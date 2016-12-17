Spy’s eye: Exchange of intelligence

India is looking forward to a renewal of Indo-US relations under the presidentship of Donald Trump. Media is full of comments — mostly sceptical in nature — on the decisions being taken by the US President-elect, to fill the top positions in his administration. It is clear, however, that Trump is finalising the names after due diligence is done from his perspectives and therefore any suggestions that he was being casual or that he does not know his mind, are somewhat subjective.



The choice of Steve Bannon as his chief of staff, General Michael Flynn as the national security advisor and now ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson as the secretary of state shows his decisiveness about giving crucial policy makers’ jobs to like-minded people. Trump’s communication style may be unconventional, but it it is certainly not lacking in clarity of thinking and logic from his point of view.



The citizens in any successful democracy attach prime importance to two things — economic development that is equitable, and national security that is fool-proof. Their electoral strength is enough to keep the ruling dispensation from taking any undue liberty with democratic freedoms. In India, several elections proved transformational in the sense that they produced a sharp verdict of the masses against the earlier regime.



In the US, the victory of Donald Trump confirmed that there was an undercurrent of opinion in favour of change as the average American was impacted by the call of America First. What also helped was Trump’s clear enunciation on how he would not allow any jobs to move out and how he would rectify the policy mistakes of his rival in relation to the threats of Islamic radicals and drug peddling immigrants. Many analysts got it wrong when they presumed that Hillary Clinton carried no baggage of anti-incumbency for Obama years and that American women would go against Trump.



Trump has already indicated that his foreign policy would be guided by his country’s economic and security interests, which in fact should be the guiding principle for all nations. Equitable bilateral or multi-lateral deals and clear identification of adversaries for stern action to counter them, are the running themes of his policy responses and India would have no problems on any of these counts as both US and India have shared economic and security interests. Prime minister Modi is open to mutually beneficial bilateral relations for both development and security. It appears that the Trump administration — unlike the last regime — would not make a distinction between Islamic radicals belonging to the Al Qaeda-Taliban axis and ISIS on the one hand and the militant outfits used by the Pakistan army as instruments of cross-border terrorism against India, on the other. India’s foreign policy establishment must clinch that.



Trump’s view of the global scene too would, it is hoped, keep US and India on the same page as far as issues of world economy and international peace are concerned. The US president-elect welcomed the outcome of Brexit, appreciating the people of Britain for ‘getting back their country’ and in the European context, indicated his friendly disposition towards Russia. From India’s point of view, it is the US approach to China that is far more important. Trump must remember that after the demise of the USSR, China was doing all that it could to become the second pole in the present unipolar world order. His views on China are still not clear- particularly on how he looks at the Sino-Pak alliance that is now active on military and nuclear fronts. His assessment of the situation in South Asia is yet to be made public. India has to watch out for a lot of things that Trump’s foreign policy would unfold in the coming weeks and months.



In the sphere of national security, Trump’s critical comments on the performance of the US Intelligence agencies have been noted by strategic analysts some of whom have rushed to find faults with the same. In the US, intelligence chiefs are political nominees, which makes it even more important that such functionaries remained totally above party politics. Intelligence agencies are not in the business of handling governance; their primary focus has to be on defining the national security scene in a manner that helps the regime formulate effective responses. Intelligence helps policy-formulation, it does not dictate policy.



Also, national security estimates do not change on a daily basis and therefore the reported stand of Trump that a weekly, rather than a daily intelligence briefing would suffice for him would seem alright. He did indicate that intelligence was free to access him for sharing anything that was new, but clearly expressed his aversion to any domineering of the intelligence community. Appearance in the public domain of a CIA finding on Russian interference with the US Presidential election — to the alleged advantage of Trump — seems to have led to the US president-elect sharply reminding the nation of the flawed intelligence provided by the agency on Iraq. Trump typically claimed that he was a ‘smart’ leader, who knew what the global scene was like. From India’s point of view, it would be important to assess how the system of exchange of intelligence would be carried forward in the Trump presidency.



(The writer is a former director,Intelligence Bureau)



