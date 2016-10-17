Economic recovery, earnings hopes keep market spirited

Returns in the equity market are very robust, both in largecap and midcap segments, in the last three years. This is based on expectations of robust recovery in the economy and corporate earnings, said, fund manager, SBI Mutual Fund, in an interview with. Going forward, the global factors will surely play their role in impacting both earnings and market momentum. So it’s still an open situation. Investors should participate in the market with caution and should gradually deploy their money with longer investment horizon, Andani said. Excerpts:After significant correction in February on China and developed market-related fears, the market has moved up meaningfully till date. The positive momentum was supported by rally in global equities, which resulted in reversing the trend of foreign institutional investment outflows into inflows coupled with some domestic measures like good monsoon with prospects of good kharif and rabi crop seasons. The government has also stepped up efforts to resolve issues of the banking system, the power sector and to increase spending in the transportation sector. All these have led to continued strong momentum in the equity market along with the debt market, which was buoyed by prospects of cuts in domestic interest rates. Likelihood of improved earnings traction in the second half of this financial year has helped in supporting this positive momentum.The earnings season has just begun, so it’s too early to comment on the outcome. Among the initial set of numbers, some of the private banks have delivered in line with the robust expectations from them, whereas the information technology (IT) majors have delivered a negative surprise even on muted expectations for this sector. So, it's been a mix bag till now. In case of other sectors, the result season is yet to unfold.The equity market has now long anticipated the US Federal Reserve rate hike, which have not materialised up till now. So whenever it happens, it would not have a surprise element and to that extent the reaction is not likely to be drastic. It is the commentary on the future course of action on rate hikes, which would be watched more carefully and the market reaction will be strong or mild based on that.Again this issue is being discussed intensely across the global markets. However, the gravity of the issue is not estimated well by the market. So, any negative surprise there can impact the global equity, debt and forex markets.While banks have not fully transmitted the rate cuts initiated by the central bank, the market rates of borrowing have come down meaningfully for companies, which have decent credit ratings. This helped in cutting the interest cost burden for some companies, who could approach the wholesale borrowing market. Another 75-100 basis points transmission would be really encouraging, if that happens. The transmission is not happening for companies, which are not moving forward in liquidating their assets to reduce their debt burden and bring it to manageable level.Yes, the stocks in these sectors have done well on improving volume numbers, better product mix and reducing costs. Tyres have also done well on the anticipation of anti-dumping duties being levied to give protection to the domestic industry. The outlook for the sector looks good in coming years, though the stocks have rallied capturing the positive drivers. It is still one of the sectors where visibility is likely to remain good for investors.The IT sector is facing the growth challenge due to adoption of new technologies, which is cutting down on traditional work volumes due to increased automation. The growth rates for the sector have declined to single digit compared with 15-20 per cent per annum a few years ago. This is resulting in gradual de-rating for the sector. However, since these businesses are robust businesses with good cash flows, the process is quite gradual. Increase in dividend payout to investors can lead to improved return ratios and some re-rating of stocks. But long-term rating of stocks can improve only when growth visibility improves over the next couple of years.The last three years’ returns in the equity market are robust, both in largecap and midcap segments. This is based on expectations of a robust recovery in the economy and corporate earnings. We have seen significant re-rating as markets have rallied while the earnings are yet to catch up. It would be interesting to watch what kind of catch-up can we see in earnings over the next two-three quarters. If the demand momentum sustains, then earnings can look up. In that case, valuations again would look reasonable. But if earnings do not catch up, we have to see market correcting. The global factors will surely play their role in impacting both earnings and market momentum. So it is still an open situation. Investors should participate in the market with caution and should gradually deploy their money with longer investment horizon (three-five years).