Get to the Top

Succeeding in today’s disruptive economy is no easy task. In every industry the margins are under pressure - competitors are imitating or accelerating new products at cheaper prices, customers are increasingly demanding better service and thinner timelines and worse, industries are competing each other. Add to this the proliferation of digital media and marketing that never was a big idea in B2B marketing.



Even before the digital and social media proliferation occurred, the e-mail marketing platform existed for B2B marketers. And even today this platform remains an important part of B2B marketing. Without this marketers felt they would not be able to remain on top of the mind with their customers. Especially for those with large purchasing power and potentially lesser number of supplier options.



Many gurus and automation software companies have written tomes about the best practices in e-mail marketing, and things have been evolving over the last few years in the wake of fatigue in emails. The open rate has been dwindling down to less than 2 per cent in most cases while prospecting. Amongst the opt-in subscribers, the hit ratio is better at 7 per cent. The best rate you can get is with your own regular customers but that too at a comparatively low figure of 26 per cent. Do you think customers prefer hard copy mails now that every one is junking into their e-mail boxes?



In this column I will touch upon how best a B2B marketer can increase the ROI of the e-mail platform. By doing these modifications can you increase your results above the industry average and be at the top of your industry at the very least? How do you create your e-mail list today? Who works on your e-mail content and who provides and validates the content? Are you testing the deliverability and effectiveness? Here are some key pointers for you.



Start with compiling a good email list. While it may seem counterintuitive to your top management to limit the e-mail recipients, I see no merit in not throwing away the purchased lists. You must know that most of your recipients are not only real people but are also real potential customers to make a meaningful connection. B2B transactions have a much longer time cycle than B2C. Therefore building relationship is important to closing a sale eventually. As you have seen with the research data, the e-mail marketing campaigns that have the highest open rate are the ones where they have a pre-existing relationship with the recipients. And those are the ones that drive the dialogue that you are looking for. With a purchased list you are talking to them for the first time and your open rate and other measurement will go deep into south



Check for spam elements and authenticate emails for the deliverability quotient. E-mail authentication may involve the IT department in most companies. Because IT department takes time for everything most B2B marketers skip over this important step in the e-mail list creation process. This is a no-go eventually. You may do all these processes of optimisation techniques, testing and creative content making, but if you do not take the critical steps to ensure that you have the correct technology set up, then all your efforts will be wasted. You must remember that Gmail and Outlook are the two most popular e-mail servers in the B2B sector currently, and so authentication based on their filters is a must for your message not to get labeled as spam.



Design for mobile devices as well as for laptops. More than 60 per cent of e-mails get opened on a smartphone or tablet today. This will only go higher in the coming months and years. Under such a scenario, it is quite important that a marketer ensures his brand’s landing pages and e-mails use a responsive template design that is part of the HTML code. This will ensure that irrespective of the device the recipient has the email will open in a readable form and the chances of him or her reading it will be higher.



Timing is everything! I cannot give you a specific rule on email comm-unication in terms of timing. It depends on industry, content, action required from recipient, and so on. In essence your goal from the email campaign should deter-mine the timing and execution, not the medium of e-mail itself. But, as an example, for a relationship-building e-mail campaign, B2B marketers should look at some available statistics.



There should be a minimum of a week and a maximum of 42 days in between two of your email newsletters or whatever. Do not bombard your potential customers with general e-mail marketing more than once a week, but stay top of mind by getting in touch at least every month and a half.



On closing, I want to leave you with some interesting thoughts till the next week. Grab a copy or download into your Kindle the latest book by a mutual friend and renowned inno-vation guru, Clayton Chris-tensen of Harvard Business School, titled, Competing Against Luck. This is a fantastically written and easy to read book for driving innovation in the disruptive world that we are in today.



(The writer is CEO and managing director of CustomerLab Solutions)



