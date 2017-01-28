Spy’s eye: Step up the vigilance

Demonetisation of higher currency notes did put a squeeze on the use of legitimate money by the vast majority of Indians but there is no gainsaying the fact it knocked out the unaccounted money held in cash that had anchored a parallel economy in this country for decades. The measure has yielded a great dividend by way of drastically curbing the wherewithal of the terrorists and Maoists who ran their operations on the strength of the 'black money-fake currency mix', clandestine funding from collaborators at home and abroad through Hawala and - in the case of Naxalites - money acquired through levy and extortion. No doubt the move has caused a significant loss of jobs in the huge unorganised sector - a hallmark of India - but this was primarily because of the greed of the employers who sought unfair profits. They mopped up illicit gain by paying low wages, following an implicit 'hire and fire' policy and generally exploiting the unskilled hands that poverty and illiteracy was bound to throw up in large numbers.



Hopefully, the spell of destabilisation seen in this sector will prove to be temporary as the employers switch over to bank payments or disbursement of minimum wages in cash to those who were not on the banking grid, after building a legitimate cash reserve gradually. Supply and demand of the domestic market will help to bring back the lost jobs even as a certain slowing down of economy will keep that process sluggish. Some sort of compensation for the poor and the weak, identified as those who suffered on account of demonetisation, will help to keep the national sentiment in favour of the move. The Centre may further, consider granting many more stipends to youth joining skill-training programmes. It is hoped the concerned ministry is creating large skill-building projects that are attuned to Indian context and is not swept off the ground in pursuit of 'global' benchmarks borrowed from elsewhere.



Cash transactions in business will not become a major source of 'unaccounted' or 'black' money for some time to come and this is the period that the Modi government must utilise for restoring a clean economy for the future. Emphasis on cash less transactions and surprise raids on traders to check their books should be of help. Having wiped out the 'slate' once, the Centre, notwithstanding the fact that some hoarders of black money were able to partially retrieve it through desperate tactics, has to ensure three things, making the monitoring of the banking system more stringent, implementing Minimum Wages Act with rigor and above all, eliminating corruption from the ministries, government departments and public sector undertakings with the help of better performing chief vigilance officers.



Corruption is at the root of black money and by definition, it is the misuse of the authority of the state for lining personal pockets. Over the years the nexus between politician, bureaucrat and the criminal had steadily become stronger, the rising frauds indicating the play of criminality in business, big and small. In the Modi regi-me, corruption at the top has been eliminated and this is the single biggest assurance of return to a clean government.



The prime minister needs to restore the accountability of supervisory officers, establish internal transparency in decision- making in the government, and make the function of vigilance in any department a source of positive currents for the honest hands rather than an instrument of nuisance value and harassment.



An upgrade of the vigilance function is extremely important in the context of demonetisation. Vigilance departments headed by chief vigilance officers (CVOs) are monitored by the central vigilance commission (CVC) - a statutory body under the CVC Act 2003. The CVOs are extended hands of the CVC appointed to assist the heads of the departments in all vigilance matters. The institution of CVO has fallen into disuse for three reasons. First of all, vigilance is a mainline management function as it requires thorough knowledge of how the organisation runs and also, vigilance like security derives its authority from the head of the organisation as it has to do, among other things, spot checks and random audit. This all does not operate in reality because of lack of trust between CVOs and the heads.



Secondly, vigilance does not have specially trained people skilled in Intelligence gathering and does not have the status and image that would facilitate flow of information through a whistle blower or otherwise. And lastly, CVOs tend to present statistical information to CVC about their work largely on the basis of indeterminate enquiries mechanically set off by them for any kind of deviation from the procedures. A successful CVO should have the strength and the ability to promptly clear a name where no malafide was established. This normally does not happen.



A clean government must have the thread of integrity running down the entire hierarchy of bureaucracy. Prime Minister Modi has already created a coordination mechanism among the ministries that has speeded up decision-making and made the governance internally transparent. He has brought about an upward revision of accountability in the machinery of the government. The system of CVOs should now be made 'smart', effective and output -oriented to provide a standing deterrent against corruption.



Corruption damages the country by siphoning off money that would have gone into development. It destroys supervision, accountability and the will of the honest, all of which, in turn, brings down productivity. It creates a potential threat to national security by permitting a situation where people with the vulnerability of greed, can come on the radar of the enemy who was looking for such elements in the targeted country's governance.



The writer is a former Director of Intelligence Bureau



