Buy health insurance early, but carefully

Rising medical costs can be financially draining, especially in times of need. A bypass surgery that was performed under Rs 2 lakh a few years ago now costs around Rs 5 lakh. And we can expect the cost of medical treatments to rise further. This increase in cost can be attributed to multiple factors, which include advent of speciality drugs, investment in super speciality equipment, emergence of new ailments and increase in incidents of severity of existing diseases.



The rising cost and increasing awareness for the need to protect oneself and family from medical and financial exigencies are convincing more and more people to buy health insurance policies. While deciding to purchase a health insurance at the right time that covers all members of the family is a critical aspect, there are other things that need to be addressed as well.



One of the key decisions that one needs to take is whether to avail of a fixed benefit or indemnity-based product. This is a question that often baffles policyholders.



Insurers across life and general insurance offer several health products, covering the insured against unforeseen and unfortunate hospitalisations, critical illnesses and disability. Although health benefits offered by them seem to be similar, there is a difference in terms of their coverage. Hence, to make an informed decision, you need to understand the types of health plans offered.



Health plans fall under two categories –indemnity and fixed benefit plans. In an indemnity plan, you receive compensation for your actual hospitalisation expenses up to a pre-defined limit, which is equal to the sum insured. These are reimbursement plans where your medical expenses are reimbursed up to the extent of coverage.



Fixed benefit plans, on the other hand, pay the sum insured on occurrence of a defined event like diagnosis of a critical illness, hospitalisation above a defined period and disability. These can also be referred to as compensation plans, which provide a fixed amount even if there are no immediate medical expenses. This amount may be higher or lower than the actual expenses incurred by the customer.



Let’s understand this with a simple example. You have a health policy with a sum assured of Rs 5 lakh. You get hospitalised and his medical expenses come up to Rs 2 lakh. If the nature of his policy is indemnity-based, the insurer will reimburse you for Rs 2 lakh and the remaining balance can be used for further hospitalisation during the policy period.



Your neighbour has a fixed benefit health plan with a sum insured of Rs 10 lakh. He gets diagnosed with cancer and the treatment would last for months and cost him around Rs 8 lakh. Since his policy is fixed benefits-based, he will get the entire compensation of Rs 10 lakh and the policy terminates after that. Now, the onus is on him to spend the amount judiciously for his treatment.



Indemnity-based plans offer several benefits including cashless hospitalisation, outpatient treatment, pre-hospitalisation expense, inpatient hospitalisation costs and post-hospitalisation expense. Indemnity plans can also cover the entire family in one policy. To tackle multiple visits and severe illnesses with a high cost of hospitalisation, insurers also offer super topup indemnity plans. Super topups work over and above your base indemnity plan, increasing your sum assured and benefits.



Fixed benefit plans can act as a supplement to the indemnity-based health plans. The lump sum amount received from a fixed benefit plan can be used by the policyholder to pay off any outstanding loan amount. Your ill health may also lead to loss of job or discontinuance in earnings. The lump sum amount can also provide cushion in such a situation.



Life insurance companies primarily offer fixed benefit plans, whereas general insurance companies offer both indemnity and fixed benefits based plans. Apart from indemnity and benefit plans, one can also avail travel insurance where the insured is covered for emergency hospitalisation expenses overseas.



One should read the policy document for each plan to weigh in individual preferences as per the life stage and future requirements.



Last but not the least; we need to obtain cover not only for ourselves but also our family members. Do not wait! The younger you are the better, as the premium per annum is lesser for a healthier younger person than a middle-aged or older citizen. Visit the website of an insurance company to read about and understand the policies they offer, choose the ones that offer hospitalisation cover, daycare surgeries/treatments cover, pre and post hospitalisation expenses and domestic road emergency.



Diseases and accidents do not come with warning and can be a major threat to your health and savings as well. Just like a helmet protects one from an accident, health insurance is a protection from heavy medical bills and peace of mind, which is priceless. It is prudent to buy health insurance early, so that you can be rest assured and fulfill your promises to your loved ones.



(The author is chief (underwriting), claims & re-insurance at ICICI Lombard General Insurance)



