Sridevi Pankajam: Paradigm shift

Robotics process automation (RPA) is the next technology disruption that has already arrived. It is associated with scary statistics of jobs loss, expensive implementation costs, and human control by robots.



Let us take a step back to see disruptions that have already happened. Technology disruption in the past has eliminated conventional jobs of typists, telephone operators, telex operators and stenographers.



On the other hand, the advent of computers has created newer jobs. RPA will also follow the same path. Activities like data entry and rules-based processing that are considered as low-skilled activities will now be automated. Occupation will continue to remain but activities in it will change.



It is not true that the workforce that does low-skilled job lacks skills. India has a vibrant workforce that could be upskilled and reskilled for new jobs. We need a workforce capable of implementing, managing and maintaining software. A workforce comprising data analysts, data scientists and subject experts to define business rules.



Human race will go beyond robotics and create more jobs as automation progresses into new fields.



Automation is not new. It is at least 40-year-old in manufacturing and we see it a lot in our daily lives. ATMs, coffee vending machines and automated food box are a few to name. Automation is also seeing a surge in usage, ranging from driverless car in Singapore (by nuTonomy) to pharm assist robot (Rowa Smart in Aster Medicity Kochi), disinfection robot (in medical field) to illustrate a few. The fundamental impact is speed of delivery and unlimited delivery. This is much-needed in the service industry, too.



The landscape of process delivery is also changing rapidly. Customer expectations are ever increasing, competition is tougher, captive and BPOs are expected to add more value and constantly reduce costs and the risk of doing business is increasing.



We cannot do today’s job with yesterday’s method and build a business for tomorrow. It is important to embrace agile methods of delivery and intelligent processing is becoming the order of the day.



One of the biggest challenges of process delivery is managing seasonality and other variations in transactional volumes. If the team is small, service delivery to customer is impacted and if the team is big, the cost of delivery is impacted. There is a time lag associated with hiring and training of resources, which impacts the capability of an organisation to ensure customer delivery. The solution to this is a human-robot workforce.



RPA helps manage fluctuations in volume by scaling up or scaling down of bots dynamically based on transactions in the incoming queues. The business rules and framework under which the robots work will be designed and controlled by the business teams.



It is interesting that our perception of robotics is influenced by science fiction movies like Terminator or story books that depict an obedient servant with supernatural powers to please the masters.



The reality is that software bots mimics human actions on application and systems and its speed is dependent on the speed of the underlying systems and applications that it works up­on. However, the advantage is that robots do not need lunch break, bio breaks or engagement and hence can work for hours relentlessly based on the inputs and the system availability.



The risk of manual errors is also eliminated through RPA. It, however, brings the risk of usual software deployment. It is absolutely critical to create the bots like any other software with a requirements document, code review, unit testing, user acceptance testing etc before deployment into production. Redundancy of deployment, configuration management and disaster recovery plans have also become mandatory for RPA



There is also a perception that subject matter expertise will be lost eventually when processes are automated. The truth is that SME is required for solving exceptions or complex transactions in a processing line. As I mentioned earlier, RPA will be predominantly used to automate standard processes and, hence, expertise will remain in the teams.



The design concept of robotics can be defined in three steps – capture, enrich and execute. Capturing and enrichment of data that is needed for execution of the logics for a process could be completed by a human, but execution is only by bots. This method ensures speed of bot deployment, which is the first measure of success of an RPA.



It is important that any organisation that embraces automation creates excitement in the team. This could be done by creating awareness on automation through simple workshops and training and trying proof of concepts for processes because seeing is believing.



When the success stories of early adopters of RPA in an organisation are shared with a wider team, excitement will set in which will lead to broader acceptance of new technology.



A movement is created in the organisation led by team members and team leaders. They could then be empowered to run the programme and senior leaders support them to address issues and blockers.



In India, conventional offshoring has been done predominantly for cost arbitrage and it is a golden opportunity for us to deliver cost arbitrage and pull jobs that suit the skill base available in our youngsters by creating capacity through automation. It helps us to move from doers to thinkers. Let’s lead the revolution.



