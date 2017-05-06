Spy’s eye: India Adopts United Defence

The Joint Doctrine of the Indian armed forces put together by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, a tri-service entity, was released by the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee, Admiral Sunil Lamba, last week. It brings conceptual clarity in the Indian context, to the compelling need of keeping the Army, Air Force and Navy in a state of readiness for handling a war-like situation with operational unity. India is one of the few major powers that have to defend large land borders, mountainous front and a vast coastline all facing specific security threats. The country has in recent times tested its Army, Air Force and Navy in combat situations on these respective frontiers. The joint doctrine now covers the new domains of cyber and space as well.



It is a matter of great satisfaction that the doctrine is being put in place by the Chiefs of Staff and is no more embroiled in the debate on whether we should have the new position of a Chief of Defence Staff, strongly advocated by a section of former Generals. The Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) has already proved its viability and effectiveness through a 'war' and demonstrated how this triumvirate can sustain unity at the top for the purpose of ensuring Defence development and operational synergy with equal ease. In India, Army is the largest and the oldest arm of defence but modern warfare demands rapid growth of both Air Force and Navy. Any inter-services differential of resource allocation and investment can be understood better by the COSC which creates a sense of parity among the three Defence arms by rotating its Chairmanship according to seniority. My experience of briefing the COSC on Intelligence matters over many years, gave me a feeling of confidence about the high level of mutual understanding, shared sensitivity and grasp of India's strategic horizon that the Chiefs showed on a common platform. The Joint Doctrine carries this advantage further.



The Doctrine focuses on three prime objectives - preparing for fighting the future conflicts in all the five spectrums by pooling resources and training together to operate in a seamless way; establishing a broad framework of concepts and principles to understand approach to joint planning and conduct of operations across all the domains of conflict; and laying down the mandate that the armed forces will remain operationally current, agile and efficient besides utilising scarce resources in an optimised manner to meet the challenge of rapidly changing character of conflict.



In its reading of the current security scenario, the document highlights the need for having deterrent capabilities to protect India's interests on the LAC facing China and the LOC with Pakistan, notes how the proxy war in J&K, the volatile situation in Af-Pak region and left wing extremism in various parts of the country pose other major challenges for the nation, and expresses concern about the presence and role of external powers in the Indian Ocean Region. It describes the growing involvement of Army in countering terrorism in Kashmir and insurgency in the North East as the' sub-conventional portion of the spectrum of armed conflict' and justifiably refers to surgical strikes against militant camps in Myanmar in 2015 and the targeted operations against terror launch pads across LOC last year as being part of this spectrum. It makes a significant declaration that 'surgical strikes could be a key feature in counter-terror operations' but calls for watching out against any possibility of the 'sub conventional escalating to a conventional level'. The Joint Doctrine makes a policy statement that India has moved to a pro-active and pragmatic philosophy to counter various conflict situations. This is a welcome announcement.



The Doctrine makes three first-time disclosures that would add to the public confidence in the ability of our Defence forces to deal with a threat of war unitedly. First, decisions on joint military objectives will be taken by COSC and for this the Joint Operations Committee (JOCOM) under the COSC will provide the integrated structure at strategic level for planning and conducting operations. Secondly, special forces operations will be conducted by specially selected troops of the Army, Navy and Air Force who are trained, equipped and organised to operate in hostile territory in all dimensions- land, air and sea. Finally, the Doctrine specifies that having an 'Integrated Theatre Battle' to ensure decisive victory in a network centric environment across the entire spectrum of conflict will be the guiding philosophy for evolving war fighting strategies.



We live in an age where open warfare has substantially been replaced by 'covert' offensives in which the adversary relies on terrorist methodology. In the Indian context it has drawn the Army into counter- terror operations on our own soil particularly in J& K where cross border terrorism is the vehicle for Pak army's proxy war against India. Even though Army has the benefit of AFSPA it must at the level of doctrine follow a three- fold approach while deployed in a terrorism or insurgency affected territory-first that Army is there ultimately in aid of civil power, second that it must fully embrace an ongoing interaction with the country's Intelligence set up, and third that it must be fully prepared to upgrade its response from a sub conventional encounter to a conventional strike against an identified target.



In Kashmir the adversary is looking for involving army in law & order situations so that civilian casualties can be blamed on it. Police-Para military combination has to be extensively deployed in the state for maintaining internal order particularly since the adversary is inducting criminals in support of the terrorists. On its part the army in order to maintain its focus on counter- terrorism must opt for Intelligence-based operations-as it is trained basically to neutralise a visible enemy and not an 'unseen' adversary. This is what distinguishes the Security agencies from the armed forces-the distinction being of the turfs of 'information' and 'action'. The gap is to be bridged by an ongoing interaction between the two. This important aspect should be incorporated in the training programmes envisaged by the Joint Doctrine.



(The writer is former director Intelligence Bureau)



