up the challenge to internal security, the maritime scene around the country is witnessing trends that are building a long-term external threat scenario for India. In the Indo-Pacific Maritime Region (IPMR), China's determined effort to establish its sovereignty over South China Sea (SCS), PLA Navy's extended deployments right up to the Gulf of Aden and development of the deep sea port at Gwadar, would facilitate Chinese operations in the Indian Ocean.



It may be in the strategic interest of India to work for evolving a maritime security understanding or framework for cooperation in the IPMR. Narendra Modi's articulation of the nation's maritime orientation through his Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision is a welcome step forward.



