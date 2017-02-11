Slice of life: The perfect fit does exist

Kozhikode or Calicut is a sleepy, crowded, coastal town in Kerala. Historically, it’s claim to fame was Vasco da Gama landing here in 1498, when he set out on his explorations. The beach in Calicut, with an old lighthouse overlooking it, is picturesque and many people watch the sunset here. It is also known for its spices. The prominent language is Malayalam, just like the rest of Kerala.



Hence I was surprised to receive an invite to attend a literature festival here, organised by DC books. I was told that the organisers were taken by surprise last year, when more than 35,000 people attended it. This year, the number crossed over a lakh. When I arrived at Calicut, I was pleasantly surprised by the impeccable arrangements. On reaching the venue, I saw for myself the grand scale of the festival. There were five different stages erected on the beach. There were massive crowds at every venue. There were separate programme schedules for both English and Malayalam writers. There were many international writers. The sheer variety and diversity of the writers chosen to be a part of this festival was to be seen to be believed. The popular Malayalam actress Manju Warrier and Sashi Kumar, both had a session with Sadhguru, an unusual addition to a litfest.



During my session, I was asked my views on marriages, live-in relationships, the status and position of women in India, the right age for marriage and many such topics. I emphasised what I believe in — that there is no right age or wrong age for marriage. The best way is to get married when you have found the right person and for the right reasons. In India, many parents force their adult children to get married. If not forced, they are gently nudged in the direction of matrimony and starting a family. This is the accepted norm. Most people who are single and in their late 20s will tell you that they have been asked about their marriage at least once, when at a social gathering. In India, your marriage is everyone’s business and well meaning aunts and grandmas, helpfully suggest potential alliances. Move over Tinder, we have our very own evolved time-tested and trusted ways of sending two strangers on a date, hoping they will like each other in the half an hour — or two hour if you are broad minded and modern — meetings that we arrange.



Many young people I know succumb to marriage after a few such meetings. They compromise; convince themselves that this stranger they are deciding to spend the rest of their lives with is indeed the perfect one. The trouble usually starts only after a few years, by which time, the well-meaning grandmas and aunts have nudged you to start a family and in all likelihood, succeeded. It is hard to escape the expected norms.



When the floor was thrown open to audience for questions, a doctor stood up and asked me how I could say that there was no age limit to get married. He stated biological reasons for the best reproductive years. He said that it was good if a woman got pregnant and had a baby in her early 20s. “Good for whom?” I retorted.



The end goal of any marriage should not be producing children. Marriage is one of the most important decisions one makes, which changes one’s life completely. If one decides to get married simply because time is ticking by, and the eggs are dwindling, minimising your chances to produce a progeny, then the foundation of marriage itself is shaky.



The couple must have a choice to decide when they want to have a baby, and also if at all they want to have one. Perhaps, they want to be childless. Perhaps, they want to adopt. Perhaps, they want to have a baby after several years. It is not the society’s business to intervene. Once we start telling our young people this, then we would be paving the way for a social change, where our young decide to do what they truly want, rather than bow to the diktats of parents and society. Till such time, we would keep hearing this — get married before the good ones are snapped up.



It is a marriage, and there is no quality gradation here. There is simply that perfect person who is right for you, who will help you to achieve all your goals — even the ones that seem impossible, like Vasco Da Gama discovering the port of Calicut.



(Preeti Shenoy is the author of eight bestselling books,the latest being a fiction titled It’s All In The Planets)



