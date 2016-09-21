The government of Jharkhand is aggressively promoting the state as a major investment destination. The mineral rich state is now trying to diversify the industrial activity in the state across sectors such as auto, textiles, IT, healthcare and education. Jharkhand chief minister, who on Tuesday unveiled the industrial policy in Mumbai, said the state has received 27 investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore across the focus sectors in an interview toof Financial Chronicle. Excerpts:Our campaign took off 7 months ago with the blessings of prime minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai during the ‘Make in India’ week. While Mumbai is the Gateway to India, Jharkhand is fast emerging as the gateway to ‘Make In India’. Jharkhand’s people and institutions have made a global mark in areas from manufacturing to education and sports. Even though Jharkhand is a rich land, poverty still looms large within. It is our mission to deliver our people out of this poverty. The industry and investors are our partners in this mission. Our governance is policy-driven and one of high integrity. We are committed to sustainable wealth creation and shared prosperity.My government is taking lots of measures to promote the industrial growth in the state in order to establish Jharkhand as one of the prime investment destinations. You see, today we have launched six policies to promote investments in agriculture, industrial, information and technology, tourism, textiles, medical and entertainment sectors. We also launched Global Investors summit 2017 road show here. Jharkhand has tremendous potential, and the challenge is to optimally utilise that.The response has been quite encouraging. I’m meeting top industrialists in Mumbai to seek investments in the state, which has attracted investment of Rs 21,000 crore in the last 20 months. I am hopeful to get another Rs 15,000 crore investment. These are mega investments from large groups. We have also finalised Rs 40,000 crore joint venture with public sector mineral resources company NMDC to set up 10 mt iron ore unit. We will provide 1,000 acres of land for the JV. We are ready to auction 10 mines shortly, of which two iron ore mines will be auctioned in the next three months period, and ready for auctioning of bauxite and gold mines shortly. We are hopeful of getting a total investment of Rs 1 lakh crore. I will meet JSW group chairman Sajjan Jindal on Wednesday to discuss the proposals of setting up steel, power and cement plants by the group. I’m also meeting Tata Group chief Cyrus Mistry to seek more investment opportunities.During the road shows across the country, we have signed some crucial agreements with global corporations like CISCO and Oracle to impart skilling to prepare for the technology leveraged future. Two MoUs were also signed with global technology major Hewlett Packard for e-healthcare and tele-education respectively, apart from a MoU with cement giant ACC towards capacity expansion. The road shows have greatly helped to strengthen the state’s networks with Indian enterprises, especially in the MSME sector, critical to Make in Jharkhand.We are focussing on skill development for our people. The state has resolved to synergise education, skill development, infrastructural development and livelihood generation to empower youths and prevent further attrition of its human resource. Jharkhand is moving fast towards realising its commitment for better infrastructure, faster development and establishment of industrial base that would create employment opportunities for youths in the state. We are focused on providing an enabling business environment and all necessary infrastructure for the industries to bloom in the state.Look, now Jharkhand ranks 3rd among Indian states in business reforms implementation. And the state’s GSDP grew at a CAGR of 10.5 per cent from 2005 to 2015 – making it eastern India’s second fastest growing economy. Our digital Jharkhand campaign is quite successful. Jharkhand is the first state in India to have state-wide area network (SWAN) under the national e-Governance plan.