Slice of life: Trick or treat

Halloween, like many things western, has crept up on us. Ten years back, one wouldn’t find any children dressed up like ghouls, witches and zombies walking around. But today, the end of October sees a sea of children with faces painted green and red, wearing costumes that look straight out a horror movie set, going around the neighbourhood, asking “Trick or Treat?” Like Aerosmith, McDonald’s, KFC, Tinder and all things originating from the US of A, Halloween too has made a place in our lives, and we have adjusted in true Indian style and made it ours.



Though many enjoy it, I don’t particularly like Halloween — or Holi for that matter — and have never celebrated Halloween in my life. Not, even when I lived in the UK where it is very common for even adults to dress up and go around, knocking on houses, with their children. The weird fascination to be dressed up as a ghost or something evil eluded me.



But this year was different. My mother, who lives in a tiny village in Kerala, was visiting me. I explained to her all about the Halloween custom, the idea behind it and how it had originated 2,000 years ago, with the ancient Celts, who believed, the boundaries between the living and the dead blurred on the eve of Samhain, which they celebrated. They lit fires and wore costumes to ward off the ghosts.



I took my mom on a tour of my neighbourhood to witness the celebrations. Since we live in a neighbourhood, which has a lot of American citizens, many of the houses were decorated with carved out pumpkins, cutouts of witches, wizards, models of skeletons and fake cobwebs, all of which was very new to my mother.



My children couldn’t believe that I was actually showing some interest in something that they loved doing, year after year. All the previous years, I used to hide in my house, in my bedroom, with a book, during both Halloween as well as Holi. I would emerge from my self-imposed exile only long after the boisterous revelries had died down. My kids urged me to “just try celebrating once” and I thought to myself, that I ought to give it a chance, and try it before I decided that I hated it. Hence to their utter delight, I obliged, albeit with some reluctance. I donned a hastily assembled costume, which consisted of a bright red-dress, and I fashioned a bonnet out of a red cloth bag, transforming myself into the very recognisable red riding hood. My mother decided that she wanted to join in as well! She came as herself. Red riding hood and her grandmother, we made a unique pair. My son came along, dressed as a monster, somewhat resembling a wolf.



Going to each house and asking for ‘trick or treat’ was an eye-opener. I remarked to my mother that I now knew how Buddhist monks felt like when they went from home to home. Either a Buddhist monk or Eureka Forbes salesman, I quipped as we rang yet another doorbell, asking for treats.



I learnt a lot that day. About people. How varied their reactions are. How very different people are. Some were very hospitable. They piled our bags with candies and chocolates. They were delighted to see us, and especially my mother. ‘Oh Red riding hood, and there’s even a grandma,’ they remarked, and they gave my mother a huge bar of very expensive Swiss chocolate. Some were downright rude and shut the door on our faces.



Some wouldn’t open the door, after peering through the window. Some just offered an entire box and told us to take whatever we wanted. When we politely took only one, they urged us to take a handful. Some opened the door, and then they fidgeted and mumbled that they had run out of candy. It didn’t seem as though they were the kind to stock up on candy. My mother said to them, “No candy? We can offer you some. We have lots.” They didn’t know what to reply to that. At one home, they said they didn’t have candy, but instead offered us fruits! So along with the candies, we got bananas and apples. Another home, offered us sweets leftover from Diwali!



At the end of the experience, I was richer. I had a bagful of sweets, very tired feet, and microcosm of the human nature, wrapped up as neatly as the candies in my bag. But next year, I think I will hide in my room again.



(Preeti Shenoy is the author of eight bestselling books,the latest being a fiction titled It’s All In The Planets)



