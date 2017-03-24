Spy’s eye: Getting radicalised

The fears of the world community about Pakistan becoming a state that fomented faith- based terror are coming true. Ironically, what is happening there is primarily a source of deep and lasting threat to India alone and our national security and foreign policy establishments would have to bend together to evolve a strategic and operational response that could effectively counter this threat. None of the old parameters of looking at Pakistan merely as a hard-to-please neighbour are going to work as what we are now confronted with is a determined adversary that is, on one hand, relying totally on Sino-Pak axis to take on India and on the other, manipulating US-Pak relationship in a way that keeps President Donald Trump from involving himself in Pakistan's dealings with India.



There is a distinct aggravation on Indo-Pak front because of the renewed aggression with which Pak army and ISI are planning to unabashedly direct militancy against India in the name of Islam. India's security set up was fully cognisant of the fact that in the wake of the success of the anti-Soviet armed campaign in Afghanistan, Pak ISI had lost no time in seeking to replicate Afghan Jehad in Kashmir and begun infiltrating Mujahideen such as those named Harkat- ul-Ansar(HUA) into the valley in early Nineties.



Subversion in Kashmir was now done for the cause of Islam and not on the political calls of Plebiscite or Azadi raised by Hurriyat constituents. Lashkar-e-Toiba warriors have since then pushed the valley into the grip of religious extremism at the cost of the moderate Kashmiriyat, an expression of Sufi ideology, and put indigenous outfits like Hizbul Mujahideen (HuM) and Dukhtaran-e-Millat under the command of Hafiz Sayeed. A video now put out by Zakir Rashid Bhatt who succeeded Burhan Wani as the Commander of HuM, exhorts Kashmiris to realise that Democracy was against Islam and urges the Muslim youth to remember that when they were pelting stones on India's security forces they were doing it in the service of Islam. Pakistan is thus likely to go all out in spreading extremist violence in the name of Islam and the PDP-BJP coalition in the state must have a specific plan of countering this menace.



The responses of Pakistan to India are presently governed by three paradigms. First, Pakistan has no intention of letting up on an aggressive use of faith-based militancy as the instrument of its Kashmir policy and also the larger 'proxy war' against India. A new element in the Pak strategy of using the card of religion against India is to counter India's emphasis on the appeal of Sufism to decry Sunni extremism and the slogan of Jehad. In the context of cross border terrorism fuelled by the Mujahideen of LeT - a Salafi outfit enjoying full backing of ISI - it becomes necessary for the deep state of Pakistan to run down Sufi sects. This is what has created the new trend within Pakistan of Sunni extremists targeting Sufi shrines and Walis.



The details of the murky event of unexplained 'disappearance' of Syed Asif Ali Nizami and his nephew Nazim Ali Nizami - clerics of the renowned Nizamuddin Dargah of Delhi - from Karachi and Lahore airport respectively during a valid visit to Pakistan, would be known to Indian authorities but somewhere the episode seems to have served the purpose of the hardliners in Pakistan supporting the Army, of debasing the image of Sufism among its followers in India. The Nizamis were reportedly whisked away by Pak Intelligence operators on feticious grounds. The point is that India will continue to face the ill- effects of a neighbouring country fast degenerating into a land of religious exclusivism and faith driven militancy.



Secondly, the phenomenon of Pakistan taking to a system of governance that gets increasingly mired into religious fanaticism will destroy the prospects of the 'people's voice' there retaining its role and relevance in the affairs of the state. The old assessment that 'people-to-people' contact between the two countries could help to restore Indo-Pak peace is fast becoming irrelevant for the reason that many Pakistanis are becoming supporters of the 'Pak army- Islamists combine' as far as the Pak approach to India is concerned while saner elements are being driven into the retreat of silence.



Islam does not know of a difference between Religion and Politics and barring a handful of Westernised individuals Muslims including many of the educated lot often find it difficult to openly accept that a Republic was better than an Islamic State which considered Quran as the best constitution. It is known that in such a state non-Muslims are at best, a protected minority. The differing nature of the two states injects an asymmetry into the Indo-Pak dialogue where Pakistan dabbles into community based responses - whether in relation to Kashmir or on any other 'minority' issue. India will have to continue with its line that talks with Pakistan have to have terror on top of the agenda.



It is the third paradigm of Pakistan's current profile that is now a major impediment to the success of peace talks with that country- the Sino-Pak military alliance that is entirely directed against India. The audacity with which Pak army is giving provocation to India by 'surrendering' part of J&K state to China in the belief that the world community including the US under Donald Trump could not do anything about it, is notable. Sino-Pak military top brass meeting in Beijing last week decided on the mass production of combat aircraft and missiles in Pakistan as a joint project of the two countries. India has to be prepared to handle a likely deterioration of Indo-Pak ties because of the anti-India dimensions of Sino-Pak axis. The US is interested only in getting Pak support in the fight against Islamic radicals of Al Qaeda-Taliban and ISIS and a somewhat internal looking Trump Presidency seems to be suiting Pakistan. On the whole India's Pak policy may require to be blended more comprehensively with a stronger geo-political strategy on defence and national security.



(The writer is a former Director Intelligence Bureau)



