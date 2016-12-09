Slice of life: Let go off fear

An unconventional Bollywood movie Dear Zindagi, directed by Gauri Shinde, which is making waves at the box-office and conversation around water coolers in offices, got many thinking about ‘BD’, a brain doctor. A scene that stuck with me long after I walked out of the multiplex, was the house-help disbelievingly and with bewilderment, asking the lead character (played by Alia Bhatt) over Skype whether there really existed people, who would make you feel better by just listening to your problems.



The relationship that Kaira shares with the house-help in the movie, reminded me of my own relationship with my house-help. She has been with us for more than three years and is a part of the family. She never takes a day off, unless it is absolutely unavoidable. It is funny to hear the arguments between us, where I tell her to take a day off, with her arguing back that I will not be able to manage without her. So she turns up, even when I have told her not to. I cook breakfast for her every day and we discuss menus, kids and demonetisation, over a cup of tea.



She comes from a farming background, and she has her own land back in the village. It was failure of crops, the hard labour involved and lack of water, which drove her to the city, in search of a better life. Her mother and brother now manage the farm. She misses her farm, and each time she comes back from the village, she gets me a huge box of farm grown fresh vegetables.



The other day, she mournfully told me that even though they had a bumper crop this year, they were facing huge losses. When I asked her why, she said that the rates they were offered were a pittance. They had harvested 300 boxes of tomatoes. Each box had 15 kgs. The middlemen were offering Rs 20, a box, which meant they were getting Rs 1.33 per kg. It struck me as extremely unfair, especially as I have an organic terrace garden myself and I know how much of an effort it is, to grow these vegetables.



I mentioned this to my husband, and we both wanted to help them. My husband (who is in the senior management in a multinational) reached out to his vast network asking for suggestions. We were flooded with a tonne of suggestions, which we carefully explored. Finally we zoned in on one person who had a classmate who ran a start-up, which took produce directly from the farmers to the consumers. Many phone calls were made and my husband managed to speak to the person who buys from the farmers. We described the produce, the exact location and gave them many details, all of which we gathered from our house help. They said they could offer them Rs 5.50 a kg, if they collected it from the farm. However, if it was delivered to their warehouse, then they would offer a higher rate depending on the quality of the tomatoes. This meant that as against Rs 20 they now could earn Rs 82.50 per box! What a fabulous opportunity! The buyer wanted pictures of the produce and he wanted to speak directly to the farmer. We said that we would tell him to call him up.



I was excited and I conveyed all this to my house-help. I wrote down the phone number of the buyer and I told her to explain it all to her brother and tell her brother to call him up. Two days letter, I checked with her whether her brother had spoken to the buyer. She said that he had not. When I asked her why, she said that they didn’t know any transporters who could take the produce to the warehouse. I told her that there was no need for that. The buyer would pick it up from their farm and they would still get a much higher rate than what they currently got. She said she had told him and now it was up to him.



That phone call was never made. I can’t imagine why anyone would pass up a golden opportunity like this, which was almost delivered, into his lap. Was it lack of trust? Did her brother think that there was a catch here? Or was it pure apathy? A therapist, like the BD that Kaira goes to, in the movie would have a field day analysing this.



But I think, we are all to some degree like him. Aren’t we all so seeped in our comfort-zones that any change makes us uncomfortable? We fear the unknown. It’s time we reflect. And then act. There might be something stupendous that we might be passing up.



