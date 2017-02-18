Spy’s eye: Trump’s Muslim dilemma

One of the first executive orders issued by a determined President Donald Trump put a blanket ban for three months on the US entry of citizens of seven Muslim countries associated with Islamic radicals. The move has created a furore, which unsurprisingly, is more domestic than worldwide. The opposition to this step has come either from the politicians and bureaucrats at home who were openly hostile to Trump or from a number of top US multi-nationals who had stakes in globalised business. The denunciation of the entry ban is for reasons of politics and economy, it does not even acknowledge the point of national security involved in terms of the threat of radical Islamic terror facing US since its horrendous manifestation in 9/11. This makes the responses of Trump’s opponents seem less than objective. There may be questions about the ‘style’ of what Trump says or does but the ‘substance’ in the case of this particular order cannot be ignored.



In his campaign Donald Trump had squarely taken on Hillary Clinton for her attempt to be ‘politically correct’ in not uttering the word Radical Islam even after the ghastly massacre of 49 innocent Americans by a Muslim youth, a self-confessed follower of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in Orlando, Florida in June 2016. The assailant, one Omar Matin, had, after the shoot out, contended on FB that ‘the real Muslims will never accept the filthy ways of the West’. The Democratic campaign in the US did not help its cause when it took the line that denunciation of the new terror induced by notions of faith in Islam, would amount to defaming a religion or the entire Muslim community. National security is not a theoretical construct- nor can the reality of a threat be hedged in political ambiguity.



There is no gainsaying the fact that the global terror of Islamic radicals arose from Afghanistan after the West had ousted the Taliban Al-Qaeda dispensation from power in Kabul, an event that in turn was to lay the run up to 9/11. This set off the revival of the anti-West forces within the Islamic world that had been lying dormant through the years of Cold War. Radical Islam carries the historical memory of the first Jehad in modern history that the leading Ulema of the time had launched in Algeria, Arabia and India in the middle of the Nineteenth century against the ‘Western encroachment’ on the Muslim land.



In India this Jehad dismissed by the British as the ‘Wahabi Revolt’, as it was conducted by the followers of Abdul Wahab, had its epicentre in the NWFP. The protagonists of the failed Jehad established Darul Uloom Deoband in 1867, a seminary that has retained its anti-West outlook to this day. Taliban, the product of Deobandi madrasas in Pakistan, grew exponentially in the NWFP-Afghanistan belt that had already been radicalised by the above-mentioned Jehad. This is the reason why even today Al Qaeda-Taliban axis continues to confront the NATO troops in Afghanistan.



The Ulema behind the anti-West armed uprising had blamed the political decline of Islam at the hands of European powers, to the deflection of Muslim rulers from the path of true Islam and called for revival of the puritanic religion that existed in the times of the four Pious Caliphs. This return to the strict code of early Islam is at the root of extremism that provides the motivation for the ultimate sacrifice in the name of Jehad, so willingly made by the suicide bombers of radical Islam. Jehad is the new weapon that Islamic radicals are effectively using in their asymmetric war against the US- led West. This war has an element of deeper ‘civilisational’ conflict and Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist, is not far off the mark in making that reading. Incidentally, Shias are the other prime enemy of radical Islam - this flowing from the historical memory of the revolt of puritan Sunnis called Kharijites against Caliph Ali.



It is from within the Muslim world that the message to the effect that violent extremism did not represent the entire community of practitioners of Islam, should arise, if the new global terror had to be checked effectively. Trump's ban does not extend to countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia and even Pakistan obviously because their rulers were on board with the US-led world coalition in the first ‘war on terror’ against the Al Qaeda-Taliban combine in Afghanistan and are now on the same page as the US in regard to the new ‘war’ that has broken out between ISIS and the West in Syria and Iraq. Donald Trump will have to take a call, soon enough, on the role of Saudi-Pak alliance in funding and mentoring violent outfits like Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Harkat-ul-Jehad Islami (HUJI) spreading Salafi extremism in South Asia and specifically targeting India. Trump’s predecessors chose to look the other way primarily because this alliance was valuable for them as a frontline combatant in the ‘war on terror’.



Faith- based extremism whether of anti-West Wahabis or the fundamentalist Salafis let loose by Pakistan on India, has to be pushed back globally for the cause of world peace. The visa ban for a few months on countries identified as the home ground of Islamic radicals and the talk of recourse to ‘extreme vetting’ can be viewed as calibrated measures warranted by the spread of terrorism in the name of Jehad. The US policy makers however, must follow on them by sending a message across the Muslim world that use of faith-based violence, as an instrument of State policy would not be tolerated at all. Stopping the arrival of refugees has a security dimension for US even if many of them happened to be persons displaced because of the violence of radical extremists itself. Trump will have to -sooner than later- revert to the system of refusing visas only on ‘individual’ basis rather than on the ground of a country identity itself. The steps taken by Donald Trump against Islamic radicals cannot be considered to be racially inspired as they are rooted in security concerns. The US President, however, must understand that any sporadic incidents of racial character would have to be nipped in the bud for his own good.



(The writer is a former Director Intelligence Bureau)



