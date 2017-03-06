Dedicated facilities management service can boost business efficiencies

Increasingly people want to choose where and when they work and they look to the workplace, wherever that is, to deliver by way of services and amenities.



Every day technology is pushing the boundaries of what real estate can deliver for organisations. All of which means that facilities management (FM) is transforming: from an asset, building and plant-centred activity to one, which focuses on end-users and outcomes.



As many choose to work for longer periods of time, the workplace increasingly has to accommodate three generations. So the big question for FM professionals is how best to balance the needs of different age groups?



One such trend is the changing face of outsourcing. The outsourcing model of facilities management delivery has come a long way since it was first introduced and is now capable of providing value far beyond simple cost savings.



Outsourcing today plays a key role in supporting performance and is effectively used by forward-thinking organisations to boost the performance of their people.



Outsourcing evolution



Research and consulting organisation Frost & Sullivan predicts that by 2025 the global outsourced market in FM services will worth $1 trillion, with bundled and integrated services accounting for 35 per cent of global revenues.



A few years ago, cost management would have been the main impetus behind outsourcing real estate services. These days it’s as much about being able to free up in-house teams from the nuts and bolts of FM delivery, allowing them to deliver strategic value.



In a fluid environment, where businesses can grow and shrink rapidly and having a range of options when deciding where to locate, agility is important.



There are big advantages to outsourcing. Consider the number of areas the average facilities executive has to be across: from the cost of leased space, the lifetime of plant and equipment, energy consumption, technical maintenance, the user experience, business plans and HR.



For in-house teams, it can be a challenge to be anything other than reactive.



For small businesses looking for FM expertise and support - but not the overheads and complexity of employing an in-house team – the right outsourcing ‘partner’ will deliver a local, highly tailored service backed by the expertise and resources of an expert service provider.



The best providers of outsourced will act as an extension of your own team. You get the very best hard service delivery and technology platforms, but with the personal, customised approach you need from a local partner.



Control and efficiency



For larger organisations with complex property portfolios, outsourcing can offer rigour and new ways to drive efficiency. More progressive clients want us to help them deliver an internal competitive market place for their service offerings.



Their internal real estate functions want a simple, easily centralised operation that they can explain to their business.



But they also want the evidence of cost- competitiveness - for example consistent standards when work is put out to tender. It’s about getting a stable service benchmarked at the best possible cost for the best possible outcome.



Increasingly too, outsourcing is moving up the value chain in terms of what it can deliver.



There is much more that service providers can now support in the way of total facilities management if clients are farsighted.



All in all, towards 2020 and beyond there is no doubt that FM outsourcing will work with more advanced, elaborate and collective outsourcing strategies.



In close partnerships with client organisations and through the further development of workplace management, these arrangements will enable facility providers to reach more strategic business outcomes.



(The writer is managing director, CBRE Asset Services and Global Workplace Solutions)



