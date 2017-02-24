Concern over banks’ focus on retail and SME for loan growth

Growth was similar to industry average for the banks under coverage at 4 per cent YoY. Public banks continued to report noticeable slowdown with growth flat YoY as the corporate segment is witnessing the maximum slowdown as the fresh capex cycle is not showing any visibility of improvement and there is some shift in lending to money market instruments owning to a sharp change in liquidity environment.



Loan growth for private banks slowed to 12 per cent YoY from 20 per cent YoY a few quarters back. Select banks like Axis Bank, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank are seeing a large growth in the corporate loan portfolio.



Old private banks, barring Federal Bank, have struggled to report an improvement in loan growth as most segments remain a key drag on growth. These banks continue to focus on SME loans for incremental growth.



Most of the other public and private banks have shifted focus towards lending to retail and SME. We believe that this is likely to be the biggest source of concern in FY2018 as fresh sanctions have not shown any improvements, repayments are increasing from existing loans while retail, where banks have shifted focus contributes to only 20 per cent of the overall loans for the sector. Public banks are likely to struggle more as their ability to shift to retail is challenging and growth in the corporate segment is likely to remain weak for another few quarters.



High deposit growth, NPLs hurt NIM across banks



The performance on net interest margins (NIM) across banks was broadly weak as most banks saw a sharp increase in deposits post demonetisation which was largely parked in liquid investments while the banks continue to report high slippages leading to income de-recognition along with cut in lending rates.



There is a fair possibility of an improvement in a few banks in FY2017 for public banks, though private banks would continue to see downward pressure on NIM as bargaining power remains in favour of borrowers, changes effected on MCLR and on the retail side, bulk of the growth is coming from housing where yields are low.



(The writer is with Kotak Institutional Equities)



