Disequilibrium: UNLEASHING THE CAVEMAN

Appropriation of power is always dangerous, for it frees up one's ugly side. For instance, it turns taxmen into alpha males, bristling with faux energy. Resulting in a hapless taxpayer turning into a traveler, someone who has to traverse various stages of grief quickly.



One can never dummy proof or idiot proof events and people. But give the taxman more power and you have a recipe for disaster. With income declaration schemes following one after another, and demonetisation in between, the taxman has been unleashed to bring you to heel. Arbitrariness, adhocism, tax terrorism, inspector raj - call it what you will and all those who have faced it will vouch for what I am saying. And mind you, this includes genuine taxpayers as well. The spectre of the cosh is a real and present danger.



Now as parliament reconvenes to debate the Finance Bill, there are a few sticky provisions that actually empower an already-empowered tax man some more. Enforcement agencies are constantly seeking more power, they want to get under your skin, in your head and brutalise your psyche.



The Finance Bill 2017-18 allows the tax man to provisionally attach any property belonging to the assessee after getting approval from senior authorities. Not only have sweeping powers to conduct searches and surveys been given, but junior officers can conduct an inquiry in a case where no proceeding is pending, without getting sanction from a higher authority.



What is perhaps most damning is that the budget has also proposed that the Department of income tax need not reveal the “reason to believe” to initiate a search to any person or any authority or the Appellate Tribunal. What is probably even more draconian is that this change will be retrospective from April 1, 1962. Tax authorities have the power to survey and enter the premises of charitable organisations, something that is in line with the government's thinking on cracking down on non-governmental organisations. Tax expert Dinesh Kanabar



will be quick to tell you



that, ''Roving inquiry should be avoided and the power to attach assets should not be used to coerce people



into making declarations.” On Friday one heard that a joyous CBDT is now planning a special unit to take down benami property and transactions offenders. So, more regulation compounded by more tax men. Sounds ominous.



I decided to do a deep dive and consulted Law Reporter, which explains the new provisions succinctly and lucidly. It is



best that I quote extensively from the new provisions and what they mean for all of us:



Sub-section (1) and Sub-Section (1A) of section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 provides that where the authority stated therein, depending on the information in his custody, has ‘reason to suspect’ or ‘reason to believe’ of situations mentioned to in the sub-sections, he might authorise the authority mentioned therein for carrying out search and seizure.



Likewise, sub-section (1) of section 132A of the Income Tax, 1961 requires that the specified income-tax authority depending on the ‘reason to believe’ could authorise other authority specified therein for requisitioning from other authority or officer for delivering assets, books of account and documents of the assessee to the tax authorities so authorised.



Sensitivity and confidentiality are the vital elements for proceedings under section 132 and section 132A of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Though, some of the judicial pronouncements have caused uncertainty with regard to disclosure of ‘reason to suspect’ or ‘reason to believe’ recorded by the tax authorities for conducting a search under section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 or for making the requisition under section 132A of the Income Tax Act, 1961.



Budget Proposals 2017- Reasons for search & seizure not to be disclosed - Would the tool be used by Assessing Officers?



Present Budget Proposals 2017 therefore have proposed for inserting an Explanation to the sub-section (1) and to sub-section (1A) of section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and to the sub-section (1) of section 132A of the Income Tax Act, 1961 for declaring that the ‘reason to suspect’ or ‘reason to believe’, as the case may be, shouldn’t be disclosed to any authority or the Appellate Tribunal or any other person.



This is scary at one level for you can argue that for purposes of confidentiality one needs to maintain the highest levels of secrecy and classified nature. But these are hardly state secrets or defence related information, which requires utmost privacy. What it does is, it unfetters you, gives you the additional heft to play a bruising game of brinkmanship without so much as a by your leave. It leads to aggregation of power for you don't even need to run it by your superiors or the next person in the food chain. Reason to suspect and reason to believe will in that case only lead to harassment and unnecessary mind games. Blinded by an unrelenting aggrandisement of power, the tax man will then discard rationality for perversion.



The law governing Survey, Search and Seizure under the Income Tax Act:



The Income tax department conducts what are considered as some of the worst nightmares of many businessmen and corporate houses – survey, search and seizure operations.



Search and seizure operations, commonly known as income tax raids, are matters of panic for the corporate houses as they may result in paying heavy tax as well as penalties. Surveys are not feared unlike that in case of search and seizure operations, but they often happen to be steps towards such operations. Lack of knowledge often results in panic. The negative impacts of search and seizure can be avoided, if the assessees have sound knowledge about various aspects relating to such operations.



Aesop's Fables of the Income Tax rule book which when it is thrown at a harried assessee has him scurrying for cover. To his eternal dismay, this perilous existence is not wished on his enemies. Of course, it is imperative that India's narrow tax base is enlarged. All the Govt's best intentions in this regard hopefully should bear fruit. The tax man is already armed and dangerous, to give him more invasive powers will make him a hydra-headed monster. To become oppressive and repressive is not the government's grandiose plan to bring in more tax payers into the fold, this particular change in the Finance Bill should be debated and challenged. Punitive and penal powers are good to bring people to heel, but an overdose always leads to resentment and a sense of insecurity. Which, in turn, leads to ingenious ways to beat the taxman. Don't torment genuine taxpayers by putting the squeeze on them. Provisions like the ones discussed above lead to arbitrariness and the return of Inspector Raj. Avoid this, let the opposition for whatever it stands for take up cudgels on this issue and ask for the government to relent. Mere suspicion as this prognosticates will do incalculable damage.



@sandeep_bamzai



