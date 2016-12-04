Global economy is on a path of protracted growth acceleration

The government move to demonetise high-value currency notes would accelerate growth and reduce inflation (and thereby interest rate) and fiscal deficit in the long-term. In the short-run (4-5 mon­ths), however, the shortage of cash liquidity and time spend by people to deposit demonetised currencies and withdraw new notes from banks would result in dip in GDP growth, said Anand Rathi, chairman of Anan­drathi Financial Se­r­­v­­ices in an interview wi­th Sangeetha G. Excerpts:



How do you evaluate the movement in the Ind­ian market since Novem­ber 9, post two important events – demonetisation and Donald Trump’s victory in the US election?



The unexpected election of Donald Trump as the US president resulted in sharp volatility in the global financial markets, including in India. In addition, demonetisation of 85 per cent of cash in circ­ulation adversely impac­ted the Indian equity market. Between November 9 and November 28, the equity market has corrected by about 3 per cent.



Yet, the Indian market is neither the only market negatively impacted since November 9 nor is it the worst performing market among the peers. For example, Indonesia and the Philippines performed wo­rse than India during this period. Performance of the Indian market, the­refore, has largely been in line with the global trends and developments.



Performance of the gl­o­bal equity market in the last one-year (Nov 2015 to Nov 2016) has not been particularly encouraging. A large number of equity markets including Euro­pe, Japan, S Africa, Mala­y­sia and the Philippines registered negative returns. In contrast, some of the Latin American ec­o­nomies like Argentina and Brazil and to a lesser extent commodity exporting countries like Russia, Indonesia and Au­s­tralia performed relatively better in the past one-year. The Indian market also pr­ovided a modest positive return in this period. Un­expected global events like Brexit and Trump pr­e­sid­ency, rebound in pri­ces of many commodities, low global growth especially the slowing of China are factors that have exerted considerable impact in the equity market.



How have FIIs reacted to both events in the Ind­ian context?



Against a modest outflow of $107 million during No­­vember 1 to 8 (equity outflow of $123 million and debt inflow of $16 mi­l­l­ion) from India, there has been large FII outflow of $4.7 billion during No­vember 9 to 28 (outflows of $2.3 billion in equity & $2.4 billion in debt). The FII outflow in Nove­m­ber is the highest for eq­u­ities since August 2015 and since June 2013 for debt.



The current consensus suggests that the Trump presidency would result in acceleration of growth in the US in the next two years through fiscal measures (cut in tax rates and raised government spend­ing on infrastructure), str­ingent immigration policies (deportation of a sizeable part of the estimated 11 mi­l­lion non-documen­ted immigrants leading to rise in wage rates for the US citi­z­ens) and protecti­onist fo­r­eign policy (whi­ch would encourage sett­ing up of production units and job ge­n­eration thro­u­gh tax benefits for domestic out­put, higher tax for US fir­ms outsourcing work abr­oad and higher tariff rates on imports). The same policies may also raise fiscal deficit and inflation and lower curr­e­nt acc­o­unt deficit. The pr­o­cess may strengthen the do­llar. In response to higher inflation, the US Fed may tighten rates fast­er than what was envisa­g­ed. The­se perceptions se­em to have been driving force behind the withdra­wal of portfolio investm­ent from many emerging econo­mies, including India.



Demonetisation would speed up India’s growth and lower inflation (and th­e­reby interest rate) and fiscal deficit in the long-te­rm. In the short-run (4-5 months), however, the shortage of cash liquidity and time spent by people to deposit demonetised no­tes and withdraw new notes from banks wo­­uld result in dip in GDP gro­wth. They may also have caused temporary outflow of FII fund from India.



What are the challen­ges and prospects for the banking sector in the medium to long-term?



During November 9 to 28, the bank index corr­ected 7 per cent against 3 per cent of the largecap bellwether indices. We expect demonetisation to be positive for banks due to rise in bank-based (against ca­sh) transactions, rise in bank credit and deposit growth due to rise in financial (against physical) savings, rise in the ban­king sector liquidity and treasury income (as bond yields soften due to demonetisation-led improvement in government finances). With considerable excess holding of government securities over the SLR requirement, PCBs are likely to benefit more.



But there are co­n­side­rable near-term ne­gatives for banks due to demonetisation. RBI move to mop up Rs 3.25 lakh crore of liquidity through additional CRR requirement would drain a large part of additional liquidity on account of demonetisation. This would adversely impact banks’ profitability as they have to pay interest on deposits but will not receive any interest on additional CRR. Moreover, the cash liquidity shortage may result in temporary asset quality slippage. In the medium to long term, two challenges before the ban­king system continue to be improvem­e­nt in asset qua­l­ity and recapitalisation.



What would be the impact of demonetisations on realty, cement and co­m­mercial vehicle sectors?



Transfer of bla­ck money to the go­v­ernment (either as RBI profit or tax/pe­nalty payment on black money) and the fear of coming under tax enquiry can dep­ress demand for con­su­mer durables incl­uding auto for a longer period. In the short-term, equities of most consu­mer-facing industries are likely to perfo­rm badly. In contrast, with the rupee weakening, export-oriented sectors like IT, pharm­a­ceuticals and global cy­clicals like metals could do well. Infra and PSUs would behave de­f­ensive. Beca­use of high cash components, real estate may face prolonged corrections. This would also impact sectors catering to realty like cement and other building materials.



In the long-term, we expect demonetisation to positively impact consu­mption. So from a lon­g-term perspective, mo­st co­nsumer-facing sectors are likely to rebound after the initial corrections.



What sectors one shou­ld look for now?



This depends on the investment horizon of the investor. For more than one-year investment horizon, most consumer-facing stocks barring large-ticket durables, including automobile look attractive. Infra and bank stocks are likely to outperform the market. In contrast, sectors such as real estate, gems and jewellery, auto, capital goods and IT are likely to underperform.



Everybody forsees a slo­w­down in the economy, at least in the near future...



We expected In­dia’s GDP growth to be 7.9 per cent in FY17, but have revised that to 7.4 per cent. With a sizable part of black eco­nomy merging with the white economy, we expect GDP growth to reach double digits within two years.



How could policies of Tru­mp and Fed hike may affect the Indian market?



It’s likely to have some te­mporary negative impact. The real question, however, is the extent of the impact and the duration. It’s important to note that, since 2008 until recently, the Fed did not raise rate. India, in contrast, started raising rates in 2010. In September 2007, the Fed fund rate was 5.25 per ce­nt and repo rate in India at 7.75 per cent. In this November, the Fed fund rate is at 0.5 per cent and repo rate at 6.25 per cent.



Meanwhile, inflation in India has fallen sharply while it has stayed mostly unchan­ged in the US. So the real policy rate is much higher in India than in the US and interest differential has increased sharply between 2007 and 2016. Consequently, I think the net impact of the Fed rate hike on the Indian market would be modest. But this would cause considerable volatility in financial markets, including in India.



