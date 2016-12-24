Spy’s eye: Cashless economy needs efficiency

Demonetisation of higher currency notes- regardless of the debate about its timing was aimed at eliminating unaccounted money and hitting at the roots of corruption. That it has caused a serious dent on the terror funding, whether in Kashmir or in the Red Corridor in India’s hinterland, is an important dividend for national security that accrued from this drastic step. At the political level the decision demonstrates a combative boldness of prime minister Modi in doing what he thought was in national interest in a situation where corruption and use of black money had become a way of life in India.



Even though black money was in the hands of a very small minority of the affluent business or political class, the reality is that it created a big circle of collaborators drawn from the middle class, bureaucracy and those who had a reach to the politicians in power. Over the years a large section of society developed a vested interest in corruption. Since corruption by definition is the misuse of the authority of the state to line one’s own pockets, the phenomenon of black money essentially involves collusion of the government functionaries in the generation of unaccounted wealth.



Demonetisation, being projected by the Modi government as the beginning of a movement towards cashless or rather ‘less cash’ economy, can certainly prove transformational in terms of cleansing up a corruption-ridden society but its impact will be tested by the success the government achieved in wiping out graft from the system of governance, from now on. This regime must address the root causes that breed corruption. There can be no corruption unless some functionary of the state colluded with the potential bribe giver. Bribe money is given in cash or property transfer and therefore all significant cash deposits or sudden acquisitions of property by people in the government, must be brought under the lens in an ongoing exercise. Post demonetisation, resumption of the cycle of black money generation with the new currency has to be guarded against.



Three administrative measures for curbing corruption now require stern implementation. First, corruption is both the cause and effect of lax supervision. In fact over the years the government has been in the grip of what can be described as the ‘crisis of supervision’. It should be mandated that any willful act of commission or omission done by a government functionary at any level will be presumed to show complicity of the immediate supervisor. This will lead to everybody putting his or her view on record in regard to a decision or its implementation. The interface between the bureaucrat and the political master must be made internally transparent so that the nexus between the unscrupulous elements on both sides would be exposed, among other things, by the record of such interactions. It is the absence of this tradition that caused the typically Indian phenomenon of the highest officials - secretaries of the Centre or the chief secretary and DGP of the states - appearing so weak and vulnerable in the area of decision-making.



Secondly, it is good that the Modi government has put a stop to the past practice of business agents, corporate people and busy bodies having free access to the ministries and establishments of the state for networking. Done on security grounds in the context of frequent information leaks, this also discourages unhealthy contacts and reduces distraction from work. This should be carried forward by activating the functioning of chief vigilance officers in all government departments and institutions handling business transactions on behalf of the government. The vigilance set up should become more confident of its impartial and objective working. It should use the instrument of ‘random checks’ in regard to the decision- making and the antecedents of the awardee in the grant of contracts. It should be in a position to make a quiet probe into a suspected case of an employee suddenly switching over to an affluent life style that looked unnatural. Bureaucracy has to declare information on the assets and bank holdings. The problem of India’s vigilance officers is that they often did not enjoy the confidence of the heads of the organisations they were expected to serve. The test of professional strength of a vigilance officer is in his confidence about clearing a person where necessary after a quick check up and not in his play- safe attitude of making an enquiry a never-ending exercise.



And finally, apart from the RBI and the finance ministry, the ministers of the government should have been closely monitoring the sectors covered by them as many issues had come alive, freedom to access your own money in the bank, difficulty facing citizens in carrying on with day to day cash transactions for activities that were part of their economic survival, and disbursement of salaries to employees in unorganised sectors in cash till banking links were created for them.



They should have been giving practical suggestions to the PM so that there was some sense of alleviation in spite of the currency shortage. It is not known if this was happening. The entire political executive at the Centre should get involved in reaching out to the people on the ground for perception management. Demonetisation is a step too big to be left unfinished, it has to be taken to its logical conclusion.



(The writer is a former Director Intelligence Bureau)



