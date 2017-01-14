Spy’s eye: Faith-based terror biggest threat

The In the new year, the government will hopefully restore the pace of economic development temporarily affected by demonetisation and avert any further distractions from the task of safeguarding national security against the cumulative effect of hostile trends in our neighbourhood. Cross border terrorism instigated by Pakistan - by exploiting the notions of faith -will be the prime threat to India in the months to come.



Notwithstanding the fact that India had achieved significant success in isolating Pakistan in the world community as the main breeder of faith-based militancy, Pak-sponsored terrorism remains in full play in Kashmir. Terrorism is also an instrument of the larger 'proxy war' that Pakistan has been waging against India to damage the latter’s economy and internal security. After the successful surgical strike conducted by the Para commandos of Indian army against the terror launch pads across LOC, Pak army is using terrorist outfits like Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and HuM (front of Jamaat- e- Islami) to step up covert attacks on the army and other security forces in the valley.



The problem of Kashmir is now intertwined with our handling of not only Pakistan but also of China and the US. The Sino-Pak axis extends to strategic and military collaboration that cuts primarily against India. China has declared its full support for its 'all weather friend' Pakistan in the matter of the UN Security Council naming Maulana Masood Azhar - chief of the notorious Jaish-e-Mohammad - as an international terrorist. Pakistan is conscious of its limitations in taking on India in a conventional war and is therefore likely to bank even more on the Chinese support for its 'proxy war' strategy against India. Meanwhile, rapid developments in the Indian and Indo - Pacific oceans that await a considered response from India as a maritime major power in the region, are also bringing Pakistan and China on the same page.



A major challenge for India’s foreign policy has been the handling of the interplay of Indo-US and US-Pak relationships to our advantage. Throughout the 'war on terror' US policy makers treated Pak army as their 'front line ally' against the Islamic radicals of Al Qaeda-Taliban combine and chose to disregard the growth on the Pakistan soil, of those militant outfits - like the Saudi-funded Lashkar-e-Toiba and the Jehad protagonist Jaish-e- Mohammad- which were mentored by the ISI to target India exclusively. Not only did the Obama administration look the other way when India was complaining against cross border terrorism, it seemed to go along with Pakistan in the bogus projection of terrorist violence of foreign Mujahideen in Kashmir valley as an aspect of 'freedom struggle' of the Kashmiris.



It is only after the elimination of Osama bin Laden in an Intelligence-based SEALS operation carried out at his hideout at Abbottabad, at the back of Pakistan government, that the US took note of the foot-dragging that the Pak army had been doing in the 'war on terror'. Pakistan's duplicitous role in letting Taliban operate against Afghan dispensation from the Pak side of the Durand Line, has also drawn attention of the policy makers in Washington. Donald Trump, the new US President with his unambiguous stand against radical Islam, is expected to show little tolerance of faith-based militancy that was cropping up in many parts of the Muslim world.



India’s diplomatic endeavour to bring US and India on the same side of the fence on the issue of 'Islamic terror' -regardless of the political links of the concerned outfits- has good chances of succeeding in Trump administration.



India has to be careful about Pakistan’s manoeuvring of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) - a pro-West alliance of 39 Muslim nations headed by Saudi Arabia - particularly after the creation of the Unified Islamic Force by this block under the command of Gen Raheel Sharif-the former Pak army chief. OIC has consistently favoured Pakistan’s case on Kashmir and seen nothing wrong in Pak army -supported militants infiltrating into the Valley to spread terror there. If OIC manages to retain the favour of Trump Presidency on the ground that it was opposed to the Islamic radicals of ISIS and Al Qaeda, India will again be facing the problem of the US- led West making a distinction between 'good terrorists' and 'bad terrorists'.



Fortunately India's foreign policy under prime minister Narendra Modi has shed many ambiguities of the earlier times and now rests on stern reciprocity towards Pakistan. This interestingly, has yielded a rich dividend in terms of an improved understanding of India's position on Kashmir in the international community. India must step up its effort to strengthen Indo-Afghan friendship and get the US to support a larger role for India in Afghanistan for countering the spread of terrorism in this region. Pakistan has tried to usurp the right of mediation there by duping the US policy makers with its promise of getting Taliban to the negotiating table.



India’s foreign policy establishment must understand the nuances of the Islamic spectrum, particularly the political divide between the Wahabi ‘revivalists’ and the Islamist ‘revisionists’. The former consider the US- led West as their first enemy followed by the Shias while the latter, represented by OIC, believe that an Islamic state as a socio-political order can coexist in a healthy competition with the West. Militant outfits funded by Saudi Arabia (LeT) and mentored by Pakistan (JeM) target India but remain on the right side of the West. Pakistan however, can handle both these streams of militancy at home, it had after all installed Taliban in power in Afghanistan in 1996, and use them all against India.



The threat of faith-based militancy beamed from across our borders is compounded by the rise of radicalisation on Indian soil. This has been confirmed by an ISIS convert Mohammad Mussa, who was recently interrogated by NIA. Pak attempts to manage the Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) presently headed by one Asim Umar who is originally from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, add to this concern. Pak ISI still retains some of its original turf in Bangladesh and also the capacity to use Nepal for its anti-India operations. India will have to fight the problem of terror, practised in the name of Islam in Kashmir and elsewhere, largely on its own.



(The writer is a former Director Intelligence Bureau)



