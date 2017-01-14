Disequilibrium:The recriminations of the Princely Order

The independence and brutal partition of India was done and dusted. Its reverberations, though, were still being felt by those in the government, wilting under the pressure of the crossings of human multitudes both from the west and east, unprecedented as it was in history. All this was happening against the backdrop of an attritional war in Kashmir where India was trying desperately to reclaim its territory from marauding tribesman, sent by Mohd. Ali Jinnah. However, there was one section, which continued to remain uneasy at the pace with which the Princely States were being recast and reorganised, namely the Rajas, Maharajas and Nawabs. The speed with which the corralling was being done was extraordinary and frenetic. A number of rulers alarmed at the rapidity of developments sought an interview with Sardar Patel in January 1948. V P Menon, secretary of states assured them, "that the principle of interim Government of popular ministers was set up in Kolhapur in early December, Sadul Singh, Maharaja of Bikaner gave his assent to a reforms package, which went a long way into turning Bikaner into a Constitutional Monarchy, after taking advice from Gandhiji, the Ruler of Bhavnagar followed in January, 1948. Soon Cochin took the lead and introduced full responsible government. In April, a popular ministry was set up in Bhopal and in June, Gaekwar of Baroda reluctantly bowed to popular pressure, according to Ian Copland in Princes of India in the Endgame of the Empire, and conceded substantive measure of responsible government in Baroda. The dominos were falling but dreams were still alive and being burnished.



There was no secret sauce to the integration process. Each State and its Ruler came with its own peculiarity and idiosyncrasies. But the one thing that the Congress and Nehru and Patel were clear about was full and complete integration of the princely states. Nehru first and Sardar Patel later with the wily Mountbatten in the middle had stated - you could cut it, photostat it and even underline it - there was no running away from it since it was cast in stone. Since all warfare is primarily based on deception, this was an earlier version of the great game with the Congress winning the scrimmage hands down. Mountbatten being the Force Multiplier.



It would be right to remind ourselves of Pandit Nehru’s private secretary, DN Kachru's earlier note to the Prime Minister designate at this juncture. He rightly highlighted the fact that “As to the treaties, it would be equally puerile to parade them as justification for the continuation of the princely order. These treaties, as is well known, were brought about at different times during the long history of British consolidation in India under circumstances and exigencies which no longer exist.” As such there was much confusion, since no document, howsoever legal and sacred, had any moral justification for its existence if it intended to enslave a people and prevented their liberation.



Against this backdrop, the Dewan of Travancore, Sir C P Ramaswamy Aiyar, sensed the danger of the tall talk by the Princes, and in one of his terse statements said: “To put it bluntly, much of what is stated about Treaty Rights and Treaty relationships is beside the point. I would rather rest upon the bonafides of the governing power in India, and I would request the rulers to put the so-called treaty rights aside and ask for fair and equitable treatment. ”The position of the Ruler at that point in time was truly paradoxical. There were Constitutional problems that one had to grapple with. The position, power and prerogatives of the Ruler were nowhere clearly defined or limited.



Cochin was the first Indian state to introduce diarchy. Here again it got the position of the Ruler defined in the Constitution – “Though the administration of these departments will be normally carried out in accordance with the advice of the ministers, it is necessary that the Maharaja’s prerogatives should be preserved unimpaired.”



The Rajkot scheme went one step further and laid down that the powers conferred upon the people, are subject to the absolute veto powers of the Ruler and his discretion. The Govt of Baroda Constitution Act 1940 reiterated that position still further: “Notwithstanding anything contained in this or any other Act, all powers, legislative, executive and judicial, in relation to the State and its Govt are hereby declared to be and to have always been inherent in and possessed and retained by His Highness and nothing contained in this or any other Act shall affect or be deemed to have affected the rights and prerogatives of His Highness to make laws, by virtue of his inherent authority. And so it continued across the chamber of princes.”



Kachru’s advice to Pandit Nehru captures the essence of the churning and thought process of the PM-to-be: “It is evident from the final transfer of power from the British to Indians must also include the transfer of the powers and prerogatives of the Crown held by the Crown in relation to the Indian States. India went under the Crown as a whole and she must be freed from its supremacy as a whole.”



