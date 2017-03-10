Disequilibrium : The New Game Face

There is a new game face in town. It is said revenge brings anger as added pressure results in cussedness and assertiveness, which creates disruptive behavior and face offs. When independent authority is challenged or not given due importance, then anger wells up. The available evidence building blocks may be too early to read active dissent from the tea leaves, but those in constitutional posts of pre-eminence seem to be in a feisty sort of disposition, a mood indigo and a blue funk from which may emerge a kerfuffle or two.



Recent brush offs could have resulted in say a CAG or a CEC throwing a tantrum or a bit more with their seemingly innocuous fulminations, but insiders to Delhi's famed corridors reckon that this goes way beyond simple outrage. Throttling authority makes those in power vent their spleen and a few smoke signals need to be given due credence to.



Over the last week or so, the Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi has spoken out twice. The sum and substance of his narrative stems from perceived encroachments and transgressions. Zaidi on Thursday argued, "Some people can criticise that the model code of conduct was not very effective. The model code could have been more effective and more action should have been taken. But people try to be very, very tangential so that when you apply provisions, probably they may not fall under the ambit."



So, an unhappy Zaidi over flagrant disregard for EC laws and provisions wants a new law to deal with dynamically evolving political situations during elections, which he reckons is desirable. Perhaps the most significant crackdown in these elections was the arrest after FIRs were lodged of jagran.com editor Shekhar Tripathi for violation of the model code of conduct once the website published purported exit polls after the first phase. In a clear assertion of power, the Election Commission showed in no uncertain terms its anger over the advancement of the budget as well.



In strike three, Zaidi, commenting on the timing of the Union Budget, said the government should have sought a green signal from the EC before announcing the Budget would be advanced, “I would say it would have been better if, after the enforcement of model code of conduct, the commission was kept informed,” he said but clarified that the matter ended on a good note as the government complied with its directive that the Budget should not influence polls.



The judiciary-executive relationship can at best be described as frosty, many signposts point to unpleasantness - NJAC which the SC struck down as unconstitutional and void, reviving the Collegium system, followed by a duel over appointment of judges, ordering a floor test in Uttarakhand, monitored by it in Uttarakhand assembly to end the constitutional impasse. Ditto for the Arunachal Pradesh stand off. But this is left for another treatise, another day.



Let me return to peeved constitutional posts. Around the same time as Zaidi taking up cudgels, a very insular and reclusive CAG Shashi Kant Sharma came out with an interesting take on demonetisation. One can argue that I am needlessly trying to connect the dots of an insurrection taking place against the government and this kind of sher aaya sher aaya is unwarranted. But as a communicator and facilitator of news, I have always believed in trying to look beyond the apparent. What I find is a quiet protest undertaken at a subliminal level by going to media, just as Infosys founder and mentor NR Narayana Murthy did in his battle with the executive management team led by Vishal Sikka over erosion of value systems and best of breed practices.



Sharma's interview was a laundry list of how the adjunct to the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament would be conducting an audit of the financial impact of demonetisation.



Sharma said, "Demonetisation per se is a banking and money supply issue and as such, outside CAG’s audit jurisdiction. But CAG is well within its rights to seek audit of the fiscal impact of demonetisation, largely its impact on tax revenues. That way the issue gets linked with the public exchequer. There are also other linkages with the public exchequer, such as expenditure on printing of currency notes, RBI dividend to the consolidated fund. The income tax department is reportedly planning to engage specialised private sector firms to carry out analysis of the huge data it has received from the banks. This banking transaction data and the follow-up by the Revenue Department can also be subjected to CAG audit. The audit can look into various risks, such as errors and omissions in identifying the potential tax evaders, failures to pursue the identified suspects, selective and arbitrary pursuance of leads and consequences thereof, etc. Many of these issues will be covered in our audits which we propose to take up in the coming days.'' Two and a half months after the gargantuan currency cull issue turned our lives upside down, we still don't have any clarity on what the gains are.



The promotion of RBI Deputy Governor Urjit Patel after the controversial exit of Raghuram Rajan was seen as an easing of tensions between North Block and Mint Street in Mumbai, but Patel has hardly toed the fin min line on interest rates. In fact, he has taken an adversarial position now that he is ensconced on the 18th floor of RBI Tower turning into an inflation watcher. The resolution of the non-performing assets (NPAs) issue sees the RBI and government on different pages. While one can't describe it as dissonance yet, it is clear as daylight that the RBI has failed in its endeavour to restructure the mountains of bad debt through schemes like SDR (strategic debt restructuring), S4S (scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets), the dubious 5/25 which allowed leeway through rollovers and despite having penal provisions like SARFEASI Act 2002 has not made any headway in taking down errant offenders.



