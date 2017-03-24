Disequilibrium: BLOOD, GORE & GUTS

The battle to control India's coal capital - Dhanbad - has just taken a turn for the worse and become hot button all over again. Man it is said is a prisoner of his past and while everyone has a dark side, what triggers blood thirsty tendencies, still remains an unknown. When exiles in time return to haunt our memory recesses in maximum combat utility mode, you know trouble is headed your way. There is a momentum to time and things then follow symmetrically. When cinematic pulp mirrors real life, it is no big deal. World over, movies have been inspired by slices of real life. When the opposite takes place, you begin to worry. Remember the fabled Gangs of Wasseypur, which dealt with the coal mafia in all its bloody splendour? News coming from the erstwhile badlands of Bihar isn't all good. Just when one thought that Nitish-Laloo marriage was trying to fix what was broken, peace has been shattered and in a return to an earlier but more recent age, vignettes of its brutal past have reappeared. A big monkey wrench bunged into the delicate balance of law and order in the state where Nitish is allegedly playing do-gooder. A throwback to the violent days of lawlessness and defiance. Once again proving that we are all human and everyone bleeds the same way.



At the very kernel of the new badlands fables is control of the iconic Singh Manison slapbang in the middle of Dhanbad, where an interlocking family conflict has been the cynosure. A couple of days back Neeraj Singh, former deputy mayor of Dhanbad and nephew of the dreaded coal mafia overlord-turned-politician Surya Deo Singh, was shot dead along with his three gunmen on a busy street near Dhanbad's Steel Gate area under Saraidhela police station. Shot 67 times, the injured were rushed to Dhanbad’s central hospital where they died. Neeraj is believed to have sustained innumerable bullet wounds in the fusillade of fire. In a true gangland style execution reminiscent of military style killing, it brought back painful memories of a bygone era, the last vestiges of which one thought had been consigned to the ashes of history. Blood feuds don't end in a generation or two as Anurag Kashyap showed us so evocatively in Gangs 1 and 2. They have a permanence attached to them where neither side is willing to forgive or forget, for revenge and vengeance is embedded in the consciousness and emerges at an appropriate time.



In this specific case, it can't be truer. The bitter and violent clannish rivalry between BJP’s Jharia MLA Sanjeev Singh and his cousin Neeraj, son of Rajan Singh, one of Suraj Deo Singh’s brothers has resurfaced with this incident. Like in the stylised Gangs of Wasseypur where Sardar Khan (Manoj Bajpayee) and Ramadhir Singh (Timangshu Dhulia) are pitted against one another in a tale of retributive justice and brinkmanship, this modern day tale is a mirror image. Dhanbad’s former deputy mayor Neeraj Singh was struck by as many as 67 bullets after motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted his SUV barely 100 metres from his home and opened fire from an AK-47 rifle and pistols around 7.30 pm this week. Incidentally, Neeraj Singh also has an uncle named Ramadhir Singh, who was convicted in a murder case and is in jail. Neeraj Singh too was accused in several criminal cases, including murder. The coal mafia, which has wanted to control coal and railway contracts, has seen much blood letting over time.



Locals will tell you that Neeraj Singh, a mechanical engineer, had a bitter political rivalry with his cousin Sanjeev Singh, Jharia’s BJP legislator. Neeraj Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Jharkhand assembly election from Jharia constituency on a Congress ticket against Sanjeev Singh. Two months ago, Sanjeev Singh’s driver, Ranjay Singh, was killed in a shootout in the heart of the city. Neeraj Singh too had a chequered past, forced to enter politics in 2009 after the death of younger brother Mukesh Singh. He was initiated into politics by his uncle Baccha Singh. After failing to win a seat in the 2009 Jharkhand assembly election, he became deputy mayor of Dhanbad Municipal Corporation in 2010. A year later he joined the Congress. Killings have been a way of life in this dreaded neck of woods - in 2011 four assailants shots Congress leader and coal merchant Suresh Singh in Dhanbad Club. Earlier in 1999, coal merchant was bushwhacked and shot just as another coal merchant Binod Singh was shot.



In fact, the real Ramadhir Singh is serving a life sentence in this case. The real Ramadhir Singh is uncle to both Sanjeev and Neeraj Singh, protagonists in the latest drama.



Suraj Deo or Surya Deo was considered the ‘Don of Dhanbad’ and Anurag Kashyap's Gangs is an ode to the king of coal mafia. Surya Deo Singh’s death set off a battle for supremacy and dominance between Neeraj and Sanjeev over control of the coal mining business. One of my old colleagues who often discusses politics with me brought me up to speed with the developments in the badlands and I found that India TV and HT were one of the few national media properties to deal extensively with the slaying of Neeraj.



