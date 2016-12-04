Cotton rises as farmers withhold stocks

The confidence of cotton farmers in India, world’s largest producer of fluffy staple fiber, suffered a major jolt following demonetisation of high-value currency notes as growers mostly sell their harvest for cash. Such is the situation that cultivators could end up withholding stocks till the cash shortage eases.



According to the latest Icra report, the announcement of demonetisation on November 8 has delayed cotton arrivals in markets as farmers are holding on to stocks. Daily cotton arrivals in November have declined compared with year ago period. It has resulted into artificial supply shortage and increase in cotton prices. It has softened to the rates prevailing during April-September period. The cotton harvest season begins in October and concludes in March.



According to some other reports, cotton supplies at Indian markets have declined by more than half after the demonetisation decision and prices have soared by nearly 4 per cent. If farmers continue to avoid mandis, prices may move up further next week, before retreating, say market experts.



Icra feels that slowdown in arrivals and marginal uptick in prices is a short-term phenomenon. It expects that signs of correction will soon start appearing. “Farmers have gradually started accepting alternate modes of payments. Further, the yarn manufacturers are expected to be insulated from this mismatch, given the sizeable inventory maintained by them on an ongoing basis. The impact is expected to be pronounced on the unorganised segment, which forms a large part of the domestic textile sector, where cash transactions are prevalent, as reduction in currency circulation is likely to temporarily affect their routine business transactions,” said the Icra report.



The agency feels that the impact of demonetisation is expected to be felt across the textile value chain in the near-term. While the money mess impact is likely to trickle down from a slowdown in spending on apparels and other end-products on the demand-side; reduction of currency in circulation may adversely affect the unorganised segment and cotton procurement in the ongoing season of inventory build-up. However, this is only expected to be a short-term phenomenon.



Low arrivals have coincided with a bumper cotton crop. As per the cotton association of India (CAI) figures, India’s output is pegged at 34.5 million bales in 2016-16, up from last year’s 33.77 million bales, with Maharashtra’s production alone projected to rise from 7.8 million bales to 8.8 million bales.



India is not only the world’s largest producer of cotton but also the second largest exporter. If the latest international cotton advisory committee (ICAC) report is anything to go by, demonetisation has also resulted in reduced supply of cotton to the international market. “Other countries may actually benefit from increased exports in the short-term due to delay in Indian cotton reaching the global market. Indian cotton exports may fall by 34 per cent to 825,000 tonne in 2016-17. But the effect of currency crisis will be limited as it is likely to be resolved in the near future,” said ICAC.



Apart from the currency crisis, Pakistan’s decision to suspend import of Indian cotton may also have an adverse impact. Before the escalations along the border, Pakistan had surpassed Bangladesh to become India’s biggest cotton buyer, accounting for 40 per cent of exports. Cotton traders pointed out that last year, world’s third largest cotton consumer Pakistan had bought 2.7 million bales from India and supported Indian cotton prices at a time when China was cutting imports.



If Pakistan stops buying Indian cotton, the big challenge would be to get absorbed the entire volume earmarked for Pakistan elsewhere. But that’s going to be a tall order. India exports cotton to countries like Bangladesh, China, Vietnam and Indonesia, other than Pakistan.