As we now know the Princes kept the enemy waiting at the gates till the very end. While the July 25, 1947 tour de force performance of the Viceroy had shaken everyone up, there was great trepidation till then on what route to take. Another such attempt was made in the Chamber of Princes’ annual routine session, which was held on January 17 and 18, 1946. It was chaired by Lord Wavell. And it was vital for the Princes to dominate after their victory in the skirmish over the Attachment Scheme. B Singh writes that the Princes were assured by the Viceroy that no changes in their relations with the Crown would occur without their consent. He also assured them that the rights, once guaranteed to them by treaties and engagements, would also not be altered without their willingness and consent. He also told that he was confident that the States would be permitted to take active part in the discussions in the constitution making body. He impressed upon the Princes the need of placing their administration on modern lines as it was essential for their masses’ welfare. In the case of smaller States, the Governor suggested them to pool their resources; he also advised them to form their political entities of big sizes. After listening, the suggestions of the Governor, the Princes passed unanimously a resolution which read as such: “The Chamber of Princes desires to reiterate that the Indian States fully share the general desire in the country for the immediate attainment by India of her full stature and will make every possible contribution towards the settlement of the Indian constitutional problem”.



Further, B Singh, S M Verma in Proceedings of the Chamber of Princes, Delhi 1946 and V P Menon write that the Chancellor Nawab of Bhopal stressed that the basic principles of firm and fair administration should be followed in every State. Moreover, there should be popular institutions. These institutions should be elected by the common men. They should ensure close and effective association with the masses. On the other hand, Pethick-Lawrence, the Secretary of State, declared in the House of Lords on February 19, 1946 that, after fruitful discussion with the leaders of India, the British had taken the decision with His Majesty’s approval to send to India a special mission of three Cabinet Ministers; they were to act in association with the Viceroy. They were also to discuss proposals with the political leaders of that country. He further expressed that he was of the hope that the statesmen of England and India would be able to work out a solution of the problem that was faced by both the parties. Pethick-Lawrence, Secretary of State for India, Stafford Cripps, President of the Board of Trade, and A.V. Alexander, First Lord of Admiralty were appointed the members of the proposed cabinet mission.



The news of the Mission was well received throughout India. It was realised that the grant of freedom to India was then a surety. Liberty would not be delayed beyond a period that was absolutely required to complete the preliminary arrangements. Though the plan to rig up Rajasthan or Statesistan or Princestan comprising the Princely States remained on the table with Sir Conrad Corfield instigating different Princes at different times to stay aloof and plan for a unified Third Force under the stewardship of the Nawab of Bhopal who was also Chancellor of the Chamber of Princes.



Maulana Azad of Congress Party was very happy with the inclusion of Cripps as he knew him for his sincerity. The Manchester Guardian (Manchester) extolled the decision “a stroke of courage and imagination and a proof of Britain’s eager desire to settle the intractable problem”, March 20, 1946. Similarly, The New York Herald Tribune, New York, March 26, 1946, remarked in its editorial: “The truth of the matter seems to be that the British are reconciled to changing conditions in Asia. They are taking steps, which show acceptance of the fact that the age of Imperialism is coming to an end.”



Wavell, on his return from Britain, made a broadcast regarding Constitutional reforms on September 19, 1945. In this broadcast observed: “...an announcement has already been made that elections to the central and provincial legislatures, so long postponed owing to the war, are to be held during the coming cold weather. Thereafter, His Majesty’s Government earnestly hope that ministerial responsibility will be accepted by political leaders in all provinces...It is the intention of His Majesty’s Government to convene as soon as possible a constitution-making body, and as a preliminary step they have authorized me to undertake discussions with representatives of the Legislative Assemblies in the Provinces...Discussions will also be undertaken with the representatives of the Indian States with a view to ascertaining in what way they can best take their part in the constitution making body”.



Wavell’s proclamation was discussed thoroughly in the Constitutional Advisory Committee. After sometime, a special meeting of the Committee of Ministers was held on September 28, 1945, at the behest of the Chancellor. It made the following recommendations:



*The States have made their position clear that they would be happy to make use of this opportunity of taking part with the representatives of British India in the task of framing constitution for the country;



*The states representatives may inform the Viceroy at the appropriate time that the States could take part in the constitution-making body on the clear understanding that: (i) any constitution framed by that body would be subject to ratification by the States in order to be binding on them; and (ii) if the form of governments in the States be open to discussion in that body, the monarchical form and the continuance of the reigning dynasty in each State shall, in no event, be open to discussion. It was also decided to invite Viceroy’s attention to the assurances given in the Cripps proposals.



