Snehdeep Bohra: Non-urbanites leading the way

Rural India represents a prime example of the “fortune at the bottom of pyramid” model, with about 70 per cent of the country’s population living outside the urban core and on relatively humble income levels.



India was the world’s fastest-growing economy in the January to March quarter, with a year-on-yeargrowth rate of 7.6 per cent — thanks to the rural sector, which was a key contributor of the overall consumption growth.



So what has helped drive consumption outside metropolitan areas? Disposable incomes in rural India have increased substantially over the last decade due to several catalysts. These triggers include a strong medium-term growth outlook, as well as various government schemes to support growth, such as various employment guarantee schemes and a revision in government employees’ salaries through sixth and seventh pay commissions.



Putting growth statistics aside, the rural consumer base has also expanded in qualitative terms, with increasing literacy rates along with growing awareness and connectivity with the outside world through rising penetration of telecom and media services across India.



All these factors have fuelled the demand for a broad array of consumer products ranging from day-to-day FMCG products to consumer durables like white goods and automobiles.



The small-vehicle sector has certainly been a key beneficiary. India’s substantial rural- and middle-income population drives demand for two-wheelers, which accounted for 80 per cent of domestic vehicle sales in FY16. Robust macroeconomic expansion in FY16 supported the 7.2 per cent growth in Indian domestic passenger vehicle sales (FY15: 3.9 per cent) to 2.8 million units, and Fitch Ratings expects the strong growth to be sustained into the following financial year.



Recognising the potential of a paradigm shift in demand growth from urban to rural areas, FMCG and consumer durable companies have proactively come up with product and distribution strategies specifically targeting the rural demand.



One of these innovations include smaller-sized offerings to meet the aspirational demands of this relatively low-income consumer base. Food and beverage manufacturers such as Mondelez and Brittania Industries are reaching out to villages – some with less than 5,000 people – with chocolates and premium biscuits in smaller pack sizes and more affordable price points, according to Business Today.



Weather conditions pose a threat to rural India’s economic prospects, despite its promising growth prospects.



This is particularly acute with regards to the monsoon and its effect on the performance of the agriculture sector. According to the World Bank, agriculture continues to account for nearly 17 per cent of GDP in India, despite the rapid growth in secondary and tertiary sectors – this proportion is still high compared with countries like Brazil (5 per cent), China (9 per cent) and Russia (4 per cent).



Following two consecutive years of deficient rains and drought like situation in many parts of the country, this year’s average monsoon rains bodes well for revival of consumer demand in rural India. According to the central water commission, the water levels in 91 major reservoirs across the country at the end of the official monsoon season were 25 per cent higher than a year ago. More importantly, the timing and coverage of rainfall has been favourable by and large, leading to around a 5 per cent year-on-year increase in sowing acreage for the important summer (kharif) crop season. The high reservoir levels are also likely to ensure good performance in the winter (rabi) sowing season. According to government estimates, India is likely to meet the Rabi target of 137 million tonnes, one million tonnes higher than the previous high in 2013-14.



Good harvests have a direct benefit on farmers’ disposable incomes and purchasing power, giving the fillip to demand for FMCG products. Furthermore, the demand for consumer durable products is expected to benefit from the pent-up demand from the last couple of years due to weak rainfall levels.



Rural demand is also expected to benefit from moderating trends in inflation, which has enabled the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to lower policy rates. The measure of retail inflation — CPI inflation, which fell to a 13-month low of 4.31 per cent in September 2016 —continued seeing month-on-month declines in August (5.05 per cent) and July (6.07 per cent), amid the onset of the monsoon season.



Inflation indicators have also benefitted from the continued weakness in global crude oil prices, which has helped to keep energy costs in check and provide a direct boost to disposable income levels in rural India. Encouraging trends in inflation parameters prompted the RBI to reduce the benchmark interest rate recently by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, while maintaining an accommodative monetary stance. Lower interest rates are likely to result in trickle-down benefits to farmers in the form of lower borrowing rates and could unleash significant growth in demand for consumer durables and capital goods.



India’s continued push on infrastructure development and various schemes to promote financial inclusion at the grassroots is likely to provide a solid launch pad for consumption growth both in rural as well as urban areas. The Modi administration has focused on reviving various stalled infrastructure projects.



This is likely to provide not just the immediate benefits in the form of employment in rural areas but also the long-term structural support to the consumption story. The government is also focusing on enhancing the rural economy through various employment and financial inclusion initiatives such as rural employment guarantee schemes, KVIC, SGSY, PMRY, Indira awas yojana, PMGSY and Bharat nirmaan.



Finally, the consumption story will also receive a long-term structural boost from the increasing penetration of cheap internet/telecom services (for example, through the launch of Reliance Jio), which will serve as a catalyst for lifestyle changes through increased awareness levels – and help to create a greater market for FMCG and other consumer products.



