Gadgets to look out for in 2017

W e’re almost done with yet another lap around the sun, and it’s time to dust out the crystal ball. What has technology got in store for us in 2017? Will mobile phones get smaller or bigger? How many more pixels are we going to be able to cram into a single screen? Will we be allowed to own personal drones? Will electric cars become mainstream? Will Internet of Things overthrow the human race?



The answers are varied, depending on where you look. But with one foot in the New Year, it’s the perfect time to ponder about the tech goodies that lie in wait for us in 2017. Read on for a little, very random, taste of what the immediate future holds.



Totalmotion:



Bringing virtual reality closer to reality



There is one thing you don’t have to be a tech expert to predict, and that is, virtual reality and augmented reality will be bigger than ever in 2017. We aren’t going to attempt a comprehensive listing of all Virtual Reality (VR) gadgetry slated for release in the near future—we’d be here till 2018 if so!—but it would be a travesty to not drool over Futuretown’s ‘Totalmotion gaming platform.’ This is a 5D VR experience comprising high-fidelity visuals, motion and sensation simulation hardware and new input devices to bring forth a never-before VR experience, integrating with existing consumer VR hardware like Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.



‘Totalmotion’ has three modules that lock into a base platform— standing, motorcycle and riding—each with six-directional freedom of movement to realistically simulate walking, running, skiing down a mountain slope, riding a horse (or a giant dinosaur), and driving a vehicle with integrated steering controls. All of it comes together to provide a complete immersive experience, and it would not be a stretch to say that it heralds a revolution in gaming and VR entertainment. ‘Totalmotion’ is going to launch in 2017, though Futuretown hasn’t revealed a price tag yet.



Moley and the Robot Chef— “The future is coming and it’s coming to your kitchen,” said The Wall Street Daily about the Moley Robotic Kitchen some time ago. Disagree if you dare. For those of us who have dreamt of having a Michelin-starred chef at our service, this might be our chance; the little matter of $75,000 aside, that is.



Developed by Moley, this fully-functional robotic chef is integrated into a professional kitchen. It includes the robotic arms, an oven, hob and a touch screen unit. The kitchen operates via the touch screen or remotely through a smartphone app. The robotic arms, which retract out of sight when not required, mimic the arm movements of professional chefs to whip up dishes by looking up what the makers are calling an ‘iTunes-style’ recipe library that features cuisine from around the world.



And how does it work? ‘There is no magic,’ says Moley Robotics; just robotic arms equipped with multiple joints and actuated degrees of freedom, tactile sensors and a state-of-the-art control system. The consumer version of the Moley Robotic Kitchen is set to roll out in 2017.



Bonjour:



The Cleverest Alarm Clock Ever



Scaling back to more acquirable gadgets, how about an alarm clock to start your day with? Though, calling the ‘Bonjour’ an ‘alarm clock’ might be something of an understatement. This ‘revolutionary’ device from Holi comes with built-in artificial intelligence that makes it the world’s friendliest and most useful alarm clock. Let’s see. It can not only wake you up in the morning but also check your calendar for appointments as well traffic conditions, and decide if it should wake you half-an-hour earlier than scheduled. Not just that, it can suggest what to wear based on the weather, and can also order you an Uber if you ask nicely. Like a true personal assistant, if allowed, ‘Bonjour’ can take over other chores around the house, acting as a control hub for your smart home, including integrating with home security systems. It can also double up as a sleep coach, working with your Pebble, Apple Watch, Fitbit or other fitness tracker to help with sleep routine and analysis. Voice-recognition features mean you can ask it to do tasks, such as check the news or weather, play some music or order you a taxi. ‘Bonjour’ will begin shipping in July 2017, at a retail price of $249 (add $30 for shipping to India). At the moment Holi is still open to crowdfunding for ‘Bonjour’, so it seems like this must have gadget can be yours early in the year at a terrific discount from Kickstarter or Indegogo.



Android Wear 2.0:



Reinventing the smart watch?



This year hasn’t been kind to smart watches. Pebble was acquired by Fitbit, Motorola put the brakes on its smart watch programme and Apple Watch’s sales showed a decline. Thus, Google announced a delay in releasing Android Wear 2.0 was also a cause for much cynicism and a raising of eyebrows. However, the developer preview released in September did generate some excitement, mainly with one particular feature—access to the Google Play Store. This means that Android Wear 2.0 users will be able to browse, download and install apps directly on their watches. If that’s true, smart watches take a step closer to becoming stand-alone devices and will be quite a shot in the arm for Google, who have confirmed the launch of two watches of their own in early 2017 with Android Wear 2.0 preinstalled. Moreover, other Android Wear 2.0 watches are likely to be announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2017. Details are still awaited.



Wair:



Fighting pollution and looking smart



Since when did a fashion accessory belong in a gadget column? Answer— since it started fighting pollution. ‘Wair’ is a scarf that doubles up as a pollution mask, the brainchild of Caroline Van Rentergherm who came up with the idea while cycling in pollution-ridden Paris. Given the rise of air pollution and resulting health conditions in Indian cities, it is clear that ‘Wair’ is just what the doctor ordered. Made of eco-certified fabrics, in three designs and numerous prints, ‘Wair’ is basically a pollution mask redesigned as a scarf or snood. The three-layer replaceable filter comprises an activated carbon layer, electrostatic layer and anti-bacterial layer to keep out, to a large extent, gases, pollen, particulate matter up to 0.1 microns small, as well as bacteria. A new version with an active filtration add-on is in the works for the 2017 release. ‘Wair’ also comes with an app that tells you when or where to get your clever scarf on. Preorders are open at wair-france.com, starting at 69 for a snood and 110 for a scarf. However, it would be advisable to wait till the New Year, when the shipping starts and more prints are available.



Everything we already own, but bigger and better



Of course, 2017 is going to see updated and upgraded versions of the gadgets we already have. Samsung has long been working on foldable displays, and rumour has it that 2017 might be when we finally see a smartphone sporting a bendy body. If recent details of a patent filed by Samsung are to be believed, it is going to be a flip (fold?) phone. It might even be enough to erase the horror of the Note 7 for Samsung. While of the subject of foldable screens, based on Rollable OLED that LG featured in the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, pundits also expect retractable screen tech for larger displays to make an appearance in 2017.



The grapevine has it that Apple is working on a ‘radical’ all-glass iPhone. If this is true, a tempered



glass exterior, possibly reinforced by a metal frame, will mean a vastly different-looking iPhone 8, with an organic LED display and no home button. A larger battery is also in the offing—and glass or no glass, iPhone users will be hoping that this wish at least comes true in 2017.



Rumours from the Google stable speak of a new ‘Pixel 3’ laptop running a special version of Android called Andromedia OS, expected in the third quarter of 2017. Envisaged as an ultra-thin laptop, the Pixel 3 is also thought to sport a tablet mode.



Meanwhile, Microsoft is expected to make virtual reality mainstream next year. An upcoming Windows 10 update in early 2017 is going to allow PC users to use VR headsets with their computers. Cheaper headsets from Dell, Asus, HP and Lenovo are also in the offing. In addition, Project Scorpio, the codename for an amped-up version of the Xbox One is scheduled to come to fruition in late 2017, featuring 6 teraflops of power, and supporting 4K TVs and virtual reality headsets.



Those who want to have an in emerging tech are advised to tune in to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week. There is no other place in the world that showcases the wonders that happen when technology and human innovation come together.



