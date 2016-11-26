Sex&theCity: Share, if you believe...

With the demonetisation descending on us out of the blue, and hitting every Indian citizen alike, there seems to be nothing else to talk about. This single action has cut across economic strata, gender, age, geographic location and every demographic class that you can think of. Right from the house-help, to the presswala, bhelpuriwala, flower-seller, the mehndiwala, all of who usually make polite small talk with me, are now all charged up to discuss the effects of this bold move. Their viewpoints are unanimous — that yes, their business has taken a hit, but it is for the short term and that for the first time, the “rich” and the “poor” are on an equal footing. Every person I spoke to said they did not mind the hardship and that they believed it was for the greater good.



On social media, the invisible battle lines seem to be etched through snarky status updates. Overnight, there suddenly have sprung up, champions of the poor who talk about the “elite in gated communities” not understanding the hardships that a poor trader in Rajasthan faces. They have emerged as spokespersons of the under-privileged across the nation. No nook or cranny is too small, as ostensibly there is a greater cause here — patriotism. What will happen to India if the villager from ___________(insert obscure Indian village name) is not taken care of? You are either in this camp, which supports Modi or in the other one that shares every doom-and-gloom write-up, in a sniggering tone, which screams “see-this-is-what-happens-I-told-you-so.”



People who have been posting cute cat and dog videos are suddenly commenting on other people’s posts with the zeal of a newly convert, extolling the virtues of whatever they have chosen to firmly believe in. There are people telling other people that this is a democracy (as though we needed reminders) and that it is their right to express their opinion, and asking the ones who do not agree with them, to click the “unfriend” button. Ouch!



One thing that our prime minister Modi must not have envisaged when he embarked on this bold move, is the “demonetisation break-ups.” Whoever would have thought that a move like this would have effects on our friendships and relationships with other people?



Vickram Sampath, eminent historian, Sahitya Academy winner, founder trustee of Archive of Indian music, who is well known in literary circles, says “This is the nature of reaction that I get to a post that asks questions — from a Congress spokesperson and an erudite Supreme Court advocate! Abuse and offense as defense!” The comments are there on his profile, for all to see, as his forthright posts are public. Another friend says how it is unimaginable that this demonetisation exercise has caused cracks in a friendship, which has existed for years, and which he wrongly presumed was for life.



We live in times, where we connect with others over a high speed internet connection and the tappity-tap of a few alphabets on a keyboard. We awww and fawn over the vacation pictures shared, click a like button over a quote posted, and then we get on with our lives.



But not anymore. Many people are now “unfollowing” and “unfriending” people who have strong opinions and are not shy about expressing them. A fall out of demonetisation has been that your relationship and long term-friendships are being put through an endurance test. “Oh, I didn’t know you were pro-Modi,” is a sentiment bitten back. It reminds me of the closet Trump-voters who silently elected him and spoke out only after he won.



The fact that you can take shelter behind the screen and keyboard gives rise to a kind of boldness that is not so easy to replicate face to face. I can’t imagine people saying to someone’s face, whatever they put as their status message on social media. There is something about the comfort of being online and typing out all that comes to your head, without having to actually make eye contact while saying it. I can only imagine what would happen if a couple living in the same house is on the opposite sides of this divide. Will they grit their teeth and be polite to each other, or will they openly argue and fight?



Whether the corruption and black-money gets eradicated or not, remains to be seen, but the stir it has caused is unprecedented and unforeseen. One can only hope that the disruption is like James Bond’s drinking preference, shaken not stirred. And even if stirred, we can only hope that the dust of discontentment settles down quickly and we become friends on the social media, so we can make India great again.



(Preeti Shenoy is the author of eight bestselling books,the latest being a fiction titled It’s All In The Planets)



