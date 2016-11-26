Demonitisation could disrupt corporate earnings growth for a couple of quarters, which may as well delay the recovery. The earnings revision index, which is the upgrades minus downgrades, would have turned positive if it were not for demonetisation. It would now get deferred by a few months, says Ridham Desai, managing director of Morgan Stanley India in an interview. He believes that with inflation easing there could be further rate cuts from the RBI. Edited excerpts by Ashwin J Punnen



What is going to be the impact of demonitisation initiative by the government?



Everybody has made demonetisation a big issue. If there is a problem in the economy, then why people feel that there won’t be any response from the government.



Highlighting issues like supply side problem and inventory build-up is just is a one-sided story. The other side of the story is that banks are seeing high deposit growth that could lead to more lending as



the interest rates start going down.



I think, the reality is somewhere in the middle. I am not saying that everything is happy. Of course, there will be impact and it will be felt in the next couple of quarters.



India is a cash intense economy where 13 per cent of GDP is circulating as cash. Bulk of this is transactional cash and not black money. People here like to transact in cash that is why India has only 4 crore credit/debt cards in a population of 125 crore. This is a kind of shock, which will shift us towards a cashless economy. And this will be a great thing for the economy. There is some pain in the near-term and let us not jump to the conclusions like economy is in shambles.



How is it going to impact the corporate growth and private investment?



We've had a couple of good quarters, but unfortunately the earnings growth could be disrupted with the demonetization move. So, there could be some delay in the recovery, but an earnings recovery is happening. The earnings revision index would have turned positive if it were not for the demonitisation. It would have been a big thing if it turned positive, but now is deferred by a few months.



Private investment cycle has been weak, but that has nothing to do with demonitisation. The weakness is due to a demand dearth.



If you look at India’s export numbers, you will witness a growth, which is going to be a catalyst for the demand. I think, for the next 12-18 months private capital investment will come back. The government has already started spending money and private consumption has been the biggest supporter of the economy, which has certainly taken a little bit of knock from this move. This, however, may cause some distortion to the economy.



Has the market discounted the impact of demonitisation or is there more down side to the market?



There is no change in our Sensex or Nifty target. I cannot predict the bottom, but I feel that valuations are attractive at this level. The impact is almost priced in and I don't expect a V-shaped recovery to happen. While stocks are forward-looking animals, with this particular event, we are still grappling with the extent of impact.



I think, the market has overestimated the impact and, therefore, the worst might be done. But, if you are looking at it tactically, you might want to see the fine print. It's a question of time-frame. If you are an investor with 3 to 5 year horizon, then it doesn’t matter. The sectors that look the best are auto, financials and technology. There would be room for the RBI as well to cut rates, as inflation is easing.



What is your assessment on demonitisation, will it have desired effect?



The way I look at it is like there was a series of moves to curb black money. They re-negotiated tax treaties, changed tax rules, linked pan card to bank account and GST. Demonitisation is not as potent as GST to reduce unaccounted money. GST would have greater implications on unaccounted money.



