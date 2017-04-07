Slice of life: Where’s our imagination?

When we were in school, my father had a job that involved a lot of travel. He used to drive in his car everywhere, as that was the most efficient way to reach the small towns, where he had work. When the school was closed for the annual summer vacation, all of us we travelled along with him. They were long road trips, sometimes lasting for eight to nine hours a day.



We had many road games to keep ourselves amused. One of the games was “Guess the last number of the opposite vehicle.” Each of us would call out a number from zero to nine, and we would wait to see the licence plate of the vehicle coming in the opposite direction. For each guess that was correct, my father would give one rupee. At the end of the road trip, we would all collect our prizes. Another game we played on these journeys was the word game where the next player had to make a word with the last letter of the word the previous player said. If you could not think of a word or if you repeated a word which was already said, you would be out and the others would continue.



We had a similar game with letters too, where we made words with letters called out, in turns. The person who ended the word (and the word had to end at some time) would be awarded a ‘D’. The next time they ended the word, they would be awarded an ‘E’. The goal was to make somebody a ‘DONKEY’ by making him or her end the word six times. We did out best to keep the words as long as possible, and we converted the root word into nouns and adjectives, as we didn’t want to be donkeys.



In addition to all these road games which expanded our vocabulary and challenged our brains, we also had a “narrate the story” game. One person would say one sentence. The other had to say something connected to that sentence to build a story. We used our imaginations and the stories that emerged were rich, funny, hilarious and sometimes absurd. The best part was we needed no pen or paper for all these games.



We were probably the last generation, which did things like this. I see parents of young children nowadays and the style of parenting seems to be highly gadget dependent. I see toddlers as young as two, well versed with iPads and tablets. Some parents simply let them watch Tom and Jerry or some such children’s movie. The animations are so advanced that let alone children, even the adults are riveted. The parents who are slightly more conscientious about their children learning something useful, download apps that teach the children alphabets, colours and such things. The children are rewarded with very colourful, sophisticated animated stickers on getting right answers. Many children also draw on the iPad as there are a large number of drawing and colouring apps. There is no mess made with real paints, paper and water and hence no cleaning up to do, which parents find convenient. The artwork is made with touchscreens, and brush icons. The palette is not a 12-colour little paint box with cakes, but an entire colour wheel, where the cursor can pick from millions of shades. The choice is unimaginable.



On road trips I have seen little children not even looking up from their gadgets, completely oblivious of the landscape, the topography and anything that they may pass. The case is not too different, even at their homes.



Each generation laments that the next generation is terrible. The baby-boomers say that GenX is too high-strung and they worry too much and over-parent their kids. Gen-X say that the millennials don’t work hard enough. And the millennials? Well, they are too busy uploading their daily minutiae on Instagram and Snapchat to even care about what others are saying. “Hey, that will make a great instagram picture” is what comes to the mind, when something tasty is placed in front of them.



Lost somewhere, in between the generations, is the simplicity of games that were just good old fun, where you did not need anything other than what existed between your ears.



(Preeti Shenoy is the author of eight bestselling books, the latest being a fiction titled It’s All In The Planets)



