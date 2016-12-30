A coalition of regionalisms

The year 2017 was called the year of unravelling the mistake. The whole story was a bit like a Hans Andersen’s fable of the emperor’s new clothes.



For months, the media was ecstatic about demonetisation. Modi behaved as if he had introduced a new version of midday meals programme. However, as the lines got longer and the ATMs emptier, a sense of sour grapes, spread through his supporters.



People suddenly suffered an inversion of perspective, realising that the target of the programme was not the corrupt, but ordinary people.



For them, cash was an everyday affair because cash was needed everyday. It was the poor who needed capital. So eventually, it was the poor who revolted. The old-timers claimed the scene was very much like the later days of emergency.



For a few months, Modi sat primly and smugly as the media said he could do no wrong. But through cracks and crevices, sanity and commonsense oozed in. The first piece of sanity came from Bimal Jalan, who quietly insisted that demonetisation, digitalisation and dream of a cashless world was a few years away.



Instead of conducting a surgical strike, Modi had made a preemptive strike, which was badly timed. In fact, people began wondering whether Arun Jaitley knew any economics at all.



Even the pandits from the outside world where Bill Gates once waxed enthusiastic, appeared more muted. The voter soon realised that digitalisation and demonetisation spoke different languages.



One saw the efficiency of a cashless middle class world, the other saw to fight corruption but with a limited impact. It was not party cadres who unlocked the problem, but civil society groups who showed that demonetisation had lost its rigour.



The RSS that perpetually fixated on retaining power gradually withdrew support and the regime accepted that the reform was a mixed affair. Some senior party members wished to declare an emergency, but a shuffling of the cabinet allowed the BJP an act of face fading.



Sometimes, there is a tiredness in society which finds protest demanding. A return to normalcy found everyone grateful. Only Modi lost a certain sheen. His joke on kadwi chai now was on him, as demonetisation became the pheeki chai of the BJP.



Digitalisation, one soon realised was only a metaphor for a new wave of change. Modi, in fact, announced the six new modernisms, a tactic he used to blunt the opposition.



Sadly, the opposition became a development of lost opportunities. What was needed was a unity in diversity with each party focusing on its regional strengths. Unfortunately, parties like the Congress and the CPM pretended to be national and therefore lost the initiative.



Modi’s six modernisms of innovation, education, environment, city, health and energy kept the bureaucracy busy. CSR was now compelled to weave itself around these initiatives. Oddly, the resistance came from the old social movements like Narmada Bachao and the MKSS, both of which argued that Indian democracy could not work with the destruction of the informal economy.



Secondly, the spectre of unemployment tied the middle class and working class in a rare act of unity. The lack of jobs in the university, the rapidity of lay-offs in the IT industry, and the failure of startups, combined with the growing increase in medical, educational and agricultural debt created the socio-economic grounds for resistance.



For once, the RSS was speechless as its swadeshi plank was taken over by the new groups and culture faded into the background, as raw shortages hit the economy.



The BJP think-tanks, which had waxed eloquent on security, had little to say on the economy. Patriotism paid little for the unemployed. The battle to introduce midday meals in other states acquired a tremendous force and the opposition for once gathered around an idea that worked and worked for them.



Parties like AAP found a new rationale around such programmes and a new wave of activists flooded its ranks.



The opposition realised that by arguing for nature one could blunt BJP’s aggression about culture. The Congress renewed its campaigns by arguing for natural accounting and demanding an ombudsman for nature. It demanded legislation recognising rights of nature.



There was a deep sense in the middle class that the faith of food is central to health and agriculture and the consumption had to be reworked through a sense of creative diversity.



Peasant movements in Punjab and Haryana tired about what the Green Revolution had done to them became a sense of part of these revolts. When food becomes part of the political future, civil society acquires a more central role in the policy process.



The recovery of agriculture became a major issue of politics. The very decentralised nature of opposition allowed it to be creative. There was no question of one leadership; different groups raised different issues creating a new sense of coalition.



Working class, environmental groups, peasant movements, all elaborated new political economies of technology, which made the BJP’s modernisms seem simplistic. Suddenly, NITI Aayog appeared as irrelevant as the old Planning Commission.



What one witnessed was an AAP-like revival where myriads of small groups, which had seceded from the mainstream to create little experiments in agriculture who worked along with scientists who found in the idea of sustainability, the possibility of a new ethics.



They created a network, which spoke in many languages. For once, food and unemployment became genuinely major issues, questions the BJP was unprepared for.



It reminded scholars of a power of the social movements in the 1960s and 70s, only now the movements were tied to parties, which were grateful for such constructive ideas, which could be woven into legislative politics.



The other major site where the BJP met its nemesis was security. For the BJP think tanks, internal security and law and order were woven seamlessly. They had a theory of security, but knew little of peace. The regime had little to say to women’s groups working in Kashmir and Manipur demanding non-violence from the army, from insurgent and terrorist groups treating none of them as alien, but challenging all of them.



Women understood the mental and emotional tiredness of these states where childhood was empty and jobs had disappeared. They demanded a return to the old Congress tactic of 33 per cent reservation for women.



Irom Sharmila and the mothers of Manipur spearheaded a movement, which found resonance in other parts of India. The frontier and the border were no longer marginal. Security became decentralised as an issue and the million-strong Self-employed Women’s Association or Sewa movement added its experience and expertise, linking women’s work to women’s peace.



These movements found a resonance beyond the parties and became regionally powerful. University academics attached themselves to the movements and students found new meaning in showing that patriotism and jingoism did little for the nation.



Thanks to their work, India once again found itself tied to a network of issues, a coalition of problem solvers, which reminded people of the old Congress. The original Congress model was now reinvented outside the old party.



There was a difference in style which the women inaugurated. Unlike the Mamatas, Mayawatis and Jayalalithaas who were demagogues, these parties were coalitions built on diversity. They provided that compost heaps of thoughts out of which a new opposition was created.



It was a coalition of regionalisms based on sustainability and livelihood, which challenged the modernisms of the BJP. For a new generation aspiring new worlds these recipes were more attractive. It created a new middle class core tied to dissent and marginality around new global issues. It was a two-generational experiment as many Left, Socialist and Marxist parties to involve themselves in this new radicalism made more attractive by its pluralism.



The old parties regained their focus by seeding on these ideas. Indian NGOs full of new confidence now insisted on scrutinising the regime’s performance in UN agencies and development forums.



They created a new embarrassment for the regime, which saw sustainability as a threat to security. Narendra Modi counted the power of these emerging groups in an odd way by requesting meetings with Abe and Putin. The joke was that they were his new Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley at the global level.



The announcement of the new nuclear reactor in Rajasthan was met by a storm of protests and leading scientists offered a dismal scenario of the plant.



By the 2017 elections, Modi had lost Kashmir, Northeast, Punjab and Karnataka. India as a political entity was poised between two visions of the future. Between arrogant modernity based on technological hubris and national aggressiveness and a critical modernity based on regional coalitions, which thrived on livelihood and lifestyles issues.



The new aspirational generation realised that consumption without responsibility was socially expensive. They demanded the new legislation, which the BJP was not ready for including, new safety procedures, new organic agriculture that threatened the Monsanto lobbies and the government.



By the early 2018, it was clear that the two visions were crystalised. An aspirational mobile India was being challenged by its own double—an ecologically sensitive coalition, which felt that democracy without nature was an impoverished world.



This is where the story stands. As Indian democracy, which soon goes to vote to decide its future in critical ways, an acute observer added that demonetisation started it all. In demonetising money the question to value all other concepts, a new framework was on the cards. The world awaits the new Indian choice.