RBI and the finance ministry need to align over the concept of a bad bank where deputy governor Viral Acharya has already articulated that there is a possibility of a level of debt forgiveness being built into it. As I write this, RBI top brass are meeting the finance minister over the careening out of control NPAs on the books of a vast swathe of public and private sector banks.



Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is agreeable to the idea of a bad bank, ''Setting up a “bad bank” could be one of the possible solutions to tackle the twin balance sheet problem of over-indebted corporates and banks laden with NPAs.



At the same time, in another interaction, he has said that an institution to tackle bank NPAs and over-leveraged companies could not be funded by the government alone through budgetary support. He, however, did not dismiss the idea of the body out of hand. On the same front, as many as 10 top bankers representing public sector banks (PSBs) met the FM recently over the post facto spectre of being charged for disbursing loans.



Easy credit lines have already dried up for corporates due to the debt overhang, tempering the investment climate and debilitating the investment cycle. After the arrest of former IDBI Bank CMD Yogesh Agarwal and other top functionaries in the Vijay Mallya case, bank bosses are concerned over similar action post retirement if a loan given by them goes belly up. The concern is genuine for we know that CBI's purge against top telecom and coal ministry bureaucrats in the 2G spectrum and coalgate cases led to a complete policy paralysis and a trust deficit. Ditto now for bank officials who fear prosecution. Till the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) isn't restructured adequately, this fear psychosis will remain. After much procrastination and deliberation, Parliament is all set to change the PCA 1988, into a law that can only be described as Protection of the Corrupt Act.



Yogendra Yadav disseminates the dilution - As it stands now in the version cleared by the Select Committee in August this year, the Bill serves to dilute and defeat the whole point of anti-corruption legislation in more ways than one. It narrows down the existing definition of corruption, increases the burden of proof necessary for punishing the corrupt, makes things more difficult for the whistle-blower, and strengthens the shield available to officials accused of corruption. And it slips in a diabolic clause that would protect the babu-neta nexus from ever facing any serious anti-corruption probe. If this bill becomes law, our already weak anti-corruption mechanism would receive a fatal blow.



Adding ballast to this argument, the contentious issue of making it mandatory for investigative agencies covered under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, (DSPEA) 1946 such as CBI to seek permission from central government, before initiating investigations against central government employees, has been adjudged upon by the Supreme Court repeatedly in the past.



This provision covered under Section 6A was originally inserted in the DPSEA, 1946 by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Act, 2003. Before this insertion a similar provision was contained in a directive called “Single Directive” which was issued by various ministries and departments to CBI regarding “modalities of initiating inquires or investigations against certain categories of civil servants”.



All these provisions, amendments and directives have been proposed by successive governments on the premise of protecting important decision-making level officers from malicious and vexatious investigations and inquiries.



Trai, the telecom and broadcast regulator is another body, which hasn't exactly covered itself in glory in the recent past. While attempting to endear itself to the government, it has goofed up. A far cry from the heady days when telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran clashed with TRAI chairman Pradip Baijal and lost. In the seminal COAI vs Union of India it ended up with egg foo yang on its face - In a huge relief to telecom companies, the Supreme Court last May struck down the penalty imposed on them by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for call drops. The judgment stated that the Rs 1 fine on each call drop was arbitrary, unreasonable and non-transparent.



Earlier, the Delhi High Court had upheld the Trai regulation observing that it would improve the quality of service. The telcos appealed to the Supreme Court, which agreed with them and stated that there could be several legitimate reasons for call drops. It rejected Trai’s contention that a cartel of top telcos was making profits without improving their services.



In fact, Trai has lost its bite completely in terms of effectiveness of regulation, where it is at its weakest currently. Trai chairman frequently talks about how closely he works with the government, particularly on the PM's pet schemes - JAM - JanDhan, Aadhar and Mobile, while he remains at loggerheads with DoT (which is also the government incidentally). But that could be a function of the political economy landscape as we know it these days. In fact, telecom secretary JS Deepak was summarily moved out of DoT because he opposed freebies from a new entrant, muddying the waters considerably.



