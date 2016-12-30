Herculean challenges ahead in 2017

The shadow of demonetisation is bound to loom large over the New Year. This has been a historical step in attacking the stock of black money accumulated over the past several decades. However, the exercise has thrown up new challenges in its wake that now must be addressed as soon as possible to ensure that we do not revert to business as usual.



Demonetisation has been an attack on the stock of black money. This was a step to drain the swamp of corrupt practices and illegal income, which was a necessary step to signal the government’s anti-corruption resolve. However, sufficient measures to stop future generation of black income are to eliminate bureaucratic corruption and malpractices at all levels and bringing funding of political parties and electoral campaigning under public scrutiny.



Ending bureaucratic corruption that has threatened to become systemic and deeply entrenched requires that the government move even more resolutely and urgently on improving the ease of doing business. Several steps have already been taken. These include the provisions for self-certification and reining in the ‘license-inspector raj.’



Some more steps need to be undertaken to ensure that investors are faced with a more predictable and transparent system in acquiring land and securing necessary permissions and licenses. The newly-enacted law on insolvency has to be operationalised as soon as possible and clear rules laid out to facilitate exit, which currently takes years and saps entrepreneurial energies.



It will be important in this regard for the Central government to shift from an ‘input oriented’ ranking of states with regard to ease of doing business, as is presently the case, to an ‘outcome based’ system of rankings. This will be achieved by instituting a countrywide perception survey of business units and entrepreneurs to gauge the relative ease in doing business across various states.



This will provide the necessary feedback for bringing about needed improvements in regulatory processes and procedures. An honest attempt at acquiring this feedback from the business community on government’s performance and taking action on the received feedback, will lay the foundation for developing the necessary trust between the government and business. This is an essential condition for making Indian firms more globally competitive.



The reform of the direct tax system with a view to simplifying and rationalising it and at the same time making it less discretionary is now urgently required. This will cut at the very root of both political and bureaucratic corruption. It is time that the oft repeated nostrums of eliminating all exemptions from the direct tax regime and also doing away with multiple cesses and levies is now implemented. This will hopefully result in a lower tax rate and better compliance.



Demonetisation has allowed the entire stock of ‘black currency’ to be now parked in bank deposits. The direct tax department has to be geared to unearth, properly identify and seize the hoards of illegal wealth and incomes. Yet at the same time, utmost care has to be taken to prevent the emergence of rampant ‘tax terrorism’ that will only result in unnecessary harassment of honest taxpayers and drive potential tax payers out of the tax net. A thorough overhaul of the CBDT is a must if further generation of black incomes is to be minimised and ultimately eliminated.



Rolling out of the GST before September 2017, as stipulated in the constitutional amendment act, will complete the important process of tax system reform in the country. It is critical that the IT infrastructure for GST is completed well in time, including its introduction and implementation across all the states. Care must be taken to ensure that pan-India businesses like FMCG, logistics and finance companies do not end up having to engage with 30 different tax jurisdictions with all their attendant rent-seeking processes and procedures. A system of national registration will hopefully be a part of the GST regime when it is rolled out in 2017.



The overhaul of the direct and indirect tax systems along with steps to continually improve the business environment, including facilitating corporate exit, will hopefully trigger the much-needed positive investor response, which is critically required at this time. It has been three years already of exceptionally weak private investment activity in the country with private capital formation now in negative territory. This must be reversed. The government will do well to focus its attention on making the small and medium industries (SMEs) globally competitive and facilitating their integration in the global and regional production networks. This will require building the appropriate infrastructure for SMEs, improving their access to formal commercial bank credit and helping them overcome the digital divide. Real capacity building in SMEs should now replace rhetoric if private investment sentiment has to improve.



Similarly, foreign investors, seeking to build either greenfield capacities or taking over existing plants for technology upgrade and capacity expansion, should receive effective hand-holding from Invest India, which has so far not really achieved its mandate of significantly ramping up FDI.



The most important challenge remains that of generating additional employment opportunities for absorbing the burgeoning worker population. It would be useful to remember that those now entering the work force have high aspirations and expect to be absorbed in ‘good quality’ jobs that are found in the formal sector and not in the unorganised or informal sector where wages are low and working conditions abysmal. Sectors that can generate these ‘good quality’ at the scales required include tourism, organised retail trade, agro-processing, hotels and restaurants, export oriented handicraft industries, including garments, jewelry, leather goods and light engineering. These need a special policy push as soon as possible.



Along with these selected sectors, affordable housing and physical infrastructure must receive a massive increase in the allocation of public capital expenditure as both have multiple and extensive linkages with the rest of the economy.



The two macro conditions required for making economic activity more employment intensive are to try and maintain a relatively undervalued rupee and ensure that food inflation, that directly affects the price of wage goods, remains subdued. This can be achieved by a combination of supply side measures aimed at improving agriculture productivity and facilitating food imports to take advantage of global supply in reining in domestic food inflation.



Most importantly perhaps, prime minister Narendra Modi must now lead by example in emphasising employment generation as the principal, if not the exclusive aim of his economic policy and charging NITI Aayog with producing viable, time bound action programme for maximising employment generation in the coming period.



The economy is currently characterised by four critical ‘deficits or divides’ that constrain efforts at maximising employment generation. These four deficits exist in the fields of education, physical infrastructure, access to formal credit and digital connectivity. They create a marked dualism in the economy and contribute to increasing inequity and persistent large-scale unemployment and under employment, which can together result in rising social unrest and political turbulence. Therefore, the government will do well to further intensify its efforts to tackle these four deficits.



In education, we need a complete overhaul of our approach towards basic and secondary education. In the light of continued deterioration in the quality of education as reflected in annual ASER results, the focus must now shift to



improving its quality and ensure that the youth acquires the capability to adapt to changing job requirements and emerging technology trends.



Physical infrastructure provides the means to the poor to escape their poverty and also helps eliminate the dualism between ‘urban India’ and ‘rural Bharat’. This is a necessary condition for migrating the surplus labour presently stuck in backward agriculture to more productive jobs in the secondary and tertiary sector.



The Modi government has done well to promote financial inclusion with the launch of its Jan Dhan programme. This should now be the basis for implementing the JAM (Jan Dhan Aadhar and mobile phone) programme through which all benefits and subsidies, including food subsidy, can be transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ accounts, thereby greatly reducing intermediary costs and leakages. JAM should also be used to promote the shift from cash to digital currency, which has received a big push from the demonetisation exercise.



Finally, Modi’s flagship scheme Digital India seems to have descended into a bit of limbo. Only 150,000 km of optic fiber cable has been laid during the last three years and the target of digitally connecting all Indian villages appears as a distant dream. This must be rectified and more rapid progress should be achieved under the national optic fiber network (NOFN) programme to overcome the digital divide.



All of the prime minister’s ambitious plans for more transparent and predictable governance; better and more accountable delivery of public services; moving to a cashless economy through universal acceptance of digital money are critically dependent on eliminating the digital divide and building the required IT infrastructure across the length and breadth of the country. A digitally divided India will not achieve the double digit rate of economic growth, which is essential for



productively absorbing its rapidly expanding



work force.