Anurag Kashyap himself has described his lyrical tribute to the coal rivalry in Gangs 1 and 2 as: ''The film is essentially about two families from Wasseypur and one from Dhanbad. In the process, it explores the larger chunk of the coal and mafia activity. The film deals with the emergence of Mafia. I didn't want to limit to coal activity so family story had to be shown and what the mafia is doing there now. What we have done with this film is even if it's a fictional film we have taken actual shots of sand mining. In the film nothing is recreated. Every shot is real. The entire river has been turned into sand mine as there is not an ounce of water. " Deborah Young of The Hollywood Reporter called the film "an extraordinary ride through Bollywood's spectacular, over-the-top filmmaking". Referring to the violence and pace of the film she said "Gangs of Wasseypur puts QuentinTarantino in a corner with its cool command of cinematically-inspired and referenced violence, ironic characters and breathless pace." Maggie Lee of Variety notes Kashyap never lets his diverse influences of old-school Italo-American mafia classics a la Coppola, Scorsese and Leone, as well as David Michod's taut crime thriller "Animal Kingdom, override the distinct Indian colour. Calling the film "the love child of Bollywood and Hollywood," she felt the film was "by turns pulverising and poetic in its depiction of violence." Lee Marshall of Screen International writes "the script alternates engagingly between scenes of sometimes stomach-churning violence and moments of domestic comedy, made more tasty by hard-boiled lines of dialogue like “in Wasseypur even the pigeons fly with one wing, because they need the other to cover their arse”. He describes song lyrics "as if mouthed by a Greek chorus of street punks" commenting sarcastically on what's happening onscreen.



In real life, young turk and later PM Chandrasekhar would often visit the Singh mansion and Suraj Deo Singh on Makar Sankranti. Neeraj Singh successor to Dhanbad's first family always kept a low profile. Born to Rajan Singh, the younger brother of Suraj Deo Singh who rose from a humble colliery worker to the undisputed don of Dhanbad, and homemaker Sarojini Devi, Niraj went to Delhi Public School in Dhanbad and got a BTech degree from Hindustan College of Science and Technology in Mathura. As a report in one of the newspapers suggested, ''Popular among trade union workers of Janata Mazdoor Sangh, established by the late Suryadeo, where Niraj



was joint secretary, the young man did not have much luck with the ballot. He joined the BJP before 2009 Assembly polls, but the BJP didn't give him the ticket for Dhanbad. He contested as an Independent but lost to Mannan Mallik of the Congress. He then joined the Congress and was elected as Dhanbad's deputy mayor in 2010.



In 2014, Jharia Assembly poll saw the battle of the two scions, Neeraj from Congress and first cousin Sanjeev from BJP. Sanjeev drubbed Niraj. But, Neeraj's inter- personal skills helped his youngest brother Eklavya become Dhanbad deputy mayor in 2015. Despite personal differences with many members of Singh Mansion, Neeraj was close to uncle Bachcha Singh, the late Surya Deo's right hand, who reportedly helped him in business. It helped that Bachcha Singh was the urban development minister in governments led by Babulal Marandi and Arjun Munda.



On Wednesday Neeraj’s cousin and BJP legislator Sanjeev Singh was booked by police along with five others in connection with the murder.



HT reported that Neeraj’s youngest brother, Abhishek Singh alias Guddu Singh, named Sanjeev - Jharia’s BJP legislator - and his younger brother Siddhartha Gautam as the killers in the FIR, which was recorded by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) DN Banka and Saraidhela police station in charge Arvind Singh. “I was there in Kolakusma when I got a phone call that my brother was shot. As I reached the spot, I saw Jainendra Singh alias Pintu was riding a bike and Sanjeev Singh was in the back seat, arms hidden in a towel,” Abhishek said in the FIR. Abhishek also claimed Sanjeev had opened indiscriminate fire on Neeraj who was in the car. “Sanjeev told me that I killed your brother and you will also face the same consequence,” Abhishek claimed in the FIR. Neeraj’s mother Sarojini Singh too said she had no doubt that Sanjeev was behind her son’s murder. “We will take revenge. It was the conspiracy of Sanjeev Singh to kill my son,” she alleged.



Just like in Gangs of Wasseypur 2, the last shot hasn't been fired in this fratricidal war. The vendetta will have many more chapters written in blood. By acquiring a Congress-BJP hue, this has come to the political centrestage of what is an already unruly state where Nitish Babu is trying to becalm things. The latest violent eruption will put paid to that narrative. In the second installment of Gangs, described by Hollywood Reporter as the second part of a gangster thrill ride about vengeance, greed and deep-rooted family rivalries. Life imitating art and vice versa has taken a leap forward with this latest incident, which will have far reaching ramifications on the succession wars. Sadly till that brain fade moment, which generate a G Force like sledgehammer in the human brain are fashioned, this generational internecine warfare will continue, forged as it is by cerebral combat. The staccato gunfire of AKs will return and just as firebrands Definite and Perpendicular from Gangs became part of film folklore, there are many more installments to come in this gruesome and violent franchise.



@sandeep_bamzai



