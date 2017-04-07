Spy’s eye: Induct security education

We live in a globalised but unsafe world. The advent of the Age of Information has established the new reality that one has to be well-informed for achieving success in any sphere of life. Wherever you are, your knowledge profile would be incomplete without an understanding of the security scene around. An awareness of what is good or potentially injurious in the environ is necessary for all age groups and particularly in these times of instant connectivity provided by the Internet, they must remain conscious of the fact that unsuspecting people could be made potential victims of entrapment by criminals and malcontents operating in the cyber space from far or near. Even in a capital like Washington notices appear in crime-prone neighbours cautioning citizens to be careful. Today crime mafia is collaborating with the country’s enemy and indulging in attacks on national security. Security awareness therefore extends beyond an understanding of the crime situation to the knowledge of what threatens national security itself.



Complete looking knowledge for self advancement or protection is not the only rationale why in a country like India where two-third of the population is below 35 years of age, an appropriate level of education on national security is required to be incorporated in the school curriculum. Indian Constitution talks of the obligation of both – state as well as the citizen for safeguarding national security. The Preamble of Constitution itself enjoins upon the Republic to safeguard national unity and integrity. It is important therefore, that young Indians grow with the sense of having a share of responsibility in this.



And finally, national security is above caste, creed and regional divides – it is in fact above politics itself – and is thus an intrinsically powerful instrument for national consolidation. It pitches on nationalism as an important point of convergence for all citizens.



Introduction of a module of instruction on national security could be the outcome of a policy that allows for the curriculum of Social Studies for schools to be expanded for this purpose. The idea is not to convert grown up students into ‘security experts’ but to help them acquire a kind of persona that behoves a well-informed citizen with a patriotic outlook.



Some of the components of the instruction module suggest themselves – first of all, having an idea of what the Constitution of India says about national security in the Preamble, Directive Principles and Fundamental Duties, is important. These duties call upon the citizens to uphold unity of India, safeguard public property and abjure violence, and promote the spirit of patriotism by respecting national flag and national anthem.



Secondly, terms like security, safety and defence should be explained and some knowledge should be imparted of the way India's national security set up and Intelligence agencies worked. There should be a broad mention of the current threats to the security of India and the scope that exists for the citizens to become a contributor to the safeguarding of national security. The current dangers of cross border terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in North East and Maoism in India’s hinterland should be accurately defined in terms of their content of violence so that they were not mixed up with matters of politics. Security set up works for protection against ‘covert’ attacks of an enemy while Defence forces are our answer to an open attack and that is why the country also needs specialised agencies which are engaged whole time in collecting information about the hidden enemy and its plans. Intelligence is the term used to describe this special information. Security is thus anchored on Intelligence. This is the kind of broad but accurate understanding of the reality of threats and the ways of dealing with them that the young Indians should be equipped with, for their own advantage.



Thirdly, for the young students for whom Cyber world is now an integral part of life, it is extremely important that apart from enjoying the positive utilitarian side of the new medium they should fully grasp the basic cyber security issues so that even unwittingly they did not put up with anything that was injurious to their personal being or to national security. It is useful for them to know, for instance, what ‘hacking’ is and why it is resorted to and how a forced ‘denial of service’ can become part of the modern warfare.



Fourthly, there should be a proper discussion about the social media like Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest and the ways in which it could be misused against unsuspecting youth by criminals and enemy agents. The framework of privacy should be explained- young people miss the point that if one entered the Internet it was like visiting a public park where one could not presume that no body else would be watching. It is for the user to avoid doing what he or she would not like others to see and safeguard his or her privacy.



In the detailed treatment of the Do’s & Don’ts relating to social media the first thing to explain to the students is that misuse of social media was legally punishable. Social media is not a free for all platform but a medium regulated by the rule of law. Acts like spreading hatred, putting offensive or menacing material or making criminal intimidation is an offence under the IT Act 2008. Any illegal or criminal activity on social media leaves electronic footprints which can be used for identifying the real user. Law can compel the Service Provider to cooperate in this. Young people need to be told that they should not put anything on social media on impulse or in an emotional state of mind. They should not over- share personal information. The environ of misuse of social media is leading employers and colleges to take recourse to putting a name through the ‘Google Wash Cycle’ before considering it. The youth should be made aware of this.



Finally, the importance of an early stint of this kind of education for the young is that it will go a long way in preparing the citizenry of India to become the watchdog for national security. Sharpening of observation and awareness resulting from this instructional programme will enhance the role of the people at large in detecting unusual activity, movement and transaction. In a situation where terror elements in the form of sleeper cells were hibernating in the lanes and ‘mohallas’ and relying heavily on cyber space for communication with their masters and collaborators, a watchful public would provide a strong line of defence for the country.



(The writer is a former Director, Intelligence Bureau)



