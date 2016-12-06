Farm-industry tieup must to up agri income: Harsimrat

A reluctant entrant to politics, Harsimrat Kaur Badal has traversed a long way from winning the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat in 2009 on the Shiromani Akali Dal ticket. She retained the seat in 2014 and is now a cabinet minister for food processing in the NDA government. The Badal family women don’t participate in politics, she says, but situation pushed her into it and she has not looked back since then. She is now striving to transform the country’s food processing landscape. Badal is also working hard to get foreign investment in the food-retailing segment. In conversation with Prabhudatta Mishra and Subhash Narayan, Badal talks about plans and policies of her ministry and the next big idea for the sector. Excerpts:



The benefit of food processing is yet to reach farmers in a big way even though small experiments and cluster-based approach have yielded good results. What are your plans to bring small farmers into the food-processing network?



We plan to launch the Sampada scheme, keeping in mind small farmers’ needs. The scheme will combine the benefits of all existing food processing schemes. It will help growers of perishable items develop a mini food park on the land as small as 5-10 acres with common facilities for all farmers in a cluster.



Our earlier approach was aimed at building mega food parks and cold chains, which required 50 plus acres. There was nothing for small farmers, whose income we aim to double. They need better infrastructure near their farms to curb wastages. The Sampada scheme will address all these problems and will continue to promote existing schemes of mega food parks through grants and other facilities.



When would the Sampada scheme be launched?



We will move the cabinet for the approval of the scheme in two weeks.



n How did the idea of cluster-based development of food parks come about?



I have tried this approach in my constituency on a pilot basis. There I sought to rope in farmer producer organisations (FPOs) to implement it.



Around 300-400 farmers, who can’t add value to their produce, can be brought together and provided grants from the ministry either for a cold store or a cold chain or a refrigerated van…something that will help them get better price and save their produce from rotting. Wherever there is raw material, there should be processing facility.



Have you roped in Cargill for your Bathinda initiative?



A feed plant, set up by Cargill, a leading corn feed manufacturer, was inaugurated one month back in Bathinda. I am making efforts to open FPOs where rice farmers can shift to corn and tie up with the food processing industry. We will get a professional company to train these FPOs and help them tie up with the industry, which will lift all the produce cultivated by farmers and provide them quality seeds, technology and fertilisers. What I am trying to do is to marry the industry and the farmers for mutual benefit.



Is not the scheme similar to what Pepsi did in Punjab years ago?



Yes, it’s similar. When the cluster approach worked in Punjab, I thought of applying that on the national level.



The finance ministry has agreed to provide Rs 6,000 crore for the next five years for the Sampada scheme.



Earlier schemes to shift Punjab rice farmers to grow corn did not take off. How will it work now?



A farmer will only shift (to corn) when he is assured of lifting (of produce). Give him the assurance and an assured MSP (minimum support price), he will start growing it. Since this was not done, he remained stuck to rice and wheat.



We should also understand that our water table is going down. For growing 1 kg of rice, 5,000 litres water are used. We have to look at the alternatives in the long-run. Corn uses less water, so it’s beneficial for both industry and farmers.



When the proposed AIIMS be opened in Bathinda?



In my last tenure as an MP, I was making a whole lot of noise but could not get it. I got it this time without making any noise. The previous governments used to lay foundation stones of projects when election approached. But this government is different. I am confident that it (AIIMS) will be operational before this NDA government completes its term.



Did you get request from states like Bihar for expansion of the food processing industry?



Small schemes are more dependent on state’s policies and their help. That’s why I brought in the concept of FPOs, where a company can help FPOs and give them money to set up infrastructure. I can do only that much. But states need to take the extra steps. Like in Punjab, we have removed all taxes on food processing and provided them electricity at the cheapest rate, which will not be increased for next five years. I have included renewable energy as part of project cost as well.



How the GST going to affect processed food products?



Food should be in the zero tax category, otherwise it may cause inflation. I hope food processing comes in the zero category.



What’s the progress on the 100 per cent FDI proposal in food retail?



In July we issued policy guidelines. In September and October, I extensively travelled abroad to speak to prospective investors. Till then, they did not know much about the policy. Everyone showed huge interest. We have also some committed investments, which I will announce during the World Food India exhibition (scheduled November 2017). A lot of investors would be coming between December and February to discuss tie-ups, etc.



