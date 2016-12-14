Growth prospects quite dim

Demonetisation will certainly have a negative impact on India’s real estate sector — both in the short-term and long-term. A slowdown in real estate activity has negatively affected the cement industry (and it will continue to do so) as the real estate sector, including rural housing and infrastructure are the number one consumer of cement.



Going forward, only significantly higher infrastructure spending by the government can offset the negative impact of the demonetisation move on the cement sector.



We are yet to assess the exact impact of demonetisation on the cement sector or to what extent the demand will come down. All we can say right now is that the impact will be negative.



Earlier we expected the demand outlook for FY17 to be relatively more favourable at 6 per cent as compared to 4.6 per cent during FY16. And this favourable demand outlook was expected to support the cement prices in the near-term. However, the energy cost benefits were expected to reverse in H2 FY17, given the recent increase in the pet coke and coal prices.



Pet coke prices had been increasing since February 2016 and reached to around Rs 6400/million tonne in August 2016, an increase of nearly 78 per cent compared to the low of January 2016.



This has been due to the higher domestic demand for the product, coupled with the supply constraints. Pet coke prices during July-August 2016 have been higher by 8 per cent when compared to the corresponding period last year, giving rise to the likelihood of dilution in cost savings.



Demand growth in the cement sector during FY17 was to be mainly driven by the pick-up in the infrastructure segment, primarily road projects and the housing segment, and the likelihood of a recovery in the rural demand from H2 FY17, given the better monsoons. And this was likely to support cement prices in the near-term.



However, our cross market surveys and studies suggest that there have been fall in prices since November 8.



There has been a cash flow problem in the market ever since the initiation of the demonetisation drive. And in order to support the system in such a system, there have been higher-than-normal credit flows at different layers. Therefore, there will be some temporary build-up. What will be its long-term impact is yet to be seen.



All these will be seen in light of that fact that cement production during April-July 2016 witnessed a modest growth of 4.6 per cent, which is, however, higher when compared to 1.4 per cent growth during April-July 2015 on a year-on-year basis.



While production growth was lower in April-May 2016, the same picked up in June 2016 supported by the pre-monsoon demand. We had earlier estimated the utilisation at 68 per cent in FY17 given the capacity overhang, then an improvement was also likely to 71 per cent in FY18, driven both by pick-up in demand and slowdown in new capacity addition. This in turn was supposed to hold cement prices and profitability indicators for cement manufacturers, especially in FY18.



The eastern region was supposed to lead the capacity expansion, while the southern region, which had witnessed the highest capacity addition in the last five years, was originally expected to see a considerable slowdown in the capacity addition during this period.



However, in the wake of the demonetisation exercise there will changes in the whole scenario and as I mentioned in the beginning the overall impact on the sector will be negative.



