Farm tax debate rages on, now CEA says rich farmers should pay

Just days after Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy called for taxing farm income and stirred up a national debate, chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian on Friday gave his take on the issue.



Subramanian said states, which have the option to levy the tax, should make a distinction between rich and poor farmers.



“The legal situation is...Nothing prevents state governments from taxing agriculture income. The constitutional restriction is on central government taxing agriculture income.



“There too, one could make a case that this is a choice open to 29 state governments and if there are willing takers, all power to them,” he said.



Subramanian also stressed that there is a need to make a clear distinction between poor and rich farmer. “Why is it that it is very difficult to make a distinction between a poor farmer and a rich farmer... When you say farmer, people think that you are going after the poor farmer.



“So what is it about political discourse that does not allow these distinctions to be made. Why can’t we say, rich regardless of where they get their income, should be taxed,” he said.



Earlier this week, Debroy had suggested that the agricultural income should be taxed. However, finance minister Arun Jaitley later clarified that there was no such proposal and the Centre had no power to impose tax on agricultural income. Meanwhile, prime minister Narendra Modi has promised to double farmers' incomes by 2022.



As per government data, only 1.5 per cent out of 1.25 crore Indians pay income tax. Top 0.1 per cent of the population contributes as much as 26 per cent of income tax revenue. No surprise, tax revenues contribute just 17.7 percent of India's GDP, a figure that is low by comparison with other emerging markets. Although most farmers are poor, rich people including politicians and Bollywood actors have purchased agriculture land to claim the benefits of tax exmption.



The effort, Debroy said, would widen the tax base and more funds could be made available for the social sector schemes. “On the personal income tax side also exemption should go ... On expanding the base on the personal income tax side, other than elimination of exemptions, is to also tax rural sector, including agriculture income above certain threshold.”



On the threshold of imposing income tax on rural sector, he had said, it could be decided after taking into account the average income of either three years or five years.



