Slice of life: A brush with opportunity

An art demonstration that I attended on the weekend, turned out to be a little life lesson. An online group of artists, who met regularly for sketching, had a lot of posts on social media as well as on their website and, intrigued, I signed up. The event seemed interesting. We were asked to assemble at the MG Road metro station in Bangalore between 9 am and 9.40 am. and we would ride in the metro up to Mysore Road and back. We would do gestural drawings of our co-passengers. We were asked to carry food, art supplies.



A link on their website, took me to a Whatsapp group and I joined it, introduced myself, asking if we are all meeting, upon which a group admin confirmed that we indeed were. Waking up early on a Sunday morning is anathema to most and I am no different. But I beat that, telling myself that this would be exciting. I packed my food, water and art supplies, hailed a cab, leaving home at 8 am as I did not want to be late. The treacherous Bangalore traffic, which is unpredictable at it’s best and impenetrable at it’s worst, cannot be trusted. But having over-budgeted, I reached my destination at 8.40 am itself. “No worries, a wait of 20 minutes can’t be that long,” I consoled myself, settling down to sketch the metro station (above). When I finished, it was past 9 and there was still no sign of anybody. I messaged the group and someone responded that I definitely sounded like a newbie and that she liked my enthusiasm. There were surprisingly no other messages. Not a single soul responded and by 10.30 am, not a single soul had even turned up. Miffed, I messaged that I had waited for this long and was heading home now, upon which I got a reply from a member that he was at a nearby art gallery where a water colour demonstration was happening and I was welcome to join in, if I wanted. Since I had come all the way and my morning had not been productive so far, I decided to attend.



After a nice stroll, I reached the gallery to discover that nobody had a clue where the said demonstration was happening. Finally, after about 15 minutes, we did manage to locate the two artists. They turned out to be brilliant. Their work was exemplary.



One of them settled down, sitting cross legged on the paved ground, opposite the very picturesque art museum building, with it’s neo classical architecture, two porticos on either side, Corinthian columns, circular arches, sloping eaves and prominent sloping parapet walls, and got ready to make a painting of it. “The first lesson is to make yourself comfortable,” he said as he sat down and adjusted his paraphernalia. “Unless you are comfortable you will never be able to produce good results,” he said. Then he made some key sketches, which were like blue-prints to the dazzling work of art which was to follow. He said the key sketches were the most important part, as they would give a guide to the light and dark areas. “If you see a girl you fancy, you will not straight away go to her and tell her you like her. If you do that, you are likely to fail. The better way to do it would be to enquire a bit from others what her interests are, the places where she would frequent, what she would like to talk about and what would delight her,” he said. “More importantly if she is married,” quipped someone and everyone laughed. A key sketch is very important, he emphasised. He then spent the next two hours, painting, adjusting his tones, looking up every now and then, squinting his eyes and then making the required changes in his work.



It later struck me how relevant things were to life itself. To study the situation, to make changes, to make oneself comfortable and then just plunge into the task on hand. Had I cursed my waiting for that long at the Metro station and had I decided to angrily go home at being stood up by the group, I would have missed a great opportunity to learn.



If the situation at hand doesn’t go according to our plans, we need to adjust our expectations, much like the artist did. Every thing then becomes an opportunity to grow, and learn something new.



(Preeti Shenoy is the author of eight bestselling books,the latest being a fiction titled It’s All In The Planets)



