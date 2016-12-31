Fashion’s most fashionable celebrate & usher forth 2017

Designer Hemant Sagar, from designer duo Lecoanet Hemant needs no introduction. This world-renowned label is the epitome of understated luxury. Nevertheless, the duo’s pragmatic, dynamic and profound genius can be credited with bringing method to the madness of Indian fashion.



Hemant Sagar is a thinking designer, whose ability to internalise and comprehend the ever-changing world around him, gives him a quality of timeless expertise. One could think of no better name to convey what surrounds us today and what is to come in 2017.



“When I look around me at society, things are changing so quickly and rapidly. For years we have been filing and paying taxes; it’s the norm internationally so why not here? Demonetisation, I feel, will profoundly change the Indian fashion landscape. What I mean by this is that there will be less-budget allocated for tradition. The wedding business at approx. 30 billion rupees is one of the biggest businesses in India. A majority of that came from cash transactions. Today, there is a shift in people’s thinking, in terms of the value of money. There is a lot more value associated with each rupee one spends today. So indulgence and tradition will feel the heat; weddings will be less lavish. There will be a move in 2017 for fashion, tradition and weddings to be more modern and international inspirit,” states Sagar.



Does he foresee a shift in the back end of fashion as well? “I predict there will be a shift with karigars and free moving labour in their work ethic and culture. Until now, one was dependant on there daily whims—today they worked for you and tomorrow they up and left—this may change. At times there would be strikes, and other times, daily output was negligible since overtime wages were far more remunerative. They would slack in the day to work nights. I think artisans and karigars now may not want to be on uncertain payrolls with the sudden cash crunch. They might choose to align themselves with a factory, label or brand, bringing much more stability to the industry at large,” replies Sagar.



When it comes to e-commerce what’s the status? Hemant believes, “We have global sales across cities and are one of the few labels which went the e-commerce way early in the day. But on Black Friday, the day after demonetisation, we saw huge stock movements on line and suddenly our followers on social platforms also jumped by 20 percent. That’s a big shift. But household budgets always rule e-commerce spends, so that, as a trend I feel will continue.”



Sagar feels, “India is becoming a country with regulations and the lawlessness that came with money might steadily fall behind us in the years to come.”