There is a demand to include non-food items in food retailing to make it successful. What’s the government’s view?



It’s true that big retailers, by and large, don’t have only food retail. They do keep non-food items.



In the West, the business is different. There people buy and store for the whole week or month. Ours is a different thing. We take three meals a day and love to eat freshly cooked food. Average Indian spends 40 per cent of his income on food. Everybody goes grocery shopping, if not daily at least every third day. The one month concept is not here.



Yes, they (foreign investors) are comfortable with their own business models. But they cannot ignore the growing Indian market. They are definitely looking at this market. For their business to grow, they have to look at a growing economy, and India is the fastest growing economy in the world. Also, the ageing western market has mostly dried up. They are, of course, saying “allow us to keep other things as well”.



So, you are in favour of having a definite percentage of non-food items under the FDI policy on food retail?



We are looking at doubling farmer income. Farmers need a lot of infrastructure. Around 30 per cent losses are reported during harvesting and transportation. This is happening just due to lack of infrastructure. I had suggested that any multibrand retail, whatever it invests in farm-gate level infrastructure, and certain percentage of it he may be allowed to retain non-food items in the store. I am open to any percentage. This will help farmers get better return.



I have reiterated to the prime minister that if we do this, everybody will be interested. Even for non-food items we can put a condition that products should be made in India. The final decision is expected before the world food fair.



n Any names, which have committed to invest in the food retail segment?



I will announce that at the world food fair. I have talked to many retailers. I like the model of France’s Auchan, which retails food and works for farmers’ uplift. I am keen that they come to India. That’s the model I want for my farmers. It does not have a fixed model like other retailers. It adapt to the local requirements, as happened in China. Auchan said in India it would do whatever was suitable here. Farmers don’t want middlemen, and the Auchan subscribes to that.



How much FDI you expect in the food processing/retailing?



I can just tell you that average FDI inflow in this sector is $500 million a year. Minimum (commitment made to invest after the policy) is double than this. It may go up 3-4 times in the next few years. The first store may be opened in 2017-18. I have a commitment for e-commerce in food retail also. All MoUs will be signed during the food fair.



Opposition says everything has gone wrong in Punjab. What’s your take?



Opposition has to do that. It did that in 2012 also. In the history of Punjab, no government had returned to power for the second time. But in 2012, we returned with a bigger margin. Mark my words, we are coming for the third term also.



One SAD legislator did not want to seek ticket for election. Does it convey a message?



He may have been denied the ticket that’s why he is saying that. There is no MLA who does not want to fight election. Those who have been denied ticket are being taken in by Congress. Congress is welcoming our rejects. There is also a new party AAP, which split into four within a year. Our work is there for the people to see. Our opponents too can’t deny the development works that we have done. Figures speak for themselves. The kind of welfare scheme we initiated for every section of the society is unheard of in the history of Punjab. Our basic drawback is that we don’t know how to advertise our achievements. It has always been Akali Dal’s weakness. When you work hard, god blesses you. Every state has witnessed this or that agitation, but not Punjab during the SAD rule. Law and order, peace and harmony are the focus of our government.



What about the promise to punish 1984 riots perpetrators? The AAP has set up an enquiry panel...



In 1984, I was a first-year college student in Delhi. It (riots) left a deep scar on my memory. I worked in the camps in Trilokpuri and other riot-hit areas.



We will ensure that Tytler (Jagdish) and Sajjan Kumar are sent to jail. Most papers are missing. Even AAP could not locate them. Congress cleaned out every evidence, made CBI to file closure reports. We have revived riots cases and have re-collected eyewitness account.



What’s your take on the demonetisation move? Will it have adverse impact on the SAD’s chances in Punjab polls?



When you are fighting a war against black money and corruption, which people in the AAP only talk about, there would be some inconveniences. People are realising that the aim is good, but means are causing hardships. But they are willing to take the hardships so that the country can get rid of corruption and black money. Public support is there. Soon those hardships will be over as the government has been proactive in tackling problems.



prabhudatta.m@mydigitalfc.com



