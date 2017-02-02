Equity market has several reasons to celebrate

The Union budget has soothed frayed nerves of equity market investors, who were earlier concerned. The bulls have several reasons to celebrate. The first positive is no change in tax structure on capital gains, gift tax and estate duty.



The fiscal deficit target looks realistic with assumption of modest 8.8 per cent growth in indirect taxes in the year of GST implementation. For institutional investors, fiscal prudence and containing the deficit at little above 3 per cent is a positive.



Lower government borrowings at Rs 3.5 lakh crore will drive interest rate down, a reason for the corporate sector to be happy and individuals to allocate more assets to equities. Foreign investors are relieved with the annulment of the controversial CBDT circular.



The government’s plan to list a few well performing PSUs like IRCTC, IRFC and IRCON will raise resources for the government and offer good quality securities to new money in the market.



The planned dismantling of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) is another big reform step to support growing foreign direct investment in India. While the budget has a few positives and no negatives for the market, liquidity situation is extremely benign. Domestic mutual funds have witnessed unprecedented flow of money, a large part to equities, post demonetisation. A trend that is likely to continue with lowering bank deposit rates and improving outlook for corporate earnings. Also US dollar index is showing weakness, causing increased flow of funds to the emerging markets. FPIs have already turned net buyers in India.



Consumers will have more money to spend and save, with reduced tax at lower end of the taxable income. There are no increases in indirect taxes or service tax, in the wake of GST implementation. The demonetisation led cash crunch is easing fast.