B Singh recounts that on May 17, 1946, the Nawab of Bhopal (Chancellor of the Chamber) wrote to Wavell and sought more clarification on some points of Cabinet Mission plan. He desired to be certain that the method and manner of States representation in the Union legislature should not discuss or make any recommendations in regard of the type of government in the States or ruling dynasties. He expressed that the decisions or recommendations of the constitution-making authority should not apply to any State without ratification. Secondly, the existing rights of the States in respect of communications should not be affected.



A quick recap of the fast paced developments thereafter culled from the writings of Singh, Verma and Menon are reproduced below. These are essentially based on the frenetic exchange of letters among the key personalities involved:



Wavell, on May 29, 1946, gave a non-committal reply. He conveyed that most of the questions raised by the Nawab were matters for negotiations between the States and the British Indian members of the Constituent Assembly. As regards the issue of the selection of the States’ representatives, the Viceroy thought that the Cabinet Mission’s any categorical pronouncement in the sense desired would render not easier, but more difficult. It would also render free association between the States and British India that that had been the aim of the Mission to promote in the first place.



The Nawab of Bhopal found the Viceroy’s letter altogether dejecting. In the letters dated June 2 and 3, 1946 he pleaded that the British authorities should not leave the Princes as ‘a kind of no person’s child’, without protecting their just rights and privileges in the future set-up of India. The Viceroy asked the Nawab to discuss the matter with Conrad Corfield, who was the Political Adviser to the British Government of India.



The Rulers and Princes held a meeting in the Taj Mahal Hotel, Bombay, on June 7, 1946. Nawab of Bhopal presided over this meeting. After three days deliberations, the Princes accepted the Cabinet plan, regarding future constitutional reforms and made up their minds to negotiate with Wavell the then Viceroy.



Corfield addressed the Constitutional Advisory Committee of the Chamber of Princes on June 8. He too addressed the Committee of State Ministers on June 9 and the Standing Committee of the Chamber of Princes on June 10, 1946. He told the Princes that the Crown’s Paramountcy over them would not be transferred. Moreover, it would terminate at the end of the interim period.



The Standing Committee passed a resolution and accepted the Viceroy’s invitation for constituting a Negotiating Committee. Regarding arrangements during the interim period, the Standing Committee accepted the following proposals suggested by the Chancellor:



1. (a) A special committee may be set up consisting of the representatives of the States and the Central Government. It was to discuss and conclude agreement on issues of common concern;



2. (b) Disputes of justifiable questions and/or fiscal, economic or financial issues shall be referred to courts of arbitration as a matter of right;



3. (c) In personal or dynastic questions, the accepted procedure shall be implemented in toto; and



4. (d) Machinery may be provided in agreement with the States for the early solution of pending cases and for the revision, at the instance of the States concerned, of the prevailing arrangements in respect to subjects like railways, posts, customs, etc.



The Standing Committee also resolved that special cell known as:



‘Constitutional Affairs Secretariat’ should be set up as the negotiations of constitutional nature were going to take place from time to time. Manubhai Mehta, DK Sen, CP Ramaswami Aiyar, Sultan Ahmed, Virbhadra Singh, KM Panikkar, Nawab Ali Yawar Jung, Ramaswami Mudaliyar, Maharawal of Dungarpur were the members of the Committee. Later on VT Krishnamachari, RC Kak and BL Mitter were added. Raja of Bilaspur was made its member. This cell under the chairmanship of Sultan Ahmed as its Director began to function from September 12, 1946. The press, by and large, admired the resolutions of the Standing Committee. This news-item appeared on the front pages of almost all national dailies. Even almost all the political parties recognised that “In accordance with their best traditions, the rulers and the representatives of the States had stood by their country at this crucial juncture”.



The next meeting of the Standing Committee was held on November 21, 1946 in Delhi. It confirmed the list of the members of the ‘Negotiating Committee’. It too resolved that this committee would meet any representative committee, which might be constituted by the British India portion of the Constituent Assembly. It was to negotiate the terms of the States’ participation in the Constituent Assembly. It was to see their ultimate position in the all-India Union. It would also be available to associate itself with such other committees as may be formed by the Constituent Assembly. This was to consider questions, which, in the States Negotiating Committee’s opinion might also concern them. This was further decided that the distribution of seats in the Constituent Assembly among the States ‘inter se’ was an issue for them alone to finalize among themselves.



In one more meeting of the Standing Committee held on December 2, 1946, it was resolved to accept that the quota of States’ in the Constituent Assembly would be ninety three seats-one after ten lakh population. It was also decided that the Negotiating Committee would be free to discuss outstanding issues including the terms of States’ participation in the Constituent Assembly as well as their ultimate position in the Union. Their entry in the proposed Union of India should be only on basis of negotiations. The final decision in respect of their attitude in this matter was to be left to the individual State.



