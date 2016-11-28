Earnings could reflect impact of currency crisis

Sectors, where cash transactions tend to be high, including consumer-driven sectors like retail and automobile, earnings will certainly be impacted in the current quarter due to the demonetisation move. But with liquidity conditions improving, consumption-driven growth would come back to support earnings and would in turn lend support to the upward movement in the capital market as well, said Kapil Bali, executive director and CEO, YES Securities (India), in an interview with Ritwik Mukherjee. The macro story for India continues to be strong, and India’s fundamentals remain attractive on the global stage making it an attractive investment destination, he said. Excerpts



What would be the short-, medium- and long-term implications of demonetisation for the capital market?



A: In a historic move, the government decided to cancel Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes in a bid to curb and eliminate black money and counterfeiting. While there are short-term implications for cash-intensive sectors like real estate, construction, and consumption; in the medium-term, benefits through higher government spending, better transmission, greater financial inclusion and movement of household savings from physical to financial would be beneficial for growth potential. This will help support corporate earnings and consequently the capital market in the long-term.



In the current quarter, there could be an earnings impact, particularly in areas where cash transactions tend to be high including consumer-driven sectors, retail, and automobiles. Thus, the market has corrected in recent times to price in these expectations. But as liquidity conditions improve, consumption-driven growth would come back to support earnings and would lend support to the upward movement in the capital market as well.



What impact would demonetisation have on cash intensive sectors like real estate, construction and consumption?



A: The real estate could see near-term pressures. Essentially, land parcels are usually paid for in cash. With restrictions on cash transactions, land prices would decline and extent of that would depend on the concentration of players in the subject market. Cities or areas, where speculative buying (or buying for investment) is high, could see demand come under pressure.



As smaller/unorga­nised real estate players get affected, we could see a decline in demand and developers could suffer cash crunch. But in the long-term, as prices correct, the market could see an expansion in terms of demand as affordability increases. Increase in transparency and lower incidence of speculation in the sector could lead to entry of genuine buyers, which would help drive long-term growth.



Similarly for consumption-driven sectors, the move is near-term negative as cash transactions account for a significant chunk of sales. But as customers and companies migrate to the cashless platforms, demand would come back making demonetisation near-term neutral. In addition to this, we expect the demand to shift from unorganised to organised players, which will be further supported by the goods and services tax (GST) rollout.



The rural and agriculture sectors have been hit the hardest by demonetisation. Farmers and agri-related sectors like fertiliser, seeds and pesticides have pressed the panic button. Are these just short-term implications or would have the longer-term impact?



A: The agriculture sector typically witnesses high cash transactions. Thus near-term impact could be seen till liquidity trickles to rural areas. As farmers face shortage of cash in hand, payment to agri-related companies could get delayed, which might affect firms in the short-term. However, with the easing of liquidity and wider acceptance of cashless transactions, the fundamentals would be driven by the longer-term factors like monsoon and positive traction in acreage.



What’s your take on the fundamentals of economy and the capital market?



A: The earnings numbers to-date indicate that some sectors have outperformed expectations, but expectations itself have been revised downwards consistently over the past few quarters. The emerging trend suggests a definite improvement in indicators like vehicle sales, tractor sales, trading and prices of agri-commodities, manufacturing and services PMI and lending to retail and services. At the same time, the data for October saw a marked improvement as festive demand, benefit of normal monsoon led to a revival in rural demand and the seventh pay commission payout boosted consumption and order inflows. But indicators like sale of commercial vehicles, credit to companies, new investment projects and private sector capex are yet to show an uptick. We believe that it’s just a matter of time before the reforms and structural steps introduced by the government start yielding results, which in turn would help the laggard indicators to turn around and support growth both for the economy and consequently for the corporate earnings.



Things would improve as the liquidity crunch eases. As such, the macro story for India continues to remain strong on account of economy being on an upward trajectory, pro-reform focus of the government, the centre’s emphasis on reviving the manufacturing sector through structural steps, benign interest rates, revival in rural consumption on the back of good monsoon and seventh pay commission hike, which would give a fillip to consumption-led growth.



All these, makes India an attractive investment destination in terms of fundamentals.



How are institutions/FIIs looking at India now?



A: India’s fundamentals continue to remain attractive on the global stage making it an attractive investment destination. In the near-term fund flows have been under pressure due to global events including election of the new US president, events related to the UK and eurozone, and most importantly expected rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. They have hit fund flows to all emerging markets, including India. But given that the long-term fundamentals remain intact, fund flows to India would turn positive in the medium- to long-term.



How should the investors handle their investments for near future? What would be your advice to retail investors at this juncture?



A: Investors should consult their investment advisors for precise recommendations but given the fundamental strength of the market we believe it’s a good time to accumulate quality stocks, particularly on market dips.



Which sectors investors should focus on in the current scenario?



A: During volatile times it’s good to look at defensive sectors like structured utilities and pharma. From a long-term perspective, we remain positive on sectors that see a multiplier effect from economic growth like automobiles (two-wheelers in particular). Revival in demand would translate into revival in private capex as well. With this in mind, we are optimistic on infrastructure and consumption-led sectors and would recommend investments in the quality stocks in the same.



n How soon do you expect the liquidity to ease and cashless transactions to gain acceptance?



A: It will take some time but will eventually gain acceptance.



ritwikmukherjee@mydigitalfc.com



