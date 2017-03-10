Spy’s eye: Trump’s policy troubles

Indian government needs to wake up to the new environ of hostility against ‘outsiders’ developing in the US around the sentiment of ‘America First’ – a slogan that had become the mainstay of the Trump campaign. The first executive order issued by President Donald Trump on January 27, prohibiting the entry of citizens of seven countries associated with Islamic radicals and putting a blanket ban on the refugees from anywhere entering the US – though for a certain period, has aroused the passions of the average American – ‘the little buddy’ – for whom Trump has been speaking up after assuming office, against Asians who symbolised the former the twin threats of security and economic usurpation.



Americans on the ground, identify the Muslim world with Asia and being in no position to realise the difference between the followers of Islam and non-Muslims, find it easy to have it out as the Kansas incident of killing of Srinivas Kuchibhotla showed against anybody mistakenly considered a Middle Eastern.



The subsequent attacks on Indians in North Carolina and Washington areas, however, are more of an expression of resentment against ‘outsiders’ as the victims in both cases were asked to ‘go back’ to where they had come from.



This, no doubt, is the result of Donald Trump’s sustained denunciation of ‘immigrants’ without drawing a line between ‘illegals’ and the bonafide arrivals. What is now a cause for serious concern for India, is the perceptible aggravation of hostility against the Indian community – undoubtedly the most visible and economically well-entrenched set of ‘outsiders’ in the US- reflected in the creepy video put out in circulation on the spread of Indian families relaxing on beaches in Ohio. The video questioned how ‘an amazing number of jobs have been taken away from Americans’. Its content has a racial connotation. This is the kind of mischief that can go viral and scare the Indians in US in a way that had never happened before.



Afro-Americans are apparently not regarded as ‘outsiders’, Hispanics have only an image problem because of the Drug trade that gets associated with some of them and the Chinese though distinct are not that many in numbers. The focus of antipathy can therefore, easily shift to Indians unless the US policy makers and the Modi regime here quickly converged on some effective American response. A belated acknowledgment of the Kansas tragedy and mere assurance after two more cases that 'justice will be done', would not do simply because these are not incidents of crime by individuals but episodes resulting from potential inter- community animosity. There has to be a policy correction coming from President Trump by way of a declaration that Indians are friends of American people who were committed to contributing to the betterment of the US and abiding by the American laws.



As regards the issues of work visa and trade policy the US was the best judge of what approach to adopt but it should not allow prejudices at the mass level to develop against the Indians already residing in that country. Indian diplomacy at the highest levels, one presumes, is engaging the US in evaluating what is going on there. Leaders of the Indian community in the US who had worked for Donald Trump's success have the responsibility of joining in the urgent task of ensuring that nothing further happened to jeopardise people to people relationship between the two countries. This is the substratum on which the two countries once reached NSSP - Next Steps in Strategic Partnership - under President George W Bush. The onus of preserving it lies squarely on Donald Trump.



President Trump has on March 6 modified his earlier order to exempt Iraq and the refugees from Syria from the earlier ban. This is linked with the American role in the ‘war on terror’ that is still on, in both Pak-Afghan belt and the Iraq- Syria region, between the US-led West on one hand and the Islamic radicals of Taliban- Al Qaeda combine and ISIS respectively, on the other. In Syria, US is combating ISIS but supporting anti-Assad militants and in Iraq also it is backing the sections that were opposed to the radicals. In Afghanistan likewise, the US while confronting Taliban and Al Qaeda is hoping that Pak army would fight the Islamic radicals as an American ally. Trump administration has not yet taken a call on the Saudi-funded and Pak-mentored terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, which specifically target India but do not cross the path of the US in Pak- Afghan belt.



Pakistan had been managing to resist the move of the UN to name the leaders of LeT and JeM as international terrorists, in spite of the American support for this action. With the advent of the new regime of President Trump and his declared policy of totally eradicating the radicals, Pakistan is now projecting the militants under its control as Mujahideen who were merely supporting the freedom struggle in Kashmir. Moreover, in the context of the Mumbai attack of 2008, Pakistan is reviving the stand that LeT -whose involvement in the terror act is firmly established- was just a non-state actor.



It is hoped President Trump would not fall for a line that makes a distinction between Islamic radicals on one hand and other Islamic militants that happened to be on the side of the Muslim regimes collaborating with the US, on the other. Pakistan's former NSA Mahmud Ali Durrani surfacing to confirm LeT's hand in 26/11 but totally absolving ISI of any involvement, seems to have put up a scripted act. When he had first said this as NSA because of the international pressure of the time he had intended even then to shield the ISI. A desperate Army establishment at that time ousted him to strengthen the firewall around it.



The concern of India's security and diplomatic establishment presently should be to get Donald Trump to abandon the earlier American approach of keeping the focus on the extremism of Islamic radicals but ignoring other equally rabid Islamic militants operating from the Pak soil. Pakistan may now try to dupe the US by passing off some of the terror activity against India organised by its own agencies, as the doing of anti-US radicals. NIA would do well to look into the Pak angle in every incident of terrorism occurring here including the 'lone wolf' acts attributed to ISIS. We are doubly threatened both by radical extremists and the terrorists mentored by Pakistan.



(The writer is a former Director,Intelligence Bureau)



