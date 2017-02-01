Cut & Thrust:Time to give back

In the byzantine dark alleyways of India’s secretive public finances replete with imponderables and variables, there is only one constant. More so when the Union budget comes along, as one cuts through the clutter of budget hype and hoopla, what emerges is something I read the other day. It is embedded indelibly for its simplicity: GDP is equal to C+I +G + Ex/Im which is inelastic. To decode the cipher is easy in the Indian context. C is consumer spending which has taken a hit due to demonetisation though third quarter results show that consumption theme has played out contrarily and that the recovery may be V shaped after all, I denotes investment; something that has died if one is talking about private capex, G is the only constant as in government spending while Ex and Im are identified with exports and imports both more or less in the doldrums, the former more than the latter. To understand what is required today as Arun Jaitley rises to present PM Modi’s defining budget, one has to go back to the code where G denotes government spending aka stimulus. This stimulus can turn the budget into a seminal exercise, one that has a salutary impact on an aggrieved nation, a salve for all the pain incurred due to the currency swap.



So, does the FM have the financial leeway to provide a stimulus and keep all stakeholders happy? Now for the math, tax buoyancy will help as government is flush with higher than expected direct and indirect tax proceeds. The government reported a 12 per cent improvement in direct tax collections and a 25 per cent increase in indirect collections for the April-December 2016-17 period. The first major component of indirect taxes, excise duty, is an impost on goods manufactured in India. On a point-to-point comparison, the excise duty revenues were up by nearly 43 per cent for the first nine months. One of the reasons could be that the government continues to be aggressive in imposing excise duties on petrol and diesel. Over the last two years when the price of crude was falling globally, India substantially boosted its excise revenues from petrol and diesel. Another important component, service tax, also saw a 24 per cent jump in collections in the first nine months. Growth in customs duty was tepid at 4 per cent and has been largely attributed to the sharp fall in gold imports in late 2016. This should be seen as a major positive because gold imports are an unproductive way of using up precious forex resources. Angel Broking adds that personal income taxes were up by 24 per cent for the first nine months of 2017, based on the advance tax data available at the end of December 2016 and that may not be too vulnerable to the demonetisation effect.



However, one can intuitively conclude that the de monetisation may have led to a lot of unaccounted money entering the normal money stream. This may have forced tax on a lot of incomes that would have otherwise gone unaccounted. Normally, the interim data on taxes are not adjusted for refunds and once the refunds are considered the actual growth may be lower. Of course, this also includes the collections from the Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS), which was a one-time amnesty scheme. But there are two positive takeaways. Firstly, the impact of demonetisation does not appear to be acutely negative. Secondly, the demonetisation and the clampdown on black money may have pushed a lot of individuals and businesses into the tax fold. Corporate tax collections have also witnessed a 10 per cent growth in the first nine months. Now if you look at the skinny on taxes, then the spin offs of DeMo include the blurring of lines between the unorganised or informal sector and the formal sector. That is the big takeaway as a distinct shift towards better compliance has been witnessed. How that will translate into tax collections when it is combined with GST remains to be seen.



If one stacks up the numbers then between DeMo where the currency cull should provide ballast to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore as the difference between the money deposited and what remained in the system on December 30, 2016. Add approximatekly Rs 28,500 crore through IDS and throw in an additional Rs 4,300 crore as penalties on the income declared. The sum total works out to Rs 72,800 crore. Let us now discount the deficit accruing out of disinvestment receipts (shortfall is about Rs 30,000 crore now, but there is still some time till March 31, end of the financial year) and equally out of pared number emanating out of the failed telecom auction. Ballpark, one would think the government has about Rs 60,000 crore to stimulate the economy and put it back on a growth trajectory. A stimulus is crucial at this juncture just as goodies across various sectors are more or less a given. Anything short of this will be a huge disappointment. The PM has been supported by the country absorbing all the pain generated due to demonetisation. It is time for him to give. It is said that the axis on which the planet is based needs to shift every once in a while. Trump is doing that in the US of A even as I write this, the plates of history are grinding in a spanking new direction.



Modi has that opportunity even as his finance minister has to stick to fiscal deficit numbers which cramps his attempts at manoeuvrability. Modi knows as well that this B Day is his last big opportunity to connect with the masses that voted with their hands and feet for him. He knows very well that he does not want to be consigned to a dystopian galaxy, he is too savvy as a politico. He has the ability to understand what the people want and as Trump has shown is not a captive of his own inhibitions and political science. His grammar and idiom of politics has been a revelation and this is the time to take it to the next level. The pre-budget pointer on Tuesday called for a cut not just in individual income tax rates and a timetable for reducing the corporate taxes but also for widening the net to progressively encompass “all high incomes.” Giving more discretionary income to the middle class is a reality. Just as it spoke of a financial windfall likely from the ongoing IDS 2 which goes under the nomenclature of pradhan mantri garib kalyan yojana. The emergent revival in the farm sector due to a good monsoon after two successive droughts has to be monetised now, after the hiccups faced during DeMo. So rural focus with more outlays for some of the flagship schemes including MNREGA and irrigation and housing.



For me the biggest takeaway was the creation of a bad bank to house all the non performing and stressed assets — the most difficult cases which have made politically tough decisions to reduce the debt of strapped public sector banks a zero — in the shape and form of a public sector asset rehabilitation agency under the sobriquet of PARA. Basically whitewashing all the debt from the banking system as it were, since recapitalisation requires humongous funding. Neutering the twin balance sheet problem in fell swoop. Equally the government has to show resolve and intent on many issues none more important than privatisation if one has to alleviate the woes of the public sector wasteland, a vast swathe of which is in serious strife.



No budget has ever been awaited with as much expectancy as this one. Damp squib or gangbusters, Jaitley and Modi have the answer to what hopefully turns out to be ground breaking.



