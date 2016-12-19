Demonetisation dents tea auctions

The Tea Board of India, last week, issued a circular to all tea producers’ organisations to open new bank accounts under the Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojna (PMJDY) for workers – both permanent and temporary – in their member gardens. Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked all planters to open bank accounts for workers following the demonetisation of high-value currencies.



Banks had set up camps at several tea gardens. In the first few days, hundreds of workers opened their accounts with banks. But since then the opening of accounts have gone slow due to insufficient banking infrastructure and workers’ preference for cash while accepting their wages.



At tea gardens, the practice of making fortnightly cash payment to daily wage earners is more than a century old. It’s difficult to foresee, if the practice will end very soon. But if pursued, the move will help banks garner over 1.07 million new bank accounts from tea estate workers employed in 1,472 gardens across the country.



But for now, the ongoing currency crisis has forced hapless workers of the most tea gardens to hit the streets of North Bengal. Workers’ unions have been vehemently opposing demonetisation. There have been several instances of shutting of tea gardens in north Bengal and other tea growing regions.



Apart from workers, the demonetisation has affected tea auctions as well. For instance, while tea auction rates grew nearly 10 per cent this year, prices fell last month. Sector analysts are of the view that if there had been no scrapping of high-value currency notes, the auction prices would have been higher by 5-10 per cent in the November auctions on the year-on-year basis.



Retail sales of tea have also been affected with currency shortage plaguing the economy. As the cash-starved customers are buying tea in small amounts, stocks have started mounting with retailers, who in turn are likely to lift lesser volumes from wholesalers.



Industry officials and tea brokers are of the view that volume as well as auction prices may be impacted at the forthcoming auctions as well.



It’s going to create a piquant situation as within few months (around March-April), the first flush will be out. Retailers will have to finish their stocks before that. If they cannot do that, unsold, unfinished tea stock will take its toll on sales.



Thus cash muddle has thrown up a big challenge to the sector. All these will have to be seen in light of the fact that India is the world’s second-biggest tea producer and one of the biggest exporters also. India exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. India’s tea production in October fell 9.7 per cent from a year earlier to 147.64 million kg as plucking dropped in top tea producing northeastern state of Assam, according to the Tea Board.



When it comes to exports, as per the Tea Board statistics, India’s tea shipments declined by 2 per cent to Rs 2,084.06 crore in the first six months of the current financial year. In April-September of last year, the total value of tea exports was Rs 2,124.97 crore. The export realisation was Rs 206.26 per kg against Rs 199.79 per kg a year ago.



