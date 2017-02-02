A fine balance between fiscal discipline & inclusive growth

The key take away from the Union budget has been fiscal prudence. There was pressure for an expansionary budget from different quarters but finance minister has rightly kept the fiscal deficit at 3.2 per cent of GDP in 2018 and, at the same time, focussed on rural spending and infrastructure to achieve a fine balance.



Referring to the committee on the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, which submitted its report recently, the finance minister has said the recommendation of the committee is to keep the fiscal deficit at 3 per cent of GDP for three years and only for far-reaching structural reforms could there be 0.5 per cent deviation from it. I would think in fiscal year 2019 too we will see the fiscal deficit at around same level as the impact of GST is uncertain. It is, however, clear that the government is serious about fiscal consolidation.



The net government borrowing is pegged at Rs 4.23 lakh crore and the gross borrowing remains virtually unchanged at around Rs 5.8 crore. With ample liquidity in the system, interest rates are likely to continue to remain low during the year.



Many feel that the Rs 10,000 crore recapitalisation package for the public sector banks may not be adequate, but the finance minister has promised additional funds, if required. Tax benefit on provisioning for bad debts will also help the banking sector.



The ten focus areas of the budget are farmers, rural population, youth and education, poor and underprivileged, infrastructure, financial sector, digital economy, public service, prudent fiscal management and tax administration. The digital initiatives are the logical steps post-demonitisation to fight black money and bring in the informal sector into the fold of the formal economy even as the abolition of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board will go a long way for the ease of doing business. It has also promised to create a Payments Regulation Board at the Reserve Bank of India.



Tax cut for the MSMEs with an annual turnover of Rs 50 crore and the emphasis on affordable housing will drive the growth engine. All of us know that the housing sector has a multiplier effect on the economy like agriculture and transportation.It will have impact on construction, steel, cement, other building materials and will create employment.



Apart from making allocation for construction of 1 crore housing units in rural India, the budget has also given the affordable housing sector infrastructure status.



Finally, the budget has emphasised greater tax compliance and tax collection by bringing in more people in the tax net.



Overall, it is a sensible budget, which does not deviate from the chartered path of fiscal discipline and at the same time does a series of things to maintain and augment the growth momentum.



