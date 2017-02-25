Spy’s eye: Emerging geo-politics on terror

Afghanistan-- once described as the geographical pivot of history-- is fast becoming the centre of a new kind of geo-politics in the post-cold war era. The Sino-Pak alliance that has grown exponentially in recent years is now firmly geared to safeguarding the strategic interests of these two countries in Afghanistan. And now Russia is embracing Pakistan too in the matter of finding a settlement of the Afghan issue in a way that would serve the Russian global stakes. It is significant that even though the ideological divide of the cold war era between International Communism and the world of Capitalism has ended, the US-led West on one hand and China and Russia on the other, are getting differently aligned under the impact of the internal division of the Muslim world. This divide is between the anti-West radicals who are ‘revivalists’ and the Saudi-led Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) - a pro-US block run by ‘revisionist’ regimes claiming to be ‘moderate’ and having a history of being averse to the erstwhile Communist countries. The 'revisionist' dispensations follow the Maudoodian line that ‘Quran is the best constitution’ but believe that an Islamic state following this principle could coexist with the West. If President Donald Trump with his zero tolerance of radical Islam, slides back into a cosy relationship with the OIC which now has a combined army headed by the former Pak army chief- Gen Raheel Sharif -- and which is likely to continue supporting Pakistan on Kashmir and in Afghanistan, it will be a cause for concern for India.



The advent of Trump presidency in the US marks the resumption of a decisive American effort to put down Islamic radicals globally and end a period of dilly-dallying that the Obama regime apparently put up with, following the elimination of Osama bin Laden in an Intelligence-based mid-night SEALs operation in May 2011. The successful strike led President Obama to put a closure on the first 'war on terror' that had gone on for nearly a decade in the Pak-Afghan belt between the radical Taliban-Al Qaeda combine on one hand and the US-led West, on the other. It was clear to the world community, however, that both Gen Kayani and his successor Gen Raheel Sharif were doing precious little to combat the radicals and were engaged in taking recourse to all kinds of tactics to serve their primary strategy of retaining ‘strategic depth’ in Afghanistan directed against India.



Pakistan mounted pressure on the US policy makers to support its stand on Kashmir and created the impression that Pak army’s preoccupation with the eastern border made it difficult for it to concentrate on the western front where the challenge of the radicals lay. The Pak Generals tried to hoodwink the US with the idea that they could bring the Taliban to the negotiation table for peace in Afghanistan provided India was kept out of that country. The US perhaps lost sight of the fact that the Pak army had a leg in the radical camp having installed the Taliban-Al Qaeda regime in Kabul once and that it would never bring to bear its full weight against Islamic radicals confronting the US and its NATO allies in Afghanistan.



Interest of China and now of Russia in establishing its own tripartite dialogue with Pakistan and Afghan istan to work out peace by involving Taliban, smacks of the return of the cold war geo-politics in this region. The move of the Obama administration last year to have a tripartite discussion with Afghanistan and India without involving Pakistan could not come into full play. This should be pursued. It is laudable that India, meanwhile, has lost no time in reaching out to Russia to get this country on its Afghan table.



The geo-politics of the old is reflected again in the ISIS battleground of Syria where Russia leans on the side of President Assad while US supports the rebels opposing his regime but is in a state of total confrontation with the 'Daesh'. All of this is somewhere reminiscent of how the West -supported Islamic militants took on pro-Left Muslim regimes in Egypt, Syria, Iraq and even Indonesia during the cold war. The US finally succeeded in ousting the Soviet troops from Afghanistan by heavily drawing upon the Mujahideen of Saudi-funded LeT and Gen Zia’s favourite Jamaat-e-Islami. The success of the anti-Soviet armed campaign in Afghanistan caused the demise of USSR itself- to the great satisfaction of the US-led West.



Just as was the case in Afghanistan, the second 'war on terror' that is now on a high pitch in Iraq and Syria between Islamic radicals of ISIS and the US was also the fall out of the US offensive - post-9/11 - in Iraq. The forces of the 'revivalist' Sunni Islam - that lay low in the days of cold war- found it opportune to assert their leadership in the Muslim world and resume the anti-West Jehad that had been left unfinished in the middle of the nineteenth century. The motivation of radicals makes them stronger than their numbers particularly as they have been able to raise suicide bombers as a potent weapon in their armoury.



Both China and Russia would have reasons to believe that the trouble attributable to Islamic militancy on their territories - such as Sinkiang and Uzbekistan - in the cold war years, was caused by forces that were on the right side of the West. These countries might be looking at Taliban in Afghanistan as the radical force that would remain preoccupied with its two prime 'enemies'- US-led West and the Shiite sect for the time being. China certainly would be banking on a friendly Pakistan to keep Islamic militancy of all shades from spilling beyond Afghanistan's northern borders.



There is as yet no indication that the violence of Islamic radicals is being completely disowned and denounced by the rest of the Muslim world. For India threat to national security arises from all hues of Islamic militancy- more so from the powerful outfits fostered by Pak ISI that were involved in cross border terrorism in Kashmir and elsewhere in this country. Pak ISI is also now encouraging the ISIS converts in India to take to violence. Trump administration should go after all those who organised violent groups in the name of Islam in any part of the Muslim world. For both US and India it is the hidden hand of Pakistan that should be the cause for concern in the Afghan context. A stranglehold of Pakistan on this ‘pivot of history’ would only encourage the spread of Islamic militancy in the



entire region.



(The writer is a former Director, Intelligence Bureau)



