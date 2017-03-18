History on side of Indian stocks

Viewed against its regional pee­rs, the rallying Indi­an stock ma­­rket is expensive.



Looking at it in terms of its own past, however, a case can be made that there’s room to rise.



It’s a case the nation’s top fund manager is willing to make. The NSE Nifty 50 Index rallied to an all-time high on Tuesday after PM Narendra Modi’s resounding victory in state elections. While the advance drove it above Japan as the most expensive market in the region relative to earnings and book value, the latter metric was higher in India as recently as two years ago.



Another indicator, one favoured by Warren Buffett that compares overall market capitalisation to the size of the economy, tells a similar story. The value of Indian equities has climbed to $1.82 trillion, a nine-year high, after the Nifty gauge rebounded from a low in December as data showed Asia’s third-largest economy is recovering from Modi’s decision late last year to junk high-value currency notes. That was about 87 per cent of the nation’s GDP.



This ratio, described by Buffett as “the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment” in a December 2001 article for Fortune magazine, pea­ked at 147 per cent at the end of 2007, foreshadowing the slump in local equities the following year in the wake of the financial crisis.



“On a price-to-earnings parameter, markets look expensive, but on a price-to-book and market cap-to-GDP basis, they look cheap,” said S Naren, the Mumbai-based executive director and chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential Asset Management said. The fund house has $33 billion in assets.



The S&P BSE Sensex, the nation’s benchmark gauge, headed for a record, rising 0.3 per cent to 29,698.05 in Mumbai.



Investors looking to take Naren’s case as an all-clear sign should be aware of what happened after stocks reached peak valuations in 2007 and 2015. While the current market has room to run to get back to those levels, both gave way to protracted declines: about 23 per cent to a trough in 2016, and 52 per cent in 2008 during the global financial crisis.



Shares in the index trade for 2.9 times book value now versus 3.1 in March 2015, data compiled by Bloomberg show. At 22.5, its price to equity ratio is roughly the same as its high in 2015.



Indian stocks rebounded from a six-month low in December as flows into funds accelerated after Modi’s cash ban damped the appeal of gold, and global funds became net buyers in February for the first time in five months. Like in the biggest markets, traders have shown little concern over potential turbulence ahead.



The VIX Index, a gauge of expected stock-price swings, touched a record low on Thursday, taking the week’s slump to 15 per cent. That worries Naren.



“There should be volatility as that is when the people recognise that there’s something called risk,” he said. “If markets go up in a straight line it is a bigger problem.”



Still, Modi’s victory in elections have boosted expectations for kick-starting spending by the private economy. While India’s economic growth has been 7 per cent or more in each of the last four quarters, credit to companies is growing at the slowest pace in a quarter century as lenders struggle to clean out bad loans.