Trai chairman RS Sharma banned differential pricing through its much-awaited prohibition of discriminatory tariffs for data services regulations, 2016 which was hailed for its support of Net neutrality. The order came nearly two months after the regulator first floated a paper questioning whether differential tariffs should be allowed for data services linked to specific content. Trai’s paper examined the legality of such tariff plans, and whether these will end up being discriminatory. Trai’s paper was linked to one of the key principles of Net neutrality: that all data should be treated equally, with no preference in speed or pricing to any particular set of content. The Trai order ended the debate on the issue by prohibiting all such data services, which provided access to some websites for free. The focal point of the order is this: Telecom service providers or TSPs can’t charge differently for data services based on content. Nor can they enter into any arrangement or contract for allowing such discriminatory tariffs for data. The order effectively banned zero-rating platforms like Facebook's free basics or Airtel’s zero or any special data packs for a particular app or website.



This was important for it became the strongest endorsement of net neutrality that Trai has given. However, the issue of voice over internet protocol (VoIP) apps like WhatsApp or Skype and whether they could come under a licensing regime as telcos have been demanding, remained unresolved. Technically, India still does not have a law that endorses Net neutrality as whole. Until the Parliament passes one, the latest order is the closest India has to a pro-Neutrality stand. Even on inter connect user charges, he has proposed the scrapping of termination charges, which is paid to networks receiving calls.



Accusing TRAI chief R S Sharma of a clear bias last August, India's most litigious sector has seen many ugly spats, most notably, COAI versus Reliance Jio. In one of the letters to Trai boss, COAI actually stated, "COAI expressed concern over Trai's consultation papers and alleged that they "point to a pattern of discrimination against existing operators". It warned that an inconsistent policy framework would hurt investments and affect rural network rollouts, ultimately undermining the interests of consumers. "We are shocked that some papers seem to have been crafted and timed to serve the interests of new players, with complete disregard for the massive investments made by existing operators.''



In fact, a minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lost his job for various reasons. In September 2015, the Narendra Modi government quickly backtracked on a draft law on encryption technology after a huge uproar on social media over what was seen as an insidious attempt to invade citizens' rights to privacy.



The draconian draft encryption policy, which was placed in public domain contained a radical proviso that required private citizens to store messages sent through telecom devices for 90 days and be ready to produce them before law enforcement agencies should they want to see them.



The row erupted over the government's attempts to standardise the use of encryption software and force companies and Internet users to share encrypted data with federal investigators if required. It was eerily Orwellian. This would have meant that messages sent over social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp would have to be stored for three months. The uproar was such that almost overnight, telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had to hold a presser and announce that a revised policy would be placed in public domain after re-phrasing some of the expressions that had sparked the protests. Prasad tried to play down the controversy by claiming the government had no hand in the preparation of the draft policy, blaming it on bureaucratese.



For Prasad, this was



the second time that he



has had to distance himself from controversial issues triggered by reports



produced by his bureaucratic minions.



In April the same year, a panel formed by the telecom minister had proposed the regulation of domestic calls through Internet-based apps like Skype and WhatsApp in an attempt to ensure they did not "steal" the revenues of telecom companies. The report sparked a storm and Prasad was forced to say that the panel's recommendation did not reflect the views of the Modi government.



As if all this wasn't enough, a confrontationist attitude with industry, especially with certain big telecos did incalculable damage to his report card as well. Vodafone Plc is a case in point. The minister had refused to meet its India chief executive, Sunil Sood, after the latter had said "the (telecom) minister's and secretary's comments don't count as the view of the entire government". Sood was reacting to the government move on penalising operators on poor call quality last year. Voda global boss Vittorio Colao came down to break the chill. Failure on rural broadband connectivity and intrinsic part of PM's hobby horse Digital India was another reason.



One cannot pinpoint an emergent trend yet, but there is an element of unhappiness creeping in across different pockets of the regulatory framework, as also bankers and bureaucrats for a catalogue of different reasons. This has to be cauterised. PM Modi is aware of several of these pinpricks and that is why he is constantly meeting the top echelons of the bureaucracy to bring about expeditious rollouts of plans and schemes. Equally, to understand their problems. Bogged down by electioneering, he has to now return to active administration and devote time and attention to reform.



