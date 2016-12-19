Go contra for better luck

Shankar Sharma,



the vice-chairman and joint managing director of First Global, a multinational full-service securities house, is best known for his contrarian views on the market.







Big Bets: He spotted turnaround in Apple in 2001, the company’s market cap was only $6.7 billion. Net of cash Apple’s market cap was $3 billion, less than Infosys Technologies back then. In the same way, he made a strong buy call on Amazon at $15 in 2001, with a report titled, ‘Truth About Amazon’s Liquidity’, when analysts were predicting that the company was going bust. Similarly, he spotted IndusInd Bank at a price of Rs 46 when the market cap only was Rs 1,400 crore, which is now about two quarters of the bank’s profit. He picked up shares of Tata Motors in 2008 after its stock price slumped following the company’s acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) when everyone had written off JLR due to its huge debt and lack of profitability. Since then JLR was a money spinner for Tata Motors.



Investment philosophy: He admires George Soros’s philosophy of ready to short an investment tomorrow, on which you may have a long position today. His investment decisions are based more on reading charts and technicals than fundamentals. He picks up stocks when they are at multi-year lows and prefers companies that are loss-making or near loss-making. His buys trash companies at an even cheaper price; for him, the stock must be at the lowest underweight in its sector. He believes that Indian small-caps and mid-caps remain the single best equity category in the world.



