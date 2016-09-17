Sudipto Roy: Money-wise with age

In India, retirement planning is often meant to be investing in Employee Provident Fund (EPF). But will the corpus be enough to take care of retirement living expenses is often left to guesswork. This had worked fine until some years back, when the joint family system was prevalent and a person could fall back on his children in case of a shortfall.



Also the average life expectancy was less, which meant fewer years of retirement. But now joint families are giving way to nuclear families and advancement in medical science is increasing life expectancy. This means that a person has to build his nest egg on his own and that too one which lasts him for a comparatively longer period.



EPF is a saving scheme, which offers a fixed rate of return annually, generally a little more than the FD interest rate with the additional benefit of tax saving. The contribution to the fund is decided as a percentage of the basic salary component of one’s salary rather than on one’s actual need. Also, individuals have the option to use public provident fund (PPF) or voluntary EPF contribution (VPF) to supplement their retirement savings.



With long-term inflation expected to be around 5 per cent to 6 per cent, these avenues can hardly be sufficient to build a healthy corpus.



Employees Pro­vident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which manages provident fund, was mandated to invest only a small percentage of its funds in stocks. As of now, equity investments account for around 1 per cent of the total EPF corpus. As long as the bond market was giving good yields, there was no problem to this equation. Now that bond yields are dipping and abundant cash being available across the globe at throw away prices, the returns provided on PF deposits might dip.



In recent years, the government has also introduced the national pension system (NPS), which invests a part of the funds in equity markets with inbuilt asset allocation. However compared to EPF, VPF & PPF, it suffers tax disadvantage despite scoring in transparency and market-linked returns. Around 40 per cent of the accumulated NPS corpus is exempt from tax at the time of retirement. So, you can withdraw 40 per cent of the accumulated corpus without paying any tax. If you withdraw more than 40 per cent, you will have pay income tax at your marginal income tax rate. The amount that you use to purchase annuity (minimum 40 per cent, maximum 100 per cent) is also exempt from income tax. However, the annuity income (pension) shall be taxed in the year of receipt.



A third alternative to building a nest egg using asset allocation and diversified portfolio using tax efficient structures. Like any other aspects of financial planning, asset allocation is the key to planning for your golden years, too. A skewed or a faulty asset allocation can prove to be harmful in the long run. Historically, it has been observed that there are periods when a certain asset class tends to outperform other asset classes. So, have a healthy mix of assets to register consistent growth.



This could involve investing in mutual funds in various asset classes along with EPF and pension plans. The equity portion of your investment can be done via equity MFs, while the debt portion can be invested in EPF or public provident fund to take advantage of the tax exemption. At the early stage of career, one can invest in equity mutual funds and gradually shift investments to debt funds as one moves closer to retirement.



Equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) is a type of mutual fund, which comes with a three-year lock-in period and tax benefits which could also help someone to build a portfolio with discipline which sometimes are compromised in open ended funds. Opt for an open-ended scheme with growth option to see your money grow at a fast rate. Systematic investment plan (SIP) is one of the best methods of investing in equity mutual fund. SIPs help us to benefit from the market volatility and in rupee cost averaging. SIP removes the hurdle of timing the market. The earlier you start saving for retirement, the lower the monthly amount required for accumulating the corpus.



This method will help you take advantage of higher earning potential of equity mutual funds enabling you to build a bigger corpus capable of beating inflation. Also the amount of investment can be increased or decreased depending on the cash flows. For instance, you can make a lumpsum investment by investing the annual performance bonus in a short-term debt mutual fund and start STP to a diversified equity fund to reap the cost averaging benefits.



Mutual funds score over pension plans in many respects:



# There is no mandatory purchase of annuity with mutual funds.



# Mutual fund investments are more flexible. With pension plans, there are many restrictions on early exits and premature withdrawals.



# Annuity income is taxed in the year of receipt. By planning smartly, you can opt for regular withdrawals from MF schemes (instead of annuity plans) and get better tax treatment. For instance, long-term capital gains are tax-exempt on redemption for equity funds while indexation benefits apply in case of long-term capital gains on debt funds.



By the way, it is not an either-or question. You can invest a portion in provident /pension plans for tax benefits and remaining in mutual funds for better control over your retirement corpus.



Also not to be forgotten, one of the impediments towards regular investment is medical emergencies. Falling sick can entail significant outflow towards hospitalisation and post-hospitalisation expenses. Hence, it is imperative to obtain suitable health covers, including critical illness cover for the entire family. Also, an accident temporarily or permanently affect the income generating capabilities. To cover this a suitable personal accident cover is also a must.



And above all remember: “Be disciplined when it comes to generating a desired retirement corpus and savings.”