But the popular movements in the States weren't exactly enamoured of all this. The Congress B Team - All India States' People's Conference -was most active at this point and these developments actually galvanised them further. Leading the way was the Working Committee of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has taken into consideration the speech made by the Viceroy of India in the Princes Chamber on January 17, 1946 along with the declaration made by the Chancellor of the Chamber on behalf of the Princes regarding constitutional advancement in the States. After fully examining the salient points in both the speeches, the working committee has come to the following conclusion: That the advice tendered by the Crown Representative to the Princes regarding the steps to be taken in making the administration of these States progressive did not amount to anything progressive. In fact it lost all the significance when he (Viceroy) made such progress conditional on the maintenance of the treaties and the consent of the Princes. These treaties and engagements which are outdated, reactionary and questionable have always stood and will always stand in the way of the States People's progress and to think that the Rulers will give up their privileged positions that they enjoy under them at their sweet will is nothing but wishful thinking. The National Conference has at several occasions made It clear that these treaties have been made in times and under circumstances which do not obtain now and been framed without seeking the consent of the States People. Under such circumstances no treaties or engagements which act as a dividing wall between their progress and that their brethren In British India, can be binding on the people.



The reading beyond the resolution was more interesting for it once again threw into stark relief the subterranean games being played. This was the sense that the opponents to the Princes had at that point in time, a deep sense of distrust guided all decision making on both sides of the divide. The drama that was jointly staged by the Princes and their ally the British Government represented by the Crown Representative - Viceroy on January 17, 1946 should not be treated as a mere accident. It was in fact a well thought out plan and a last minute effort on the part of the reactionary elements to save themselves in the quick changing conditions of today - this was the reaction the working committee of the All I J&K National Conference, which met in Jammu under the presidentship of Sheikh Abdullah soon after the January 17 sitting of the Chamber with Lord Wavell present. The working committee further resolved that the advice tended by the Crown Representative to the Princes regarding the steps to be taken in making the administration of the States progressive didn't amount to anything positive. On the other hand it lost all its significance when the Viceroy made such progress conditional on the maintenance of the Treaties and the consent of the Princes, because these Treaties and engagements were outdated, reactionary and had always stood in the way of progress of the people of the States.



The petition of complaints against the Viceroy and the Chamber continued non-stop. The Congress and Nehru principally felt that the Viceroy in his speech wile expressing his desire that the Princes should fully participate in the deliberations of the Constituent Assembly had curiously enough and for very patent reasons reserved the right of representation to the accredited representatives of 'Their Highness' to the utter disregard of 100 million people living in the so called Indian India. It was felt that the Declaration of Rights was not only an open and flagrant injustice against the fundamental democratic rights of the people living in the Indian States but also acted as an impediment in the way of the independence of India as a whole. In such circumstances no decision of any Constituent Assembly would be binding on the people of any single State, unless such a decision was arrived at by the accredited chosen representatives of the people of the States.



It was further argued that the Declaration of Rights made by the Chancellor on behalf of the Princes was anti-people as it did not impliedly indicate any desire on the part of the Princes to part with substantial power in favour of the people. This absence of a soul, in terms of sharing power with the people through democratisation and reform was most galling for Nehru. The demand of a fully responsible government having been deliberately left out in the Declaration raised the hackles even more. The J&K National Conference acting as a vanguard of the people’s movements across the Princely States appealed to the people living elsewhere in Indian States to rise to the occasion and having been served a timely warning from the pronouncements of the Chancellor and the Viceroy to fashion a common objective and consolidate the ranks for a final assault for the attainment of responsible governments in the States.



The playlist was constant. Where the Princes continued to work in isolation hoping against hope that they would remain masters of their own destinies to a great extent in the New India and a bellicose Congress party under Nehru and Patel, which wanted responsible governments in the Princely States and adherence to the new Constitution making through the Constituent Assembly. The themes remained divergent and contrarian, the Chamber of Princes which for most part was now an echo chamber despite Maharaja of Bikaner's grandstanding resulting in a deep cleave on religious lines. Still clinging on to their dreams, the Chamber of Princes made a Declaration regarding Constitutional Development in the States at one of their meetings held in Bombay. This energy sapping dialogue was part of a parallel process for the Nehru-Patel Congress as it tried to wear down its formidable adversaries backed by British cunning to keep a 'part of India.'



